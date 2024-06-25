Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Ingredients

Investor Presentation | June 2024

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to present its investor presentation.

This document has been prepared as at 24 June 2024 and is based on information provided by Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA) (the Company) and includes non-public information on the business and operations of the Company and its related bodies corporate. For the purposes of this Important Notice, the Company means the Company and, as applicable, each related body corporate of the Company.

The following notice and disclaimer apply to this presentation (Presentation) and you are therefore advised to read this carefully before reading or making any other use of this Presentation or any information contained in this Presentation. By accepting this Presentation you represent and warrant that you are entitled to receive this Presentation in accordance with the restrictions, and agree to be bound by the limitations, contained within it.

Summary information

This presentation is a summary only, and contains summary information about WOA, which is current as at the date of this Presentation (unless otherwise indicated), and the information in this Presentation remain subject to change without notice. The information in this Presentation is general in nature and does not purport to be accurate or complete, nor does it contain all the information that a prospective investor may require in connection with any potential investment in the Company, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act. It has been prepared by WOA with due care but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, reliability, fairness or completeness of the information, opinions or conclusions in this Presentation by WOA or any other Limited Party (defined below). Reliance should not be placed on information or opinions contained in this Presentation and, WOA does not have any obligation to finalise, correct or update the content of this Presentation. Certain data used in this Presentation may have been obtained from research, surveys or studies conducted by third parties, including industry or general publications. To the maximum extent permitted by law, WOA is not responsible for updating, nor undertakes to update, this Presentation. It should be read in conjunction with WOA’s other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX, which are available at www2.asx.com.au or at www.wideopenagriculture.com.au/pages/asx-announcements


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Wide Open Agriculture, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Lupin

Innovations in the Plant-based Protein Market Every Investor Should Know

With the global population set to reach 10 billion by 2050, the need for more sustainable sources of protein is becoming increasingly vital — and also more challenging to fulfill. This challenge is creating new opportunities for innovation in developing healthier alternatives to meat and driving revenue opportunities through the plant-based protein value chain.

Investors closely watching this space would benefit from a deeper understanding of the current innovations and opportunities in the plant-based protein market.

Keep reading...Show less
Fertoz Limited

Fertoz Welcomes Phosphate’s Addition to Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List

Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ) (Fertoz or the Company) welcomes the addition of phosphate to Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List, designating it as a critical mineral for the first time.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Similar Bill Moving Through U.S. Senate

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that phosphate has been added the Canadian Critical Minerals list, expanding the total to thirty-four materials deemed 'essential' for Canada's economic future.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on Aug. 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 15, 2024 .

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-dividend-302171319.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, wishes to provide an update to its previously announced non-brokered private placement. Further to the Company's news release dated May 18, 2024 and due to high investor interest, the Company is increasing its target for its current private placement from $150,000 to $500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company now intends to issue an aggregate of 10,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of five years from the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $164,000 (the "First Tranche") through the issuance of 3,280,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

