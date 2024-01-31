- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone), during November 2023. Ricciardo is part of the Company’s Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drilling at Ricciardo has intersected substantial, strongly mineralised gold intervals including:
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m (RDRC019)
- 20m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 177m and 9m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 201m (RDRC018)
- 6m @ 4.69 g/t Au from 142m (RDRC020)
- Results demonstrate the excellent potential for further discoveries at the Ricciardo deposit along strike and down dip.
- Drilling demonstrates the high-grade nature of the Ricciardo project area which has a current strike length of 2300m.
- Results provide an excellent platform for follow up drilling to significantly increase the resource at Ricciardo, which is currently 476koz.
- System remains open along strike and at depth, with further drilling planned from Q2 CY2024.
- Benchtop metallurgical study work on Ricciardo underway, with initial results expected during the current quarter.
The Ricciardo results are an excellent outcome as the drilling has confirmed the continuation of the mineralised system and increases the confidence of high-grade historical results from previous explorers.
The Ricciardo project area possesses a current Mineral Resource estimate of 476 koz gold.1 It comprises a number of high-grade shoots, which remain open both at depth and along strike – see Figures 3 to 5. As a result of its scale and strong further growth potential, Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year.
Follow-up extensional drilling programs for Ricciardo (including diamond) are planned for Q2 2024.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Dr Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“These latest results from the 2.3km long Ricciardo deposit provide further confirmation that it is a high-quality deposit offering an attractive combination of existing scale, strong grade, and excellent further growth potential. The Ricciardo project area has not been uniformly drilled below a depth of 100m. Today’s results help to confirm the continuation of high-grade shoots that potentially extend at depth. The Ricciardo area is set to be a key focus area for us this year.”
Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit corridor within the Golden Range Project.
Key results
Three (3) RC holes for 564m were drilled at the Ricciardo project area in November last year (refer Table 1 and Figures 2, 3 and 4). Assay results have now been received from this program and significant intercepts are reported in Table 2. Key commentary is provided below.
RDRC018 was designed to test the down-dip extension of mineralisation under the Ardmore pit (refer Figures 2 and 3) and also collect sample material for a bench scale metallurgical test work program. The hole successfully drilled an extensive mineralised zone that confirmed high grade historical drill results. Significant intersections include:
- 20m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 177m; and
- 9m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 201m.
Follow up diamond and RC drilling is planned for Q2 2024 to further increase understanding of this high-grade extensional zone and test for high grade extensions to mineralisation down dip and along strike.
RDRC019 was designed as a Mineral Resource infill and metallurgical test hole, testing within the known high-grade shoot under the Ardmore pit (refer Figures 2 and 3). This hole intersected:
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m depth.
The results from RDRC018 and RDRC019 are excellent outcomes as they confirm the continuity of mineralisation and confidence around the historical drilling in this area. The results provide an excellent platform for additional follow up drilling planned to commence in Q2 2024.
RDRC020 was also a Mineral Resource infill and metallurgical test hole, located ~870m further south and drilled under the Silverstone pit (refer Figures 2 and 4). This hole intersected high grade mineralisation and confirmed results from previous exploration. Hole RDRC020 returned:
- 6m @ 4.6 g/t Au from 142m.
The results from the Ricciardo program are an exciting outcome. When viewed together the results confirm the presence of a number of high-grade shoots contained within a broader shear structure that has a strike length of 2300m.
It is noted that only 37 holes have been drilled deeper than 200m across the entire length of the Ricciardo project area (29 by previous explorers, 8 by Warriedar). This creates an exciting opportunity for follow up drilling to test for mineralisation down dip and potentially to significantly expand the existing 476koz Ricciardo resource.
Ricciardo geological discussion
Ricciardo is the largest known deposit along the Mougooderra Shear Zone (MSZ). Ricciardo extends 2300m along strike and has a current Mineral Resource estimate of 476 koz gold (refer Figure 5).
The Ricciardo mineralisation is located along the shear zone and dips at 60-70° to the west. The mineralised zone typically varies in width between 12 and 25 metres.
A thick oxidised sequence extends to 40-65 m depth, and this was the focus of mining and processing activities by previous owners from 2006 to 2018.
Follow-up drilling by previous owners, and Warriedar, has confirmed the Ricciardo mineralisation extends to ~450m down dip. Multiple high-grade shoots dipping ~60° south have been identified see Figure 5. The existence of additional shoots along strike is readily inferable, but due to poor drill density at depth along strike these are yet be confirmed or defined – this provides a high-quality exploration target for follow up drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Warriedar Resources
Overview
The electrification of the automotive sector and the push for more sustainable energy overall are creating an enormous market opportunity for copper. Although other metals such as lithium tend to make headlines more frequently, base metals are every bit as important — perhaps more so. What's more, they may be just as prone to shortages in supply as other critical minerals.
Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is well-positioned to help stave off that impending shortage. An advanced gold and copper exploration company backed by a highly skilled team of experts, Warriedar maintains an incredibly strong and stable portfolio of gold assets in both Western Australia and Nevada. Between its three projects – Golden Range, Fields Find and Big Springs – it currently holds more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold resources with blue-sky potential for growth.
But how exactly does copper play into that portfolio?
Two of its brownfields projects are located in Western Australia's Murchison Province — a region widely known for its rich copper resource. Both projects are situated on previously mined and underexplored land, and surrounded by successful, operating gold and base metal mines.
Perhaps most significantly, one of the projects not only contains the historic Warriedar copper mine but also features an unusual geological profile that suggests a significant presence of both copper and nickel.
Warriedar also prides itself on the expertise and experience of its leadership team, driving the company towards successfully achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value. Geophysicist Dr. Amanda Buckingham and geologist Dr. Mingyan Wang both serve on Warriedar's board of directors, each one bringing over two decades of experience to their respective roles. Mark Connelly, Warriedar’s chairman, is a financial and commercial executive with extensive experience in the resource industry. Dianmin Chen, a seasoned mining engineer, completes the complimentary skillset of the board.
Company Highlights
- The copper market is booming, driven by a combination of increased demand for electric vehicles and a global push for sustainability.
- Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets well-positioned to take advantage of the market shift.
- Two of the company's three projects are located in the copper-rich Murchison Province of Western Australia.
- Golden Range, a 950,000-oz gold project with on-site infrastructure that includes an 800-ktpa plant.
- Fields Find, which hosts the historic Warriedar Copper Mine.
- The company also maintains a 1.01-million-ounce gold project in Nevada, USA, known as Big Springs.
- All three projects are underexplored, with significant resource potential.
- Warriedar is backed by a highly skilled team with decades of experience and leadership in mining and exploration.
- The company is expected to have a steady newsflow through 2024 and 2025, with extensive plans for drilling and exploration already outlined.
Key Projects
Golden Range
Situated in the middle of Western Australia's highly active Murchison exploration and mining province, the Golden Range project is strategically positioned between several major operating mines and advanced exploration projects. Together with the nearby Fields Find project, it represents a belt-scale opportunity, covering a combined area of 813 square kilometres.
A brownfields project with considerable past exploration and development, Golden Range hosts a gold resource of approximately 950,000 ounces along a dominant central shear corridor. Existing on-site infrastructure includes an 800-ktpa processing plant, which was placed on care and maintenance by the project's previous owner in 2019. This provides Warriedar with an accelerated, low-capital-intensity pathway to future gold production pending the success of an ongoing exploration program.
Project Highlights:
- Prime Location: Golden Range is bordered by multiple existing mines and deposits, each serving as a valuable analogue to the resources it may potentially contain. These include: Deflector Copper-Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR); Rothsay Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources; Mt. Magnet. owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS); Mt Gibson, owned by Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM); and Golden Grove Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine, owned by 29Metals (ASX:29M).
- Untapped Potential: Historical drilling at Golden Range was largely focused on shallow oxide gold in proximity to the existing mill, with an average drill depth of 42 metres. Historical pits on-site range in depth from 20 to 80 metres, with an average depth of 60 metres. This leaves substantial exploration upside for primary gold discoveries both below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar has been directing an aggressive exploration program throughout 2023, which includes drilling as well as airborne and ground electromagnetic (EM) surveying for both Golden Range and Fields Find. Results from the first half of the year are promising:
- 142 RC holes totaling 26,990 metres drilled across both projects.
- Five existing gold resources were drilled and all five were successfully extended, including high-grade zones alongside strike or down dip. Most notably:
- The Windinne Well deposit was extended at depth by 150 metres to a total of 240 metres.
- The Ricciardo deposit, an existing 476-koz resource at the northern end of the main shear, was identified as having significant potential to scale up.
- Seven priority one base metals targets modelled and drill ready.
- Current MRE: The current mineral resource estimate for Golden Range is 945 koz contained within 19,429 kt at 1.5 g/t gold:
- 20 koz contained within 282 kt at 2.2 g/t gold measured.
- 441 koz contained within 8,887 kt at 1.5 g/t gold indicated.
- 485 koz contained within 10,080 kt at 1.5 g/t gold inferred.
- Exploration Roadmap: Warriedar has a clear line of sight on pursuing substantial resource growth and exploration success for its Western Australia projects:
- Through 2023 and 2024, Warriedar will drill over 40,000 metres in total at both Golden Range and Fields Find. This drilling will be a major part of the company's efforts to target substantial MRE increases in primary gold mineralisation while exploring for strike and depth extension of existing deposits.
- Warriedar intends to complete a metallurgical study at Golden Range's Silverstone deposit along the main shear, to demonstrate a processing path, prior to further drilling.
Fields Find
Located just to the east of Golden Range, Fields Find is most notable for its highly irregular geology. Due to an intrusive complex within the greenstone sequence, the area is known to contain elevated levels of nickel, copper and gold. Although the brownfields project has been the site of previous exploration, the focus was exclusively on gold with one notable exception.
At Fields Find's southwest corner stands the historic Warriedar Copper Mine, which is located at the end of Warriedar's target zone, known as the Warriedar Corridor. It is also worth noting that the Murchison Province is generally known to be rich in copper with both the Golden Grove and Deflector copper mines in geological proximity.
Project Highlights:
- Copper Region: The Murchison province is known for its rich copper resource. Fields Find also encompasses the Warriedar Corridor.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar has executed an aggressive exploration program which includes drilling, airborne and ground-based EM surveying for both Fields Find and Golden Range. Results include:
- The main gold lode depth along the entire strike length at the Rothschild high-grade gold deposit was extended at depth by 150 metres.
- Warriedar accelerated drilling at the nearby Stone Hut Prospect due to excellent results from Rothschild. Drilling is now complete, with results currently pending.
- New 2023 airborne electromagnetic (AEM) data covers a substantial part of the tenure which was previously un-flown.
- Follow-up ground EM identified several well constrained priority 1 targets, ready for drilling.
- Current Plans: Drilling of base metals targets at Fields Find, with the first program of work (POW) permits already approved.
Big Springs
Located in the prolific Nevada Gold Trend, the Big Springs Gold Project stands adjacent to First Majestic Silver's (TSE:FR) Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine Complex, which has a production history of more than 10 Moz gold. The project itself has an existing resource base of roughly 1 Moz gold and is surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometres of exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar is currently collecting the necessary geoscience data to optimise its drill targets while also advancing its exploration permitting. It plans to recommence its drilling program upon approval of expanded permits.
The company believes the southern tenements in particular offer enormous untapped potential for growth in existing gold resources.
Project Highlights:
- Current MRE: The mineral resource estimate for Big Springs is 1,014 koz contained within 15,490 kt at 2 g/t gold:
- 129 koz contained within 860 kt at 4.7 g/t gold measured
- 428 koz contained within 6,000 kt at 2.2 g/t gold indicated
- 459 koz contained within 8,630 kt at 1.7 g/t gold inferred
Management Team
Mark Connelly — Non-executive Chairman
Mark Connelly is a seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience in management leadership and board roles. His direct operational and capital markets experience spans many jurisdictions including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.
Connelly’s North American operating and development experience includes several years based in the U.S. working for Newmont Mining, one of the world’s leading gold mining companies. This included extensive exposure to and knowledge of Newmont’s flagship Nevada gold operations.
Connelly also has an outstanding track record of shareholder value growth and realisation, particularly over the last decade. This includes the development and eventual sale of Papillon Resources for approximately US$570 million and the US$597 million consolidation of Endeavour Mining with Adamus Resources.
Amanda Buckinghamn — Managing Director
Dr. Amanda Buckingham is a geophysicist who has been involved in mineral exploration for over 25 years. She co-founded award-winning and industry-leading geophysical consulting firm Fathom Geophysics in late 2007, based in both Australia and the United States.
Buckingham has extensive exploration experience globally. Her early career involved work as a geoscientist and project manager at majors such as Rio Tinto, listed juniors in both Canada and Australia and several years consulting at SRK.
She also co-founded Cygnus Metals (ASX:CY5) and Desert Minerals (ASX:DM1). She is currently a director of several private companies and a research fellow at the University of Western Australia.
Mingyan Wang — Non-executive Director
Dr. Mingyan Wang has over 20 years of experience in the mining and resources industry specialising in identifying projects, exploration, management and business development. Wang is currently a founding director of Global Lithium Resources and former managing director of ASX-listed Abra Mining. He also held senior management positions in other large mining companies such as China Minmetals Corporation, where he was the project lead – geology & mining at the Las Bambas Copper-Gold mine in Peru.
Wang has been in Australia for more than 10 years and has extensive experience in the mining and resources sector in Australia, China and Peru.
Dianmin Chen — Non-executive Director
Dr. Dianmin Chen is a mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience in metal mining. He has held a wide range of roles in the mining industry including technical, production and management positions in Australia, China and Canada.
Chen held executive roles with Sino Gold (general manager), Citic Pacific Mining (chief operating officer), CaNickel (executive director and CEO) and Norton Goldfields (managing director and CEO) and served as a non-executive director for several publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada, including Kalgoorlie Mining, Bullabulling Gold Mines, Sherwin Iron, Norton Goldfields, NKWE Platinum and CuDeco. He is currently a non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1).
Chen holds a Bachelor of Engineering in mining, a PhD in mining geomechanics and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency.
Stuart Burvill — GM Corporate/General Counsel
Stuart Burvill is a legal, commercial and compliance manager and civil and structural engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining, petroleum, energy, shipbuilding, defence and civil infrastructure development including rail, roads, bridges and tunnels.
Burvill has extensive experience in M&A, corporate and project finance, capital raising, ownership and funding structuring, joint ventures, construction contracts and disputes, corporate governance and administration and enterprise risk management. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons), Bachelor of Laws, MBA and Grad Dip in Applied Corporate Governance.
Graeme Morissey — Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Morissey joins Warriedar from previous director-level roles in the audit divisions of global accounting firms EY, KPMG and Grant Thornton. He has over 15 years of direct experience in servicing clients within the mining exploration and development sector. This includes specific expertise extending across compliance with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Department of Mines regulation.
Morissey has also consulted directly with CFOs within the Australian mining sector, which has included optimisation of internal reporting processes pertaining to performance, cash flow forecasting, and adherence to budgets. He is a chartered accountant and a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Morissey holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Canada.
David Palumbo — Company Secretary
David Palumbo from Mining Corporate is a chartered accountant and graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors with over 14 years of experience across company secretarial, corporate advisory and the financial management and reporting of ASX-listed companies. He currently acts as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies and serves on the board of Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) and Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU).
Steve McMillin — Exploration Manager (Nevada)
Steve McMillin is a highly experienced and well-respected exploration geologist. He has over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, with particular expertise in Carlin-style gold projects in Nevada.
Before joining Warriedar Resources, McMillin was at Jerritt Canyon Gold for seven years, including as chief mine geologist. The producing Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine is located only 20 kilometres away from Big Springs along the same mineralisation trend. During his time there, he led underground near-mine exploration and resource development, helping to discover 12 new economic deposits and develop several.
Prior to 2016, McMillin was chief mine geologist at Fire Creek with Klondex, senior exploration geologist with Midway Gold at the Spring Valley and Pan-Goldrock deposits, senior mine geologist at Jerritt Canyon with AngloGold and Queenstake Resources and project geologist with Newmont Exploration in Nevada.
He is a certified professional geologist with American Institute of Professional Geologists, and member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.
Thomas Dwight — Exploration Manager (Western Australia)
Thomas Dwight has worked in mineral exploration for several years across Australia and within multiple commodities. He has previously focused on Western Australia gold exploration, including the development of the Tampia Hill Resource with Explaurum Operations, but also has experience in porphyry copper mineralisation managing exploration for Duke Exploration in Queensland.
During his time in the industry, his focus has been exploration, project development and database management. Dwight holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the University of Otago, majoring in geology/earth science.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Sixth and final drill program for CY2023 completed, with a total of 189 holes for 36,088m drilled across the year.
- First phase of RC drilling at Fields Find West completed (Drill Program 5), with assay results received and released.
- Holes within Drill Program 5 targeting gold associated with late porphyries at Fields Find West successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Represents first exploration of the Fields Find porphyry system as a cohesive tenement package by a single owner; follow-up drilling in this area is planned for H1 CY2024.
- Further RC drilling of high-potential base metal and gold targets at Fields Find and Golden Range was also completed (Drill Program 6, 18 holes for 2,785m); results pending.
- Strong pipeline of assay results expected to be received through Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Cash of A$3.220 million as at 31 December 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Regional setting of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Southern Murchison Province of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. Inset Figure (left): Phillips, Geoffrey. (2020). The importance of brownfields gold exploration. Mineralium Deposita. 55.
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company concluded Drill Program 5 at Fields Find West and carried out Drill Program 6, encompassing drilling at both the Fields Find and Golden Range Projects. A chronological summary of the activities follows.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that assay results have been received for the greenfields drilling program undertaken at the Mopoke, Falcon, Sandpiper and Warriedar Copper Prospects at its Fields Find Project (Fields Find) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The drilling is part of Warriedar’s exploration program designed to test the highly prospective Fields Find West area for significant gold and base metal deposits.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Greenfields drilling at Fields Find West has successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Combined with historic drilling, these results support a multi-phase porphyry intrusive model of robust scale potential.
- Drilling and geophysical data confirm the significant footprint of the porphyry which has been identified within an area ~ 7km long (from Sandpiper in the north to Warriedar Copper in the south). The contact of the porphyry and surrounding greenstone units defines a significant and prospective exploration corridor.
- Soil sampling confirms the high-grade Sandpiper gold mineralisation continues along strike a further 500m to the south. Soil sampling has now defined a gold anomaly that measures ~800m by 350m.
“The assays from our initial Fields Find West drilling have demonstrated the wider presence of significant gold mineralisation in the shallow porphyry system previously identified at Fields Find. This is a meaningful development, both in terms of our exploration model for this central corridor at Fields Find West and for overall exploration prospectivity of this area to hold substantial accumulations of gold.
We plan to return to this target zone during H1 CY2024 to test the extent of the mineralised system and its potential to deliver a sizeable deposit(s) of mineable, economic ounces.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar Investor Hub.
Figure 1: Location of the Fields Find Project & the porphyry system on the western side.
This initial drilling focused along the central corridor of Fields Find West, where late monzonite porphyries intrude the greenstone sequence. In total, 17 holes for 4,026 metres were drilled across four prospects – Mopoke, Sandpiper, Falcon and Warriedar Copper (refer Table 1 and Figures 2 & 3). Significant intercepts are reported in Tables 2 & 3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- All assay results now received for the drilling completed to the end of August 2023, a total of 154 holes for 29,277m.
- This drilling has delivered significant extensional growth (along strike and down dip) at five separate gold deposits: Rothschild, Ricciardo, Windinne Well, Austin, and Mugs Luck.
- Comprehensive Stage 1 RC drilling program completed at Fields Find West, targeting base metal and gold targets; 17 RC holes drilled for 4,672m, assays pending.
- Next phase of exploration and drilling at Fields Find West scheduled to commence in early November and continue into CY2024, testing a further 4-7 prospective areas.
- Further drilling also scheduled on the Rothschild Mining Lease with an updated Rothschild Mineral Resource Estimate planned for Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application progressing, with priority status achieved from the United States Forestry Service (USFS).
Corporate
- Successful A$5.5 million equity placement undertaken ($1.6m to be received post the end of the quarter) with funds to be used to accelerate drilling and exploration of priority gold and base metals targets at Golden Range and Fields Find.
- Cash of A$5.3 million as at 30 September 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Location of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, in relation to surrounding mines and development projects. Drilling focus areas for Q3 CY2023 are highlighted in red.
Western Australian Projects
Introduction
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company carried out further drilling at the Fields Find Project, drilling both gold and base metal targets. A summary of the drilling is as follows:
- Rothschild ML (Stone Hut Prospect): 12 holes for 2,287m
- Fields Find West central corridor (Warriedar copper, Falcon, Mopoke, Sandpiper): 17 holes for 4,672m
In conjunction with the active drill programs, the Company received final assays from various drill campaigns and updated the geological and targeting models for ongoing exploration (see ASX releases 12 & 28 July 2023, and 13 October 2023).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Fields Find Exploration Update
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Phase 1 drilling program at Fields Find West has been completed. Fields Find West is part of Warriedar’s broader Golden Range and Fields Find Projects located in the Murchison province of Western Australia (see Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Phase 1 drilling of base metal and gold targets at Fields Find West completed; 17 RC holes drilled for 4,672m, with receipt of assays expected in 4-6 weeks.
- Next phase of exploration and drilling at Fields Find West is scheduled to commence in early November and continue into CY2024; testing a further 4-7 prospective areas, covering both base metal and gold targets.
- The rig is also scheduled to return to the Rothschild gold deposit (eastern Fields Find Project) to target further extensions of the Main Lode (at depth and along strike), as well as test the potential for northern and southern lodes.
- Updated Rothschild Mineral Resource estimate expected in Q1 CY2024, following completion of the next phase of drilling and integration of assay results.
The Phase 1 program commenced within the central corridor area, which represented the easiest area to drill first in terms of access, previous disturbance, status of surveys (flora/fauna, geophysical) and approved Programs of Work (POW) status. A total of 17 reverse circulation (RC) holes were completed for approximately 4,672m, targeting both key base metal and gold targets at the Warriedar Copper, Falcon, Mopoke and Sandpiper prospects (refer Figure 2). Assays from these holes are expected to be received in the next 4-6 weeks.
The next phase of drilling at Fields Find West is set to commence in early November and continue into next year, testing a further 4-7 prospective areas (refer Figure 2). Many of the targets to be drilled in the next phase are amongst the most prospective in this area. Ground geophysical surveys, supplementary soil sampling and/or flora and fauna surveys are ongoing to refine the respective targets; and POW approvals continue to be progressed.
As part of the next phase of drilling, further extensional drilling of the Rothschild gold deposit is planned (located on an existing ML in the eastern part of the Fields Find Project). Drilling at Rothschild earlier this year extended mineralisation along strike, down dip, and demonstrated the potential for multi-lode discoveries (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 12 July 2023, 29 May 2023 and 28 April 2023).
Figure 1: The location of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, surrounded by existing mines and development projects (large black circles). Processing plants (existing or proposed) are annotated with the cyan mining symbol.
The next stage of drilling at Rothschild is designed to test for further extensions of the Main Lode along strike and down dip, as well as step-out drilling of the interpreted northern and southern lodes (totalling approximately 2,100m).
Following completion of the next stage of drilling at Rothschild, and incorporation of assay results into geological modelling, an updated Mineral Resource estimate for this deposit is planned to be released in Q1 CY2024 (existing Mineral Resource at Rothschild is 31koz Au; refer Appendix 1 for more details). Leading geological and exploration consultant, Mining Associates Pty Ltd, have been engaged to undertake the updated Mineral Resource estimate.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
A$5.5M Placement to Accelerate Exploration and Resource Growth Drilling at Golden Range and Fields Find
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments to raise A$5.5 million through the issue of approximately 78.6 million shares (New Shares) at an issue price of A$0.07 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Firm commitments received from new and existing institutional & sophisticated investors to raise A$5.5m (before costs).
- Firm commitments include $1.0 million in drilling equity from shareholder and contract partner, Topdrill.
- New funds to accelerate drilling and exploration of priority gold and base metals targets at the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Murchison region, Western Australia.
- Drilling of high-potential base metal targets at Fields Find West to commence in coming weeks.
Warriedar’s Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“We are very pleased with the strong support received for this capital raising from both our existing shareholders and new investors. The result is a strong endorsement of the exploration potential of our Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, located in the exploration and development hotspot of the Murchison region.
Over the last 9 months, the Warriedar team has worked meticulously to set the business up for success. Following the acquisition of our WA projects, we quickly established a team of high-performing geoscientists, and we surrounded them with an experienced senior management and Board. We have built strong relationships with our key contractors and optimised our exploration processes to deliver efficient and effective exploration targeting that is focused on new discoveries and Resource growth.
This raising allows us to accelerate our exploration and growth drilling activities in WA. The focus of this is twofold: rapid build of further mineable gold Mineral Resource ounces, coupled with drill testing high-potential, advanced base metals targets across the western area of the Fields Find Project.”
Use of funds
Drill testing of high-potential base metals targets with a focus on Fields Find West
As announced to the ASX on 3 August 2023, Warriedar has now received Programs of Work (POWs) approval to drill high-priority geophysical (EM) and geological copper targets on the western side of the Fields Find Project (Fields Find West).
These targets scheduled for drilling are proximal to significant ore-grade copper, gold and other base metals intercepts, including:
- Falcon Prospect: 2m @ 4.4% Ni from 122m, and 1m @ 1.3% Cu & 6.3 g/t Au from 98m
- Sandpiper Prospect: 4m @ 36.9 g/t Au from 104m, and 1m @ 2.5% Cu & 24.5 g/t Au from 96m
- Historic Warriedar Copper mine: Surface rock chip sampling returned: 20.1% Cu (MGRX003134); 17.8% Cu (MGRX003135)
These intercepts were not followed up by previous owners as they were not suitable for the Golden Range processing plant which was designed only to process oxide gold mineralisation.
Fields Find West offers some of the best brownfield and geophysical targets for both base metals and gold from across the Fields Find and Golden Range Projects (see Figure 2, ASX release 3 August 2023 for prospect locations).
Figure 1: The location of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, surrounded by existing mines and development projects (large black circles). Processing plants (existing or proposed) are annotated with the cyan mining symbol.
The planned drilling at Fields Find West is designed to test an aggregate of 10 specific target areas. The Stage 1 program of approximately 5,600m RC drilling encompasses testing of the initial approved targets being the historic Warriedar Copper Mine and the Falcon Prospect.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report December 2023
West Spargoville Project (Lithium, Gold & Nickel Project)
Marquee Resources Limited and its Joint Venture partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) (MQR 75% / MIN 25%) announced the completion of a high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at the Company’s West Spargoville Lithium Project (E15/1743), located 28km south of Mineral Resources Mount Marion Lithium Mine in Western Australia. The 2,325 line-km magnetic and radiometric survey has provided excellent quality, high resolution geophysical images that provide detailed exploration information within the Project area.
The 2,325 line-km survey was conducted using 50m spaced flight lines orientated E-W, and a sensor height of 35m. The survey was designed to gain detailed structural and lithological information to assist in interpreting the controls on the location of LCT-pegmatites at depth. Radiometric data is also useful in highlighting potassium (K) anomalies that may be associated with LCT-pegmatites. The data was processed by Southern Geoscience Consultants and was interpreted by Marquee and Mineral Resources geologists and geophysicists.
The results from the survey were of great quality, producing high resolution images of magnetic and radiometric anomaly patterns throughout the project area. The magnetic high anomalies in the image data represent the ultramafic units striking NNW through the Project, and near surface maghemite within drainage channels and dolerite dykes, while known pegmatites are correlated with magnetic low anomalies. The technical team has identified multiple new target areas, where clusters of magnetic low anomalies and associated radiometric anomalies could indicate further pegmatite bodies. These are new high priority targets for our 2024 field reconnaissance and drill testing programmes.
Next Steps
- Field reconnaissance trip to map and sample additional targets.
- Completion of Flora Survey.
- Completion of Heritage Survey.
- Recommencement of reverse-circulation drilling.
The West Spargoville Project - Lithium JV with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN)
Marquee and Mineral Resources entered into a JV agreement in 2023 over the lithium rights at the West Spargoville Project (refer ASX Release dated 09 June 2023). Please refer to todays ASX release (31 January 2024) for further details on WSP’s latest results and exploration plans.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
MTM Critical Metals Limited is focused on developing its niobium and rare earth elements projects while advancing its Flash Joule Heating mineral processing and recycling technology.
Highlights
- Acquired West Arunta Nb-REE Project, prospective for mineralised carbonatites adjacent to WA1 in Western Australia.
- Deal includes acquisition of the Mukinbudin Nb-REE Project in WA’s South West Mineral Field.
- Also acquired an option to licence Flash Joule Heating recycling and processing technology.
- Reported new broad zones of rare earth elements (REE) and niobium (Nb) mineralisation and further total rare earth oxides (TREO) intercepts reported at Pomme REE-Nb Project, Québec
- POM-23-13: 330m @ 0.34% TREO & 0.02% Nb2O5
- POM-23-11: 468.35m @ 0.29% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 including 74.75m @ 0.47% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5.
- MTM expands REE acreage in Canada.
- Encouraging beneficiation results received for East Laverton REE clays project.
Flash Metals Pty Ltd acquisition
In December, MTM announced it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Flash Metals Pty Ltd, the beneficial owner of three key exploration licenses prospective for niobium (Nb) and rare earth elements (REE) in the West Arunta region of Western Australia.
Covering around 140km2, the three granted West Arunta Nb-REE licences (E80/5858, E80/5874 and E80/5875) are located immediately adjacent to tenements held by WA1 Resources Limited (ASX:WA1, $455m mkt. cap1.) and Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR, $110m mkt. cap1.), where niobium-REE mineralised carbonatites have recently been discovered:
- WA1:P2 Carbonatite Discovery:54m @ 0.62% Nb2O5 ending in 2m @ 1.22% Nb2O5
Luni Carbonatite Discovery: 31m @ 3.5% Nb2O5 incl. 13m @ 5.0% Nb2O5
24m @ 2.1% Nb2O5 incl. 10m @ 4.0% Nb2O5
21m @ 2.2% Nb2O5 incl. 12m @ 3.2% Nb2O5
- ENR:Crean Carbonatite Discovery: 282m @ 0.54% Nb2O5 & 0.17% TREO from 64m
Hurley Carbonatite Target:Large scale mineralised carbonatite, open at depth
The West Arunta region is one of Australia’s critical metal exploration hotspots with over $60m in exploration expenditure collectively invested in the district by a number of ASX companies including Rio Tinto Limited (JV with Tali Resources Pty Ltd) (ASX:RIO), CGN Resources Limited (ASX:CGR), and IGO Limited (ASX:IGO).
The Flash transaction also includes the acquisition of the Mukinbudin Nb-REE Project, comprising two exploration licences, (E70/6048 and E70/6359) located 250km northeast of Perth in the South West Mineral Field of Western Australia. REE mineralisation has been locally reported by Codrus Minerals and Caprice Resources.
As part of the Flash Metals transaction, MTM has also acquired an option to licence a processing and recycling technology for REE and other critical minerals known as Flash Joule Heating (FJH), which has been developed by researchers at Rice University in the USA.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report 31 December 2023
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 31 December 2023 Quarter and up to the date of this announcement.
HIGHLIGHTS
JEFFREYS FINDGOLD MINE
- Stage One mining completed. Sold 9,741 ounces of gold, for $29.28million gross revenue.
- Net surplus cash generated of $9.53 million.
- Total cash proceeds to Auric$4.77 million being 50% share of surplus cash.
MUNDA GOLD PROJECT
- Grade control drilling program commenced on 1 November 2023 and was completed in early January 2024.
- A total of 351 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes drilled. Assay results for 244 of these holes received.
- RC drilling underway testing targets within 1km east of Munda. Grade control follow-up holes planned based on assays received to date.
CORPORATE
- Auric finished the year with$4.49 million cash at bank.
- Auric has sufficient cash to complete all proposed activities in 2024.
Managing Director, Mark English said: “It was a fantastic and breakout quarter for Auric. With our JV partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd, we finished Stage One mining at Jeffreys Find and banked cash from the sale of gold. We hit a near record gold price on the 31 October 2023 when we sold 1,264 ounces at $3,131/ounce. The total cash Auric banked from our 50% share of gross cash surplus was $4.77M (ex GST). This cash injection is terrific news for Auric, our shareholders, and our future development. Recommencing mining at Jeffreys Find in the first quarter of 2024 will also be a great step forward.
“We also progressed the development at Munda by undertaking a large 351 hole grade control/resource definition drilling program starting on 1 November 2023. We acquired Munda in September 2020 and it’s our main and flagship asset.
“It is our intention to progress the development of Munda throughout 2024 with our key ambition being to commence mining late in 2024/early 2025. There is still a lot of work to be done, but it’s an exciting time for the Company. We have the necessary funds to undertake all the pre mining work we need to without requiring any further equity funding,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
High Grade Manganese up to 48% Mn at White Castles Project (4 October 2023)
- High grade manganese mineralisation confirmed with rock chip samples reporting assays of up to 48% Mn, at the Company’s White Castles project in the Gascoyne, W.A.
- Potential for over 50km of continuous strike indicated from sampling results across the project area.
Initial Drilling Confirms Lithium System (13 November 2023)
- Phase 1 drilling confirms the Bonzer Prospect to host an extensive package of multiple, thick, stacked highly fractionated and fertile pegmatites with the potential to host significant lithium mineralisation
- Detailed analysis of the results by consulting geochemist, Sugden Geoscience, confirms the Bonzer pegmatite system to be lithium bearing, highly fractionated and indicative of a spodumene pegmatite type based on specific geochemical ratios and fractionation trends
Phase 2 Drilling Increases Scale at Morrissey Hill (15 December 2023)
- Phase 2 Drilling commenced on 20 November 2023. On 15 December 2023 Reach announced that it had significantly elevated the scale of lithium potential at Morrissey Hill with drilling confirming the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites1 within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics, at Morrissey Hill South.
- The Leake Springs Metamorphics sequence are the same rock units which host Delta Lithium’s (ASX: DLI), Malinda and Jamieson Lithium Projects, located immediately east and west respectively of Morrissey Hill.
- Locating this sequence at Morrissey Hill South, is significant for the project as the Leak Spring Metamorphics had previously been interpreted to exist only within the northern third of the Morrissey Hill project area.
- Results from this part of the Phase 2 Drilling campaign are expected in early 2024.
Multiple new Niobium & REE Targets at Wabli Creek (21 December 2023)
- Assay results from a tenement-wide soil survey have identified 16 new strong, coherent Niobium/Rare Earth Element (REE) anomalies at the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project.
- The results demonstrate a significant extension to the previously reported Niobium/REE targets identified at the north-western margin of the project area within tenement E09/2377 (ASX Announcements 01 June & 28 June 2023).
- The top 3 priority targets define a semi-continuous arcuate zone of strong anomalism extending over 4km’s which may reflect a common source/tectono-stratigraphic control.
- Highly anomalous rock chip results previously reported include, Niobium:
- 32% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June 2023)
- 14.3% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June 2023)
Rare earth elements:
- 2.57% TREO (ASX Announcement 13 December 2022)
High Grade Manganese up to 48% Mn at White Castles Project
Reach announced receipt of high-grade manganese results of up to 48% Mn at the Company’s White Castles Project, in the Edmund Basin, approximately 80km north of the Company’s Morrissey Hill Lithium Project.
The receipt of assay results follows the Company’s reconnaissance rock chip sampling program, as announced on 20 September 2023. The White Castles project area comprises three large 100% owned strategically located tenements, and three tenement applications, totalling 665km2.
RR1 conducted a helicopter supported reconnaissance rock chip sampling program (ASX Announcement 20 September 2023). A total of 91 samples were collected from various outcropping material identified from satellite imagery and historical reporting. Some of the samples selected were taken from the Company’s adjoining Skyline REE project. Laboratory analysis was conducted by Intertek laboratories.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
EMU’s exploration activity focus during the quarter centred on the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. A second, follow up, reconnaissance field programme was conducted during late October – early December 2023. The Georgetown Project has emerged as a priority project for EMU as Rare Earth projects, particularly clay hosted projects, have progressively lost investor and market interest.
At its Annual General Meeting, held in November 2023, the fickle nature of REE investment was discussed. EMU has commenced the prioritisation of its work at the Georgetown Project, and the winding down of expenditures at its REE projects in WA despite the completion of excellent programmes of exploration work at all REE projects resulting in significant TREO1 grades.
The Georgetown Project offers early-stage exploration over very prospective ground with potential for scale deposits to be discovered. More than 1,000 mineral occurrences have been reported from historic mining and prospect areas. EMU’s early work at Georgetown has been and is focussed on the definition of prospects that may have the potential to evolve into scale mining operations.
The two reconnaissance field trips conducted during 2023 in August and December, resulted in the collection of 978 rock, stream, termite mound and soil samples. Partial assay results from the sampling have provided significant encouragement. Success has been achieved with the discovery of a high-grade copper vein swarm within the northern Fiery Creek tenement, pointing to potential early, scale exploration success. High grade copper, gold, lead, and silver results have been recorded from a number of identified prospective areas with further assay results awaited. Anomalous pathfinder elements at prospects located at all 3 tenements, have also provided further encouragement for follow up work.
GEORGETOWN PROJECT
EMU completed its maiden 15-day reconnaissance field survey during July and August 2023. A substantial high grade, outcropping, copper in quartz veining, (potentially polymetallic) system was identified within the Fiery Creek tenement with assay results from in situ rock sampling evidencing broad, high-grade copper and silver mineralisation.
EMU updated the market with its results following this field trip2.
- Assays results record up to 18% copper (180,100ppm) and up to 6.4 ounces silver (200 g/t) from rock samples in broad quartz breccia hosted veins at Fiery Creek.
- Extensive 750m x 750m intrusive related, north-south striking, outcropping copper veining up to 2m wide identified from field mapping.
- Veining displays extensive secondary copper mineralisation at surface.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.