- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Wide Zones of Mineralisation Results Returned from Lord Byron Infill Drilling
Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the first results from RC infill drilling at the Lord Byron deposit, part of the 293koz Au Jasper Hills Gold Project. The program is targeting gold mineralisation within conceptual open pit shells beneath and between the existing open pits in order to increase confidence in the current resource.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The first assay results have been received from the ~8,000m Lord Byron infill drilling program at the Jasper Hills Gold Project
- The program forms part of an Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond (DD) drill-out at Jasper Hills, which was designed to infill the resource, improve the JORC classification and provide information for mine planning at the proposed Lord Byron Open Pit and Fish Underground mines announced in the Jasper Hills Scoping Study1
- Intercepts returned at Lord Byron, targeted to be mined via an open pit in 2025, include:
- LBRC24034:
- 32m @ 1.25 g/t Au from 53m
- LBRC24007:
- 24m @ 1.53 g/t Au from 53m
- LBRC24037:
- 19m @ 1.34 g/t Au from 73m
- LBRC24001:
- 14m @ 1.44 g/t Au from 77m
- LBRC24015:
- 12m @ 1.73 g/t Au from 177m
- LBRC24016:
- 15m @ 1.47 g/t Au from 178m
- LBRC24008:
- 5m @ 4.29 g/t Au from 92m
- LBRC24054:
- 9m @ 1.47 g/t Au from 29m, and
- 7m @ 3.36 g/t Au from 129m
- LBRC24032:
- 9m @ 2.05 g/t Au from 95m, and
- 4m @ 3.12 g/t Au from 71m
- LBRC24027:
- 5m @ 2.13 g/t Au from 52m
- LBRC24034:
- 54 RC holes and 2 DD holes have been drilled at Lord Byron, with assays pending for 25 RC holes, and an additional 9 DD drillholes remaining to drill at Lord Byron
- 30 RC holes and 8 DD holes have been completed at the Fish deposit, with assays to be reported when received and analysed. This drilling was completed to provide geological, metallurgical and geotechnical information to support near term mining operations
- The RC drilling rig has completed the program at Jasper Hills and has remobilised to Menzies to complete the infill drilling program at the Lady Shenton deposit
- A diamond drill rig is presently at Lord Byron completing a ~1,500m program with completion of all drilling at Jasper Hills targeted by early September 2024
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“These assays represent the first results from the recently acquired Linden Gold exploration package at the Jasper Hills Gold Project. The results are highly encouraging and align with grades and widths we expected from the existing 244koz Au mineral resource.
The increased confidence from this infill drilling will feed back into future resource estimates and ultimately help guide the near-term development of open pit mining operations at Lord Byron, as detailed in our recent scoping study1, which outlined the highly profitable production of 2.2Mt @ 1.6g/t for 115koz Au over three years.
Drilling continues with two drill rigs currently active at the Jasper Hills and Menzies Gold Projects, which will generate ongoing news flow in the coming months as assays are received and our geological understanding develops across our portfolio.”
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION
The RC drilling program at the Lord Byron totals 54 drill holes for ~8,000m of drilling, with assays pending for 25 holes.
The program aimed to infill the inferred portion of the resource within optimised open pit shells to a nominal 20m x 20m spacing in order to facilitate and upgrade of the resource to Indicated classification. This supports the ongoing definitive feasibility study and the assessment of a potential fast-tracked mine development.
An additional 1,500m diamond drilling program is presently underway at Lord Byron, which will provide structural, geotechnical, and metallurgical data for mine design and planning purposes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Brightstar Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Brightstar Resources
Overview
The price of gold stays strong. In April 2024, the yellow metal’s price passed US$2,400 per ounce for the first time. The reason is multifaceted. The world teeters on the brink of a severe recession while some markets attribute the increase to safe haven rush. Amidst ballooning interest rates, bank failures and falling bond yields, demand for gold continues to rise. At this precise moment, gold is simultaneously an excellent portfolio diversifier and a compelling hedge against ongoing inflation — particularly if one invests in the right company.Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) aims to be that company. An emerging mining and development company, Brightstar occupies a strategic land position of roughly 300 square kilometers in the Laverton Tectonic Belt and 80 square kilometers of the Menzies Shear Zone.
The company also owns an existing processing facility that can potentially provide tremendous shareholder value in a low-capital cost restart scenario.
That plant, once fully refurbished and operational, could prove a key differentiator for the company, enabling fast gold production at a low capital cost. This is especially noteworthy given that many other gold companies trading on the ASX are largely focused on greenfield exploration and development. Even once those companies discover a promising resource, mining and processing facilities would still need to be built, undertakings which can incur significant upfront capital costs and take several years.
Brightstar's Laverton gold assets are all centered on a 100 percent-owned 300-square-kilometer tenure in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and all within 70 kilometers of the Laverton Processing Plant. Additionally, all resources within this zone are open along strike and at depth. Only minor drilling programs have been conducted in recent years, paving the way for significant exploration upside with the potential for further regional and greenfields discoveries.
Brightstar also owns 100 percent of the Menzies Gold Project, a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of roughly 20 kilometers along the Menzies Shear Zone and adjacent to the Goldfields Highway.
In 2023 and 2024, the company announced a mineral resource upgrade to the Cork Tree Well deposit (Laverton gold project) and also delivered two maiden mineral resource estimates at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits (Menzies gold project). This has grown the total group MRE by approximately 150 koz gold through organic exploration.The company has also acquired a relevant interest in 96.75 percent shares and 96.81 percent option
shares and 96.81 percent option of Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district. Brightstar’s MRE has reached 1.1 Moz gold across the Menzies and Laverton projects, with an additional 0.35 Moz gold in resources added after the successful acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance. Brightstar has commenced the compulsory acquisition process for the remaining Linden shares and options in respect of which it has not received acceptances under the agreement.
In August 2024, Brightstar entered into a scheme implementation deed to acquire 100 percent of Alto Metals. At the same time, Brightstar through its wholly owned subsidiary SPV Montague Gold Project entered into a tenement sale agreement with Gateway Mining to acquire 100 percent of the gold mineral rights for Gateway's Montague East Gold Project. All other mineral rights to the project will be retained by Gateway. These transactions, once complete, will make Brightstar a significant junior West Australian explorer, developer and producer, consolidating a highly prospective exploration ground in the Sandstone region.
Company Highlights
- Brightstar Resources is an ASX-listed mining and development company with more than one million ounces of gold resources and an on-site processing infrastructure.
- Brightstar's mineral assets are situated across roughly 300 square kilometers of 100-percent-owned land in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and ~80 square kilometers in the high-grade Menzies Shear Zone.
- The Laverton Gold project has a mineral resource of 9.7 Mt @ 1.6g/t gold for 511 koz gold and the Menzies gold project has 13.8Mt @ 1.3g/t gold for 595 koz gold. This is a total combined existing mineral resource of 23 Mt @ 1.5 g/t gold for 1.1 Moz of gold
- In 2023, the company completed a scoping study into the development of its Menzies and Laverton gold projects and the refurbishment and restart of its processing plant in Laverton.
- The scoping study produced robust operating outcomes and compelling financial outputs, including:
- 322 koz of gold recovered over eight years (40 koz per annum)
- Net present value of AU$103 million (using a gold price of AU$2,900/oz)
- Internal rate of return of 79 percent
- Pre-production capital requirements of AU$22 million
- All-in sustaining costs of A$2,041/oz
- Once refurbished, this infrastructure will allow Brightstar to fill a growing investment void for near-term gold developers in Western Australia, producing large quantities of gold at low capital cost.
- In 2023 and 2024, Brightstar completed a small-scale mining joint venture with BML Ventures which involved a 50/50 profit-sharing agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In April 2024, Brightstar announced that this joint venture delivered a net profit to Brightstar of $6.5 million.
- In June 2024, the company successfully acquired all of the issued ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district.
- Linden is currently a gold producer, mining 15-20 koz pa from its high-grade underground Second Fortune Mine south of Laverton.
- Brightstar’s total MRE across the Menzies and Laverton gold projects increased to 1.45 Moz gold after acquiring Linden. All of the mineral resources are located on granted mining licenses.
- As part of the merger with Linden Gold, Brightstar released a scoping study into Linden’s development-ready Jasper Hills gold project, which delivered key metrics including:
- 140 koz mined over 3.75 years (35 koz pa)
- Net present value of AU$99 million
- Internal rate of return of 736 percent
- Pre-production capital requirements of $12 million
- All-in sustaining costs of AU$1,972/oz
- Jasper Hills is located just 50 km SE of Brightstar’s processing plant in the Laverton gold project
- Brightstar plans to continue generating shareholder value through a combination of development and strategic acquisitions along with some exploration.
Key Projects
Brightstar Processing Facility
Situated close to Brightstar's existing mineral assets at Laverton, the Brightstar Processing Plant provides the company with a considerable operational head start over its peers.
Highlights:
- Extensive Infrastructure: Current facilities at the plant include two ball mills, a power station and gravity and elution circuits. Other infrastructure includes:
- A tailings storage dam
- An on-site process water pond
- An operational 60-person accommodation camp
- An airstrip at the nearby Cork Tree Well Project
- Vehicles and equipment include a forklift, bobcat, two loaders, multiple light vehicles and a 30-tonne crane.
- A Leg Up Over Competitors: The presence of pre-existing processing infrastructure represents significant time savings compared to greenfields development. Brightstar had an independent valuation completed which valued the processing plant at AU$60 million in replacement value.
- Low Upfront Capital Cost: As part of the scoping study released in September 2023, GR Engineering estimated a capital cost requirement to refurbish and expand the milling capacity would cost just AU$18.5 million.
- Close to Existing Assets: Brightstar's major development projects — Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Beta and Alpha — are all close to the plant.
Gold doré bars (BTR005 – BTR016) poured on 9 March 2024
Cork Tree Well
Cork Tree Well is a formerly operating mine, producing 45 koz of gold over its lifespan. Located roughly 35 kilometers north of Laverton on Bandya Station Road, the project’s JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t for 303 koz of gold.
Highlights:
- Promising Drilling Results: Two 6,000-meter drill programs were completed in late 2022, and in the first quarter of 2023 delivered an uplift in tonnages and ounces at a discovery cost of AU$30 per ounce. In 2023 the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 20 percent to 303 koz, representing a 65-percent increase to the indicated ounces to 157 koz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
- Upcoming Feasibility Studies: The drilling program will underpin several feasibility studies that Brightstar intends to conduct later this year. At present, Brightstar has defined a resource envelope over a strike length of approximately 1 kilometer and down to 200 meters.
- Area Geology: The Cork Tree deposit is situated along the western limb of the Erlistoun synclical structure, a sequence which includes mafic volcanic lavas, tuffs and tuffaceous sediments alongside minor interflow graphitic shales and banded iron formation. The mine itself consists of chlorite schist-altered high-magnesium basalt footwalls overlain by graphitic shales containing banded iron and chert beds. Gold mineralization is contained within sediments intruded by concordant porphyry sills spanning the length of the mineralized zone.
- High-grade Assays from the 2024 Drill Program: First round of assay results from 20 diamond drill holes at Cork Tree Well were extremely positive, with intercepts returned including 34.4 metres @ 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 metres (CTWMET004) and 27.6 metres @ 17.8 g/t gold from 51 metres (CTWMET003).
Second Fortune Gold Mine
Second Fortune is an operating underground gold mine owned and run by Linden Gold, which is the subject of an off-market takeover by Brightstar announced in March 2024. Second Fortune has produced +14,000oz gold in FY24 year to date and is run under an ‘owner operator’ model.
Second Fortune has a high-grade MRE of 165kt @ 10.9 g/t gold for 58 koz. Limited modern and systematic exploration has occurred across the ~20km of strike length of prospective geology at Second Fortune. This presents a superb opportunity to leverage existing team, camp & related infrastructure to rapidly assess targets and conduct efficient drilling programs to further grow the MRE and extend the mine life at Second Fortune.
Menzies Gold Project
Situated 130 kilometers north of the globally significant Kalgoorlie gold deposit, Menzies represents one of Western Australia's leading historic gold fields. The project, fully owned and operated by Kingwest before its merger with Brightstar, consists of a contiguous land package of a strike length above 20 kilometers. All deposits are now 100 percent owned by Brightstar and lie within granted mining leases.
Brightstar intends to leverage existing processing infrastructure in the district to monetise the high-grade open pit ounces produced by this mine.
Highlights:
- Significant Historical Production: Menzies has hosted multiple historically mined high-grade gold deposits which together produced a total of over 800,000 ounces at 19 g/t gold. This includes 643,000 oz @ 22.5 g/t gold from underground.
- Profit Sharing: Brightstar and BLM Ventures had a 50/50 profit-sharing joint venture agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In March 2024, Brighstar announced the successful completion of all the ore processing from the Selkirk JV, with a total of 430.7 kg of gold doré poured which netted Brightstar $6.5 million as part of its profit share.
- Area Geology: The Menzies Gold Project is hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone in the western margin of the Menzies greenstone belt. It displays a geologic setting similar to the Sand Queen Gold Mine at Comet Vale.
LAVERTON GOLD PROJECT – OTHER RESOURCES
Beta
Located immediately adjacent to the Brightstar Plant, the Beta Project includes a 60-person camp. It contains a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,882 kt at 1.7 g/t for 102 koz of gold. The deposit occurs along the Eastern Margin of the Laverton Tectonic Zone, notable for hosting multiple major gold occurrences including Granny Smith, Keringal, Red October and Sunrise Dam.
Alpha
Hosting a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,452 gold at 2.3 g/t for 106 koz, the Alpha Project. Future exploration programs and feasibility studies will seek to potentially capitalize on Alpha's close proximity to Beta.
Management Team – Post Completion of Linden Merger
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes – Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Operating Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Galloper Gold
Investor Insight
With a huge land package in a resource-rich jurisdiction with significant potential for gold discovery, Galloper Gold makes for an interesting prospect for investors in this continuing gold bull market.
Overview
With just 30 million shares outstanding and a strong treasury, management believes Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM) is very favorably positioned to unlock the full mineral potential of Newfoundland's under-explored Glover Island at a time of record high gold prices and a bullish copper environment.
Glover Island is in a diverse and rich geological region highlighted by a world-class salt deposit to the southwest, one of the richest VMS districts (Buchans mine) per square kilometer in Canadian history to the east-southeast, and a multi-million ounce gold deposit (Valentine Lake), expected to commence production in 2025 (Calibre Mining), to the southeast.
Galloper believes in a high level of community engagement, not only where it's active with exploration in Newfoundland but also around the rest of the country where the company assists sports organizations and sports-based charities that make a positive difference in the lives of Canadian youth.
Company Highlights
- Galloper Gold was listed on the CSE on March 1, 2024, and is focused on advancing its flagship Glover Island asset in western Newfoundland.
- Glover Island is in a highly favorable geological setting, at the convergence of major fault zones, where there's a known historic gold resource that was defined by dozens of drill holes more than a decade ago.
- Galloper's 133 sq km land package completely surrounds this historic zone and continues along a northeast trend for 36 km, providing investors with leverage to a potential new large-scale gold discovery as the gold bull market intensifies.
- Driven by a management and technical team with successful exploration and production backgrounds, and supported by capital markets expertise, Galloper's "outside the box" thinking helps make the company a unique player in an increasingly selective junior resource sector.
Key Project
Glover Island: Project Quick Facts
Daniel Fernandes checks out with power infrastructure on Glover Island with Galloper CEO Mark Scott.
Location: 24 km SE of Corner Brook.
Size: 133 square kilometer property package extends approximately 36 kms along a northeast trend (up to 6 kms wide) and completely surrounds province-held claims highlighted by historic gold zone.
Geological Setting: In very favorable terrain along the regional Baie-Verte Brompton Line-Cabot Fault Zone, a major boundary between the Humber and Dunnage Zones.
Targeted Deposit Types: Structurally controlled orogenic gold as well as copper-gold-enriched VMS.
Scale Potential: Initial Galloper soil sampling, structural setting and multiple historic showings outline a minimum 7.5-km-long trend featuring favorable host rocks extending north from the province-held historic gold zone. Broad areas of Galloper’s property also exhibit encouraging VMS alteration which adds to Glover Island’s economic potential.
Exploration History: No systematic property-wide exploration program has been carried out on Galloper’s claims due in part to extensive overburden, though this “cover” is known to be relatively thin. The last major operator on the island focused mostly on the historic gold zone (claims now held by the government of Newfoundland and Labrador) from 2010 until early 2012, when work stopped at the onset of the gold bear market. Little exploration activity has occurred on Glover Island since then, until Galloper’s arrival in 2022. Historically, copper values as high as 4.7 percent have been returned from unexplained massive sulphide boulders in the northern part of the island.
The Keystone and Lucky Smoke Showings on Galloper’s claims, located 6 km northeast of the historic gold zone, gave encouraging values from very limited historic drilling while channel sampling by the Newfoundland Geological Survey in 2021 returned 5.9 g/t gold over 9 meters at Lucky Smoke. From limited exploration, a total of 17 mineral occurrences on Galloper’s claims have been documented by the Newfoundland & Labrador Geological Survey’s Mineral Occurrence Data System.
Management Team
Mark Scott - Chief Executive Officer and Director
Mark Scott became Galloper Gold's founding CEO in 2022. As head of Manitoba Operations for Vale Canada's Nickel Division through 2018, he managed a combined OPEX and CAPEX budget of greater than $500 million (USD) including a workforce of approximately 1,875. He has more than 25 years' experience in all phases of surface and underground mining, metallurgical processing, and associated service and support functions.
Rav Mlait - Corporate Secretary and Director
Rav Mlait has extensive experience in managing and raising capital for public and private companies in both the resource and technology sectors. He holds an MBA from Royal Roads University in British Columbia with a specialization in Executive Management and his BA (Economics) from Simon Fraser University. He brings a successful public company background to Galloper as it launches on the CSE.
Bryan Loree - Chief Financial Officer and Director
Bryan Loree has held senior accounting roles for public and private companies in various industries including renewable energy, exploration, and construction. Prior to entering the accounting field, he gained experience as an investor relations manager. He holds a certified accountant designation, a financial management diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology, and a BA from Simon Fraser University.
Peter Lauder - Director
Peter Lauder is a senior level mine and exploration geologist with more than 20 years' experience with the likes of Goldcorp, IAMGOLD and BHP Canada in the design, implementation and management of underground and surface exploration projects. He has managed all aspects of mining and exploration projects from early to advanced stage, to full production with emphasis on safety and process-driven exploration leading to successful resource estimation and project development.
Danielle Fernandes - Corporate Communications
Danielle Fernandes is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, activist, speaker and writer, working with clients ranging from large corporations to non-profits. Her diverse background includes sports marketing stints in the NHL, WHL and CFL. She is passionate about plant-based diets and animal advocacy, supporting various charities across Canada.
Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)
The gold standard hasn’t been used in the US since the 1970s, but when Donald Trump was president from 2017 to 2021 there was some speculation that he could bring it back.
Rumors that the gold standard could be reinstated during Trump’s presidency centered largely on positive comments he made about the idea. Notably, he suggested that it would be “wonderful” to bring back the gold standard, and a number of his advisors were of the same mind — Judy Shelton, John Allison and others supported the concept.
With Trump running as the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, some are again wondering if he will return the country to the gold standard. Speaking on his War Room podcast in December, Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, said he believes Number 45 could ditch the US Federal Reserve and bring back the gold standard in his second term in office.
More recently, the Heritage Foundation included a whole chapter on the US Federal Reserve written by a former member of Trump's 2016 transition team in its Project 2025 (a proposed blueprint for Trump's second term), and suggested a return to the gold standard. While Trump has publicly disavowed Project 2025, its creators say he is privately supportive of the initiative.
Read on to learn what the gold standard is, why it ended, what Trump has said about bringing back the gold standard — and what could happen if a gold-backed currency ever comes into play again.
What is the gold standard?
What is the gold standard and how does it work? Put simply, the gold standard is a monetary system in which the value of a country’s currency is directly linked to the yellow metal. Countries using the gold standard set a fixed price at which to buy and sell gold to determine the value of the nation’s currency.
For example, if the US went back to the gold standard and set the price of gold at US$500 per ounce, the value of the dollar would be 1/500th of an ounce of gold. This would offer reliable price stability.
Under the gold standard, transactions no longer have to be done with heavy gold bullion or gold coins. The gold standard also increases the trust needed for successful global trade — the idea is that paper currency has value that is tied to something real. The goal is to prevent inflation as well as deflation, and to help promote a stable monetary environment.
When was the gold standard introduced?
The gold standard was first introduced in Germany in 1871, and by 1900 most developed nations, including the US, were using it. The system remained popular for decades, with governments worldwide working together to make it successful, but when World War I broke out it became difficult to maintain. Changing political alliances, higher debt and other factors led to a widespread lack of confidence in the gold standard.
What countries are on the gold standard today?
Currently, no countries use the gold standard. Decades ago, governments abandoned the gold standard in favor of fiat monetary systems. However, countries around the world do still hold gold reserves in their central banks. The Federal Reserve is the central bank of the US, and as of August 2024 its gold reserves came to 8,133.46 metric tons of the yellow metal.
Why was the gold standard abandoned?
The demise of the gold standard began as World War II was ending. At this time, the leading western powers met to develop the Bretton Woods agreement, which became the framework for the global currency markets until 1971.
The Bretton Woods agreement was born at the UN Monetary and Financial Conference, held in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, in July 1944. Currencies were pegged to the price of gold, and the US dollar was seen as a reserve currency linked to the price of gold. This meant all national currencies were valued in relation to the US dollar since it had become the dominant reserve currency. Despite efforts from governments at the time, the Bretton Woods agreement led to overvaluation of the US dollar, which caused concerns over exchange rates and their ties to the price of gold.
By 1971, US President Richard Nixon had called for a temporary suspension of the dollar’s convertibility. Countries were then free to choose any exchange agreement, except the price of gold. In 1973, foreign governments let currencies float; this put an end to Bretton Woods, and the gold standard was ousted.
What is the US dollar backed by?
Since the 1970s, most countries have run on a system of fiat money, which is government-issued money that is not backed by a commodity. The US dollar is fiat money, which means it is backed by the government, but not by any physical asset.
The value of money is set by supply and demand for paper money, as well as supply and demand for other goods and services in the economy. The prices for those goods and services, including gold and silver, can fluctuate based on market conditions.
What has Trump said about the gold standard?
While it’s perhaps not common knowledge, Trump has long been a fan of gold.
In fact, as Sean Williams of the Motley Fool has pointed out, Trump has been interested in gold since at least the 1970s, when private ownership of gold bullion became legal again. He reportedly invested in gold aggressively at that time, buying the precious metal at about US$185 and selling it between US$780 and US$790.
Since then, Trump has specifically praised the gold standard. In an oft-quoted 2015 GQ interview that covers topics from marijuana to man buns, Trump said, “Bringing back the gold standard would be very hard to do, but boy, would it be wonderful. We’d have a standard on which to base our money.”
In a separate interview that year, he said, “We used to have a very, very solid country because it was based on a gold standard.”
According to Politico’s Danny Vinik, “(Trump has) surrounded himself with a number of advisors who hold extreme, even fringe ideas about monetary policy. … At least six … have spoken favorably about the gold standard.” Shelton and Allison, mentioned above, are not alone. Others include Ben Carson and David Malpass. The last two, Rebekah and Robert Mercer, eventually distanced themselves from Trump, but had a strong influence before that.
Emphasizing how unusual Trump’s support for the international gold standard is, Joseph Gagnon, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told the news outlet, “(It) seems like nothing that’s happened since the Great Depression.” Gagnon, who has also worked for the Fed, added, “You have to go back to Herbert Hoover.”
Back in 2017, Politico also quoted libertarian Ron Paul, another gold standard supporter, as saying, “We’re in a better position than we’ve ever been in my lifetime as far as talking about serious changes to the monetary system and talking about gold.”
Would it be feasible for the US to return to the gold standard?
Trump’s term as president passed without a return to the gold standard, and the consensus seems to be that it’s highly unlikely that this event will come to pass — even if he takes the helm once again. Even many ardent supporters of the system recognize that going back to it could create trouble.
As per the Motley Fool’s Williams, economists largely agree that moving to a lower-key version of the gold standard in 1933 was “a big reason why the US emerged from the Great Depression,” and a return would be a mistake.
But if a future president did decide to go through with it, what would it take? According to Kimberly Amadeo at the Balance, due to trade, money supply and the global economy, the rest of the world would need to go back to the gold standard as well. Why? Because otherwise the countries that use the US dollar could stand with their hands out asking for their dollars to be exchanged for gold — including debtors like China and Japan, to which the US owes a large chunk of its multitrillion-dollar national debt.
Is there enough gold to return to the gold standard?
The fact that the US doesn’t have enough gold in its reserves to pay back all its debt poses a huge roadblock to returning to the gold standard. The country would have to exponentially replenish its gold reserves in advance of any return to the gold standard.
"The United States holds around 261.5 million troy ounces of gold, valued at approximately $489 billion. The total US money supply exceeds $20 trillion, necessitating about 272,430 metric tons of gold at current market prices," explained Ron Dewitt, Director of Business Development at the Gold Information Network, in a June 2024 LinkedIn post. "The supply remains insufficient, even including global gold stocks, which total around 212,582 metric tons."
In addition, it's understood that returning to the gold standard would require the price of gold to be set much higher than it is currently. What would the price of gold need to be worth if the US returned to the gold standard? Financial analyst and investment banker Jim Rickards has calculated the gold price would need to jump up to at least US$27,000 an ounce.
That means the US dollar would be severely devalued, causing inflation, and since global trade uses the US dollar as a reserve currency, it would grind to a halt. Conversely, returning to the gold standard at a low gold price would cause deflation.
What would silver be worth if the US returned to the gold standard? It's not a guarantee that silver would follow in gold's footsteps if a gold standard was re-established due to its many industrial and technological applications. While silver has a long history as a precious metal and played an important role as currency for much of human history, its value today is intrinsically linked to that demand as well.
What would happen if the US returned to the gold standard?
Returning to the gold standard would have a huge impact on all levels of the US economy and make it impossible for the Fed to offer fiscal stimulus. After all, if the US had to have enough gold reserves to exchange for dollars on an as-needed basis, the Fed’s ability to print paper currency would be incredibly limited.
Supporters believe that could be the perfect way to get the US out of debt, but it could also cause problems during times of economic crisis. It’s important to remember that because 70 percent of the US economy is based on consumer spending, if inflation rose due to the gold price rising, then a lot of consumers would cut spending. That would then affect the stock market as well, which could very well lead to a recession or worse without the ability of the government to soften that blow via money supply.
"Transitioning to a gold standard during an economic crisis would severely limit monetary policy options and could lead to economic instability," Dewitt warned.
For that reason, a return to the gold standard would also expose the US economy to the yellow metal’s sometimes dramatic fluctuations — while some think that gold would offer greater price stability, it’s no secret that it’s been volatile in the past. Looking back past the metal’s recent stability, it dropped quite steeply from 2011 to 2016.
Moreover, speaking to Congress on this issue in 2019, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned against a return to the gold standard.
“You’ve assigned us the job of two direct, real economy objectives: maximum employment, stable prices. If you assigned us (to) stabilize the dollar price of gold, monetary policy could do that, but the other things would fluctuate, and we wouldn’t care,” Powell said. “There have been plenty of times in fairly recent history where the price of gold has sent a signal that would be quite negative for either of those goals.”
As can be seen, returning to the gold standard would be a complex ordeal with pros and cons. The likelihood of the US bringing back the gold standard is slim, but no doubt the question will continue to be up for debate under future presidents.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2017.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Further Validation of Gold Potential at Black Swan and Lake Johnston
Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration programs at Black Swan and Lake Johnston.
- Gold bearing bedrock confirmed at Black Swan
- Multiple anomalous gold rock chip samples (grading up to 1.25g/t Au) returned from highly weathered quartz bearing shears exposed at surface
- Soil sampling program completed as well as additional rock chip samples collected across the tenement portfolio
- Assay results expected early next quarter with any defined anomalies to be followed up with high priority drilling programs
- Geological setting shown to be very similar to nearby gold mines including Kanowna Belle and Gordon Sirdar
- Lake Johnston copper-gold anomaly extended
- Initial soil results have successfully extended the Billy Ray Cu-Au soil anomaly into the largely untested Mantis tenement and the anomaly remains open to the North-East
- High priority soil sampling program to continue with completion expected this quarter
- Billy Ray Cu-Au soil anomaly and likely link to the mineralised Cu-Au drill intersection nearby supports the prospectivity of a larger Cu-Au system
- Planning for Flora and Heritage Surveys for drill testing at Billy Ray has commenced
CEO, Brendan Shalders, commented, “Ongoing exploration works focused on gold prospectivity at Black Swan and Lake Johnston continue to generate positive results.
Rock chip samples collected on a recent site visit to Black Swan have returned anomalous gold from quartz bearing shear zones that are located in the same area as the recovered gold nuggets.
Today’s rock chip assay results are an important step forward given the potential source of the recovered gold nuggets has now been identified and these auriferous shear zones are located well within our tenement package.
To progress the gold targeting along these prospective shear corridors, the Company completed a wide spaced reconnaissance soil sampling program last week across the entire landholding at Black Swan which will be assayed for the full suite of elements. We look forward to receiving the assay results early next quarter and will commence planning drilling programs for any defined gold anomalies.
Recently received soil sample assay results testing the extension of the Billy Ray Prospect at Lake Johnston have confirmed the continuation of the large Cu-Au anomaly. The anomaly remains open to the North-East, with geological structures suggesting the potential for further Cu-Au anomalism over the newly acquired Mantis tenement.
The Company intends to extend soil sampling across the Mantis tenement and will use the assay results and any Cu-Au anomalies identified to plan drilling programs to test the Billy Ray Prospect.
The Company is pleased with the recent series of exploration results as they continue to enhance the prospectivity for gold at both Black Swan and Lake Johnston. The low-cost exploration programs that are underway are important to defining drill targets to efficiently test the gold potential in these areas.”
Black Swan - Located in Geological Setting Prospective for Gold
The Black Swan project is situated within the Boorara Geological Domain which hosts a number of gold mines including the nearby Kanowna Belle, Mungarra and Gordon Sirdar projects, refer Figure 1, as recently announced in ASX announcement “Gold Prospectivity Enhanced at Black Swan and Lake Johnston” re-released 16 August 2024.
Figure 1: Black Swan Regional Geology Map & Tenement Locations
Bedrock Gold Confirmed
Results from 17 rock chip samples recently collected from Black Swan have confirmed gold mineralisation in bedrock units located close to some of the recently announced gold nugget discoveries. The best rock chip returned 1.25g/t Au from a gossanous quartz vein hosted within felsic volcanic, see Figure 2. Additional rock chips with anomalous gold (>0.5g/t Au) were returned from ferrous quartz veining and within felsic volcanics (refer Table 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Poseidon Nickel Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Further Step-Out Gold Success and High-Grade Antimony Discovery
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results reported in this release are for a further 6 of the 27 diamond holes drilled in the current program at Ricciardo (6 holes for 1,102m), as well as 2 diamond tails drilled at M1 and Austin (2 holes for 259m). Results for the first 14 diamond holes of the current program were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 3 July 2024, 19 July 2024 and 2 August 2024).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Assay results received for a further 1,102m of diamond drilling at Ricciardo.
- Extremely high-grade antimony (Sb) intersected in multiple holes below the Ardmore pit, including in RDRC067 above the main zone of high-grade gold mineralisation:
- 12.7m @ 4.98% Sb and 0.36 g/t Au (10.92 g/t AuEq*) from 229.2m
incl. 1.85m @ 28.50% Sb and 0.45 g/t Au (60.94 g/t AuEq) from 238.25m
- 12.7m @ 4.98% Sb and 0.36 g/t Au (10.92 g/t AuEq*) from 229.2m
- A wide zone of antimony mineralisation was encountered in hole RDRC001:
- 34m @ 1.0% Sb and 0.59 g/t Au (2.72 g/t AuEq) from 158.80m
- This newly identified and exceptionally high-grade Sb zone, along with the broader antimony potential at Ricciardo, demands prompt follow-up and evaluation.
- Further high-grade gold extension delivered below the Ardmore pit:
- 18m @ 3.41 g/t Au and 0.27% Sb (3.97 g/t AuEq) from 276m (RDRC048B) incl. 4.5m @ 9.90 g/t Au and 0.01% Sb (9.93 g/t AuEq) from 286.5m
- 1m @ 28.31 g/t Au and 2.18% Sb (32.92 g/t AuEq) from 286m (NMRC005)
- 42.6m @ 1.08 g/t Au and 0.05% Sb (1.17 g/t AuEq) from 253.38m (RDRC067)
- ‘Golden Corridor’ diamond drilling now complete, with 31 holes drilled for 3,300m.
- All residual diamond assays expected to be received by late September, with update of the Ricciardo Mineral Resource targeted for Q4 2024.
- Further growth-focussed RC drilling of the ‘Golden Corridor’ scheduled for H2 2024, as well as planned aircore drilling along select parts of the regional shear.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“The results for these holes successfully demonstrate further extensional high-grade gold, and for the first time very high-grade antimony zones below the Ardmore pit area.
Given the relative absence of assaying for antimony in historical drilling at Golden Range, we are cautiously optimistic on the potential that might exist here. Moreover, the apparent zonation in RDRC067 is also highly encouraging for any future antimony development potential.
I want to emphasise however that pursuit of this opportunity will be in parallel with our growth-focussed gold drilling at Golden Range, which remains our current core focus.”
* Refer to page 8 of this release for full gold equivalent (AuEq) calculation methodology.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, with proximate mines, mills and projects.
Key Ricciardo context
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current MRE of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1 Historical mining operations at Ricciardo were primarily focused on oxide material, with the transition and primary sulphides mineralisation not systematically explored.
Due to the limited number of multi-element assays from historical drill holes at Ricciardo, other mineral potential (outside of gold) has also not been properly evaluated historically.
Figure 2: The ‘Golden Corridor’ within the Golden Range Project. The image on the right is gravity over shaded residual magnetic RTP.
The gold mineralisation at Ricciardo is predominantly hosted with intensified altered and deformed ultramafic units. It is important to note that the newly identified antimony-dominant mineralisation identified in RDRC067 (discussed below) sits above high-grade gold mineralisation in the same area, and may overprint the earlier gold mineralisation in some areas.
High-grade antimony zone discovery below the Ardmore pit
RDRC067 was designed to drill south to north along strike to better understand the structural controls within the Ricciardo deposit and assess the continuity of the ultramafic unit (Figure 3). All previous drill holes (by Warriedar and previous explorers) have been drilled eastward perpendicular to the known mineralised structure. RDRC067 was considered an important hole by the Warriedar technical team in order to confirm there are no additional structural controls and to provide further confidence in the geological model.
Figure 3: Plan view of Ricciardo deposit with current cross section locations annotated. The holes drilled in Q2/Q3 as part of the current program are highlighted in red. Additional holes are also outlined but not presented in below cross sections.
Unexpectedly, RDRC067 intersected significant high-grade antimony mineralisation from 229.2m to 241.9m downhole, returning 12.7m @ 4.98% Sb and 0.36 g/t Au (10.92 g/t AuEq) (Figure 4). Above this high-grade antimony zone, another significant zone was also identified from 183m to 198.1m downhole, returning 15.1m @ 1.42% Sb and 0.42 g/t Au (3.42 g/t AuEq) (Figure 4).
The antimony zones intersected by RDRC067 are interpreted to correlate with a lower grade antimony zone intersected in RDRC038 and RDRC049 (Figure 4). Encouragingly, drillhole RDRC001 returned a wide zone of antimony mineralisation: 34m @ 1.0% Sb and 0.59 g/t Au (2.72 g/t AuEq). Further work is required to determine the geometry and extent of the antimony mineralisation.
RDRC067 concluded at 296.96m downhole depth, within the gold mineralisation domain, as the target depth of the hole had been reached. As RDRC067 is not drilled perpendicular to the Mougooderra Shear, which is the main control of the mineralisation, it is important to note that the intersected thickness does not reflect the true thickness of the mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Above US$2,500 as Powell Signals Rate Cuts, Kazatomprom Lowers Guidance
Gold reached yet another record high at the end of last week, crossing US$2,500 per ounce for the first time.
The yellow metal stayed above that key level until experiencing a pullback on Thursday (August 22), but breached US$2,500 again on Friday (August 23) morning. Gold is seeing support from quickly increasing confidence that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next gathering, which is scheduled for September.
The central bank's July meeting minutes, released on Wednesday (August 21), show the "vast majority" of participants believe it will be appropriate to do so if economic data continues to show inflation is declining.
A major revision to US jobs data has also added fuel to the rate cut fire.
On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said employers in the country added 818,000 fewer jobs in the year ended this past March. That means job growth averaged 174,000 a month during that period, not 242,000 as originally outlined. The downward update was expected and could also be revised, but if it holds it will be the largest since 2009.
The icing on the cake was Fed Chair Jerome Powell's talk at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on August 23. During the much-anticipated speech, he said the time has come for policy to adjust — while as usual he didn't provide details on the exact timing or extent of the cuts, he emphasized that the direction of travel is clear.
“The time has come for policy to adjust. The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks,” he said.
Powell also said the balance of risks to the Fed's dual mandate has changed — with inflation now "significantly" down, its attention is shifting to ensuring that the labor market stays strong.
The Fed's next meeting is set to run from September 17 to 18.
Bullet briefing — Kazatomprom cuts guidance, Lucara finds huge diamond
Kazatomprom cuts 2025 production guidance
Major uranium miner Kazatomprom (LSE:KAP,OTC Pink:NATKY) released its financial results for the first half of 2024 on Friday, but all eyes were on its updated production guidance for 2025.
The company previously expected to produce 30,500 to 31,500 metric tons of uranium next year, but now anticipates output of between 25,000 and 26,500 metric tons of the energy commodity.
The firm has pointed to project delays and a sulfuric acid shortage as reasons for the downgrade.
"Kazatomprom had initially intended to ramp up its 2025 production to a 100% of Subsoil Use Agreement levels. However, the uncertainty around the sulphuric acid supplies for 2025 needs and delays in the construction works at the newly developed deposits resulted in a need to re-evaluate our 2025 plans," said CEO Meirzhan Yussupov.
Kazatomprom's comments boosted uranium stocks as investors took the news as another indication that miners won't be able to produce enough uranium to meet growing demand. This week's announcement that China has approved 11 nuclear reactors in a US$31 billion investment has only contributed to the narrative.
Lucara recovers “epic” diamond at Karowe
Lucara Diamond (TSX:LUC,OTC Pink:LUCRF) announced the recovery of a massive 2,492 carat diamond at its Botswana-based Karowe mine. According to the company, it's one of the largest rough diamonds ever unearthed — media reports indicate that it's second only to the Cullinan diamond, found in South Africa in 1905.
The gem isn't the first big find at Karowe, and Lucara credits its success to its X-ray transmission technology, which it set up at the mine in 2017. This technology helps the company identify and preserve large, high-value diamonds.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: GFG Resources Pops With 73 Percent Gain
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 11.62 points this week to close at 578.03. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up by 231.47 points to finish at 23,286.08.
Statistics Canada released its consumer price index (CPI) data for July on Tuesday (August 20). The agency reported that consumer inflation rose 2.5 percent on a yearly basis and 0.4 percent after falling 0.1 percent in June.
It marks the smallest increase since March 2021, when CPI saw 2.7 percent growth. The lower rate is credited to a decline in travel-related services as accommodation fell 3.7 percent and air transport was down 2.7 percent year-on-year.
Statistics Canada also released its June monthly mineral production survey on Tuesday. Copper production decreased to 39.65 million kilograms in June from 44.26 million kilograms in May, while shipments declined to 45.51 million kilograms from 53.52 million kilograms in May. Gold production was also down, falling to 17,147 kilograms in June from 18,415 kilograms in May; shipments saw an increase to 18,219 kilograms from 16,814 kilograms the previous month.
Silver, on the other hand, saw increases in both categories, with production increasing to 30,293 kilograms from 25,655 kilograms, and shipments seeing strong growth to 30,293 kilograms from 23,432 kilograms in May.
South of the border, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He took a more dovish stance, announcing the central bank is ready to cut rates; however, he didn't share details on when or how much.
Markets were up this past week, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) registering a gain of 1.39 percent to 5,634.6 points. The Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) gained 1.02 percent to 19,720.87 points; meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) saw a 1.24 percent gain to 41,175.09 points.
Commodities were mixed, with the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) largely flat with a weekly gain of 0.07 percent to US$540.45.
Against that backdrop, which TSX- and TSXV-listed mining stocks gained the most? Read on to find out.
1. GFG Resources (TSXV:GFG)
Weekly gain: 80 percent; market cap: C$27.67 million; share price: C$0.135
GFG is a gold exploration company working to advance its assets in the Timmins gold district in Ontario, Canada.
Shares in GFG have seen recent gains following a pair of news releases. On August 16 the company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement with Patriot Gold (OTC Pink:PGOL) for the sale of its Rattlesnake Hills gold project in Central Wyoming. In exchange for a 100 percent ownership stake, Patriot will pay GFG a total of C$3.3 million in cash and shares.
In addition, Patriot will also pay GFG a further C$1 per total mineral resource ounces in cash or common shares once it completes a NI43-101 compliant estimate demonstrating more than 3 million ounces of gold across measured, indicated and inferred categories.
Its most recent announcement came on Monday (August 19) when GFG announced results of the first hole from its completed five-hole, 1,700 meter drill program at the Aljo mine target, which is located at its Goldarm property east of Timmins.
In the release, the company said the first hole encountered grades of 13.94 grams per metric ton (g/t) of gold across 7.1 meters, which included a 6 meter intersection of 15.92 g/t gold with visible gold present. The company said it is the strongest drill result at Aljo to date and it highlights the growth potential of the project.
2. South Pacific Metals (TSXV:SPMC)
Weekly gain: 79.49 percent; market cap: C$21.3 million; share price: C$0.70
South Pacific Metals is a gold and copper exploration company working to advance its assets in Papua New Guinea.
Its four projects, Anga, Osena, Kili Teke and May River, cover approximately 3,000 square kilometers located in known gold and copper producing districts.
On July 3, South Pacific announced it would begin an aggressive exploration program across all of its properties in New Guinea with work planned at its 461 square kilometer Anga project and the 626 square kilometer Osena project in the Kainantu gold district, located near K92’s (TSX:KNT,OTCQX:KNTNF) Kainantu gold mine.
The most recent announcement from the project came on July 25 when South Pacific said it had mobilized for the first exploration program of 2024 consisting of grid soil sampling, along with structural and geological mapping focused on the Irinke prospect. The current program will follow up on a 2022 program that generated assays of 2.28 g/t gold, 9.4 g/t silver, 418 parts per million (ppm) lead and 1,254 ppm zinc.
The company has not released news in the past week.
3. Pantera Silver (TSXV:PNTR)
Weekly gain: 54.84 percent; market cap: C$10.01 million; share price: C$0.240
Pantera Silver is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on its Nuevo Taxco silver-gold project located near Mexico City, Mexico.
The company signed an earn-in agreement with Impact Silver (TSX:IPT) for the 1,100 hectare property in October 2020. Though limited exploration has been carried out on the property, work done by Impact in 2013 identified 21 silver bearing veins. Of the 395 rock samples collected at that time, three contained grades of over 1,000 g/t silver. In its own drill program carried out in 2022, Pantera highlighted assay results of up to 225 g/t silver from 1.85 meters.
The most recent news from the company came on Tuesday when it provided a corporate update and was looking at various options to restart exploration work that had previously been paused at Nuevo Taxco. In the announcement Pantera said it was expecting to begin work in Q3 2024, and would be focusing on sampling and mapping the Southwest Zone of the project.
4. Lucara Diamond (TSX:LUC)
Weekly gain: 52.46 percent; market cap: C$204.39 million; share price: C$0.465
Lucara Diamond is a mining company focused on the production of large diamonds from its Karowe diamond mine in Botswana. The mine, commissioned in 2012, targets high quality diamonds that are above 10 carats.
According to Lucara’s website, the company has discovered more than 7,000 diamonds above 10.8 carats including 34 diamonds above 300 carats and 4 above 1,000 carats.
In its most recent technical report from March 2024, the company said proven and probable reserves were 6.83 million carats from 52.2 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 13.1 carats per hundred metric tons.
Shares in Lucara saw gains following an announcement on Wednesday that it had recovered a 2,492 carat diamond. The company said the stone was detected and recovered using its Mega Diamond Recovery X-ray Transmission technology, which was installed in 2017 to identify such large stones.
The stone is the second largest diamond ever recovered.
5. Jervois Global (TSXV:JRV)
Weekly gain: 50 percent; market cap: C$29.61 million; share price: C$0.015
Jervois Global is working to advance a global portfolio of nickel and cobalt projects. It owns the Idaho Cobalt Operations in the US, at which it suspended mine construction in 2023 due to low cobalt prices.
According to Jervois, the Idaho Cobalt Operations have the largest US cobalt resource. A 2020 feasibility study shows that they have a measured and indicated resource of 50.1 million pounds of cobalt from 5.24 million metric tons grading 0.44 percent, with inferred values of 12 million pounds of cobalt from 1.57 million metric tons grading 0.35 percent.
The company announced in June 2023 that it had entered into a US$15 million agreement through the US Department of Defense’s Defense Production Act for exploration activities at its property.
In an announcement from the project released on July 31, 2024, Jervois reported that extensional drilling at the Idaho Cobalt Operations had shown positive resource growth potential, with cobalt, gold and copper mineralization at depth. In the announcement, the company provides a highlighted result of 1.1 percent cobalt, 1.18 percent gold and 0.69 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold over 1.8 meters.
The most recent news came on Wednesday when Jervois announced an extension of waiver and interest deferral on ICO bonds to August 30.
FAQs for TSXV stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, while the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of June 2024, there were 1,630 companies listed on the TSXV, 925 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,806 companies, with 188 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSX and TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 1:00 p.m PST on August 23, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Brightstar Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.