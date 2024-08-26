Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brightstar Resources

Wide Zones of Mineralisation Results Returned from Lord Byron Infill Drilling

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the first results from RC infill drilling at the Lord Byron deposit, part of the 293koz Au Jasper Hills Gold Project. The program is targeting gold mineralisation within conceptual open pit shells beneath and between the existing open pits in order to increase confidence in the current resource.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The first assay results have been received from the ~8,000m Lord Byron infill drilling program at the Jasper Hills Gold Project
  • The program forms part of an Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond (DD) drill-out at Jasper Hills, which was designed to infill the resource, improve the JORC classification and provide information for mine planning at the proposed Lord Byron Open Pit and Fish Underground mines announced in the Jasper Hills Scoping Study1
  • Intercepts returned at Lord Byron, targeted to be mined via an open pit in 2025, include:
    • LBRC24034:
      • 32m @ 1.25 g/t Au from 53m
    • LBRC24007:
      • 24m @ 1.53 g/t Au from 53m
    • LBRC24037:
      • 19m @ 1.34 g/t Au from 73m
    • LBRC24001:
      • 14m @ 1.44 g/t Au from 77m
    • LBRC24015:
      • 12m @ 1.73 g/t Au from 177m
    • LBRC24016:
      • 15m @ 1.47 g/t Au from 178m
    • LBRC24008:
      • 5m @ 4.29 g/t Au from 92m
    • LBRC24054:
      • 9m @ 1.47 g/t Au from 29m, and
      • 7m @ 3.36 g/t Au from 129m
    • LBRC24032:
      • 9m @ 2.05 g/t Au from 95m, and
      • 4m @ 3.12 g/t Au from 71m
    • LBRC24027:
      • 5m @ 2.13 g/t Au from 52m
  • 54 RC holes and 2 DD holes have been drilled at Lord Byron, with assays pending for 25 RC holes, and an additional 9 DD drillholes remaining to drill at Lord Byron
  • 30 RC holes and 8 DD holes have been completed at the Fish deposit, with assays to be reported when received and analysed. This drilling was completed to provide geological, metallurgical and geotechnical information to support near term mining operations
  • The RC drilling rig has completed the program at Jasper Hills and has remobilised to Menzies to complete the infill drilling program at the Lady Shenton deposit
  • A diamond drill rig is presently at Lord Byron completing a ~1,500m program with completion of all drilling at Jasper Hills targeted by early September 2024

Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“These assays represent the first results from the recently acquired Linden Gold exploration package at the Jasper Hills Gold Project. The results are highly encouraging and align with grades and widths we expected from the existing 244koz Au mineral resource.

The increased confidence from this infill drilling will feed back into future resource estimates and ultimately help guide the near-term development of open pit mining operations at Lord Byron, as detailed in our recent scoping study1, which outlined the highly profitable production of 2.2Mt @ 1.6g/t for 115koz Au over three years.

Drilling continues with two drill rigs currently active at the Jasper Hills and Menzies Gold Projects, which will generate ongoing news flow in the coming months as assays are received and our geological understanding develops across our portfolio.”

TECHNICAL DISCUSSION

The RC drilling program at the Lord Byron totals 54 drill holes for ~8,000m of drilling, with assays pending for 25 holes.

The program aimed to infill the inferred portion of the resource within optimised open pit shells to a nominal 20m x 20m spacing in order to facilitate and upgrade of the resource to Indicated classification. This supports the ongoing definitive feasibility study and the assessment of a potential fast-tracked mine development.

An additional 1,500m diamond drilling program is presently underway at Lord Byron, which will provide structural, geotechnical, and metallurgical data for mine design and planning purposes.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×