Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 1,475,000 stock options (the "Cancelled Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company.

The terms of Cancelled Options were as follows:

Number of
Cancelled Options		Original Date of
Grant		Expiry DateExercise Price
1,475,000February 25, 2022February 24, 2027$0.50

 

Under the Company's rolling 10% incentive stock option plan (the "Plan"), the Company may grant up to an aggregate of 5,296,492 stock options. Upon completion of the cancellation, the Company will have 2,612,499 stock options outstanding under the Plan.

ABOUT Whitehorse Gold CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989). The Company is also reviewing other mining assets in jurisdictions that provide year round access.

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.
signed"Gordon Neal"
Gordon Neal, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations, Whitehorse Gold Corp.
Phone: 604-336-5919
Email: info@whitehorsegold.ca
www.whitehorsegold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118702

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Whitehorse GoldTSXV:WHGGold Investing
WHG:CA
Whitehorse Gold

Whitehorse Gold

Overview

Whitehorse Gold (TSXV:WHG) is one of Canada’s newest exploration and development companies, and it is focused on its Skukum gold project in the Southern Yukon that includes the past producing Mt. Skukum mine, which produced approximately 80,000 oz of gold from 1986-88 from 233,000 tons of ore mined. The company is also focused on its advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits. The company was recently spun out of New Pacific Metals (TSXV:NUAG,OTCQX:NUPMF) and is now a newly listed public company that has completed a C$6.8 million financing.

whitehorse skukum gold project location on map

Whitehorse Gold’s Company Highlights:

  • Whitehorse Gold successfully spun out of New Pacific Metals and listed on the TSXV on November 25, 2020.
  • Whitehorse Gold successfully completed a C$6.8 million non-brokered financing.
  • The company wholly owns its Skukum gold project that contains three delineated high-grade gold deposits: Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum along with additional high-priority exploration targets. Historically, Mt. Skukum produced almost 80,000 oz of gold from 233,000 tons of ore mined over a two year period.
  • All three main deposits benefit from significant infrastructure and excellent access, including all-weather roads, a fifty-person camp, extensive underground workings, a mill that previously operated at 300 tonnes per day, service buildings, and a tailings management facility.
  • Whitehorse Gold has completed a National Instrument 43-101 independent resource estimate for its Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits with total indicated resources of 1,331,000 tonnes containing 274,544 oz gold and 5,355,478 oz silver plus additional inferred resources of 1,111,000 tonnes containing 223,873 oz gold and 1,906,433 oz silver.

Whitehorse Gold’s Key Project: Skukum Lake Gold

The Skukum gold project includes the following high-grade gold deposits: Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum, along with additional high-priority exploration targets. Skukum Gold consists of 1,051 mineral claims—covering 170 square kilometers—roughly 55 kilometers south of Whitehorse, Yukon, in the Wheaton River Valley region. All three projects benefit from significant infrastructure and excellent access, including an extensive network of all-weather roads, a 50 person camp, 4.8 kilometers of underground workings, a mill that previously operated at 300 tonnes per day, service buildings and a tailings management facility.

Whitehorse Gold has completed a new National Instrument 43-101 independent resource estimate for its Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits with total indicated resources of 1,331,000 tonnes containing 274,544 oz gold and 5,355,478 oz silver plus additional inferred resources of 1,111,000 tonnes containing 223,873 oz gold and 1,906,433 oz silver.

2020 Resource Estimate

whitegold resource chart

Notes:

Mineral Resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity.
A base case cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au represents an in-situ metal value of US$126 per tonne at a gold price of $1450/oz, silver price of $16.50/oz and a metal recovery of 90% for gold and silver, which is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for narrow vein mining and processing.

Mineral resources are diluted to a minimum width of 1.5 metre.

Technical report filed on SEDAR on November 18, 2020. Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo. from GeoSim Services, Inc. is the QP for this estimate.

Whitehorse Gold received a Class 1 exploration permit in July 2020, which allowed the company to undertake their initial exploration program on the Skukum gold project, which is now wrapped up for the year. The program included mapping, sampling and diamond drill campaigns. Outside of its three main gold deposits (Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum), the company has identified additional opportunities for new discoveries in its nearby Charleston, Raca, Chieftain Hill and Antimony Creek targets.

whitegold skukum deposit location map

Skukum Creek Deposit

The Skukum Creek property includes an advanced gold deposit with underground development. A network of quartz sulphide veins hosts high-grade gold mineralization. Two primary veins have been identified: the Kuhn Vein and the Rainbow Vein. A National Instrument 43-101 estimate has delineated 1 million tonnes at 5.8 g/t gold and 166 g/t silver (for 7.8 g/t AuEq) in the Indicated category and 537,000 tonnes at 5.0 g/t gold and 108 g/t silver (for 6.2 g/t AuEq) in the Inferred category.

Past metallurgical flotation testing yielded over 95 percent gold and silver recovery.

Mt. Skukum Deposit

The Mt. Skukum mine operated from 1986 to 1988, producing approximately 79,750 oz gold from 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed. The Mt. Skukum deposit hosts a National Instrument 43-101 estimate found 90,100 tonnes at 9.3 g/t gold and 12.9 g/t silver (for 9.4 g/t AuEq) in the Inferred category.

Whitehorse Gold intends to target veins adjacent to sites of historical production, including a highly prospective network of auferous quartz-calcite-adularia veins. The last exploration program undertaken on the project (in 2011) included 2,482 meters of surface drilling over 16 holes.

Goddell Deposit

The Goddell property includes a 5 kilometer structure in which gold is hosted in fine disseminated sulphides. Over 1,900 meters of surface drilling was undertaken on the project in 2011. The current National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate for the deposit stands at 329,700 tonnes at 8.1 g/t gold in the Indicated category and 483,900 tonnes at 7.1 gold g/t in the Inferred category.

whitehorse gold geology map

Whitehorse Gold’s Management Team

Gordon Neal - CEO and Director

Mr. Neal has extensive experience in the metals and mining sector, capital markets, and government communications. He was most recently the president of New Pacific Metals Corp., and was the former vice-president corporate development at Silvercorp Metals Inc. Prior to that, he held the vice-president corporate development position at Mag Silver Corp. Mr. Neal's career also saw him working in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada as a senior communications adviser.

Steve Stakiw - Vice President of Corporate Affairs

Steve Stakiw is a geologist with over 30 years of resource sector investor relations, mineral exploration, research and finance/equity market experience. He has held senior executive roles with a mid-tier, TSX-listed base metals production company, a junior stage gold exploration company as well as at a leading mining research and investment publication.

Jean Zhang - CFO and Corporate Secretary

Jean Zhang possesses accounting management experience at a major silver producer, an international property development company and a Big Four accounting organization (Deloitte).

Tim Kingsley - Vice President of Exploration

Tim Kingsley is an engaged, relationship-oriented leader of lean, high-performing exploration teams. He has a strong technical background with a track record of discovery and project development and proven success in managing complex technical projects. Kingsley is an exploration geologist with more than 15 years of experience and underground experience at multiple operations in the Americas (Peru, Canada, Alaska).

Wanjin Yang - Senior Geologist

Wanjin Yang is an exploration geologist with over 25 years of experience. He served as the chief geologist at Ivanhoe Mines for eight years and has worked on several projects in Yukon and Northern British Columbia.

Ms. Bhakti Pavani - Independent Director

Ms. Pavani has over 10 years of experience in the financial industry working for several U.S. based investment banks. A majority of her career has been spent working as an equity research analyst covering the precious metals sector. During her time as an analyst, she has covered a range of exploration and development stage companies through to established producers. Ms. Pavani has an MBA degree from California State University and is completing her CFA charter.

Alex Zhang - Director

Alex Zhang is a Professional Geoscientist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists BC (EGBC) with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and has worked with Eldorado Gold Corporation, Afcan Mining Corp., Sino Gold Mining Ltd., Silvercorp Metals Inc. and most recently New Pacific Metals Corp. He supervised exploration activities of multiple major gold projects and silver-lead-zinc polymetallic projects in China, Canada and Bolivia at various stages from exploration through development to production with roles as senior exploration geologist, senior resource geologist, exploration manager, chief geologist and vice president of exploration. Mr. Zhang brings a full range of technical and managerial skills related to mineral exploration and mining projects. Mr. Zhang received his Master's Degree of Engineering in mineral exploration from China University of Mining and Technology, and received his Master's Degree of Science in mineral exploration from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

Whitehorse Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX International Under the Symbol WHGDF

Whitehorse Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX International Under the Symbol WHGDF

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the OTCQX Market. Trading of the Common Shares on the OTXQX Market will begin under the symbol "WHGDF" on March 16, 2022. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Whitehorse Gold will continue to maintain the listing of its Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "WHG".

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Whitehorse Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Whitehorse Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that Alex Zhang has been appointed as a director of the Company. Dr. Mark Cruise has resigned as Chairman and from the Board and Nikki Graham has resigned as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. The Company thanks Dr. Cruise and Ms. Graham for their service and wishes both well in future endeavors.

Lorne Waldman has been appointed as Chair of the Board and Jean Zhang, the Company's CFO, has been appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Whitehorse Gold Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Whitehorse Gold Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Whitehorse Gold (TSXV: WHG) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Whitehorse Gold Intersects 4.3 Metres Grading 12.8 Grams per Tonne Gold and 1,825 Grams per Tonne Silver at Skukum Gold Project in Yukon

Whitehorse Gold Intersects 4.3 Metres Grading 12.8 Grams per Tonne Gold and 1,825 Grams per Tonne Silver at Skukum Gold Project in Yukon

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") releases results of an additional 7 drill holes, which have intersected significant gold and silver mineralization at the Skukum Creek Deposit (Figure 1) on its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project"), in southern Yukon. The Company is awaiting assay results from the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 exploration program.

Highlights of in-fill and step out drilling results for Rainbow zone (Figure 2) of the Skukum Creek Deposit:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Whitehorse Gold Appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and Director

Whitehorse Gold Appoints Gordon Neal as CEO and Director

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") has appointed Gordon Neal as the CEO and a director of the Company.

Mr. Neal has extensive experience in the metals and mining sector, capital markets, and government communications. He was most recently the president of New Pacific Metals Corp., and was the former vice-president corporate development at Silvercorp Metals Inc. Prior to that, he held the vice-president corporate development position at Mag Silver Corp. Mr. Neal's career also saw him working in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada as a senior communications adviser.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Outback Goldfields' Update on Completed Initial Exploration Phase on its Yeungroon Gold Property Located in Central Victoria, Australia.

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Outback Goldfields' Update on Completed Initial Exploration Phase on its Yeungroon Gold Property Located in Central Victoria, Australia.

Outback Goldfields (TSXV:OZ) (OTCQB:OZBKF) (FSE:S600) has provided an update for its Yeungroon gold property located in Central Victoria, Australia. This is one of the company's four key assets in the highly prospective Fosterville Gold District in the Victoria goldfields in southeast Australia.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on " InvestmentPitch.com " and on " YouTube ". If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Outback" in the search box.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Tin Cup Exploration Update

Tin Cup Exploration Update

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce an update to the exploration plan for the Tin Cup prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Following on from the success of the initial four holes completed, Northern Lights is planning to expand the exploration program at Secret Pass to include the drilling of three (3) additional holes at Tin Cup and two (2) drill holes at the FM Zone, which is located approximately 500 metres east of Tin Cup. All five (5) proposed drill holes are fully permitted. The drill holes statistics and significant intersections for the first four drill holes are sumarized on Table 1. The location of the recent drill holes and the planned drill holes for Tin Cup and the FM Zones are illlustrated on Figure 1.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel Subsidiary New Marvel Energy To Focus on SMR Energy Applications for Land and Fuel

Marvel Subsidiary New Marvel Energy To Focus on SMR Energy Applications for Land and Fuel

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce New Marvel Energy a wholly owned subsidiary to the Corporation is moving ahead on a design study for standardized nuclear fuel for small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) for use in land and energy including long range space flight

Canada has one of the most promising markets for SMR technology, the potential value of for SMRs in Canada is valued at $ 5.3B by 2040, globally the SMR market is much bigger at $150B by 2040. Typically, SMRs have a power capacity of 300MW(e) per unit making it ideal as it produces large amounts of low to no carbon electricity.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

a globe focused on Australia with stock information over top

Austex's Rob Murdoch Highlights Value Opportunity in ASX-listed Resource Stocks

“The average ASX-listed resource company has about AU$11 million in the bank right now,” Rob Murdoch of Austex Resources said during his keynote address at the Brisbane Mining Conference last week.

The principal analyst at the independent consultancy firm told investors in attendance that there’s a lot of money around the sector, which has led to increased exploration spending in Australia.

In fact, exploration expenditures rose to AU$974 million during Q4 2021.

Getchell Gold President Mike Sieb

Getchell Gold President Mike Sieb: Two Consecutive Years of Drilling Success

Getchell Gold President Mike Sieb: Two Consecutive Years of Drilling Successyoutu.be

Blue Star Gold Announces Option Grants

Blue Star Gold Announces Option Grants

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 700,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share for a period of 5 years to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

