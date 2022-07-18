Precious MetalsInvesting News

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") has added a sustainability-linked element in connection with the extension to its existing undrawn US$2 billion revolving credit facility underscoring Wheaton's commitment to sustainability initiatives.

Wheaton Precious Metals (CNW Group/Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.)

"At Wheaton, sustainability is integral to every aspect of our business, strategy and overall success," said Randy Smallwood , Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Integrating key performance indicators that are based on our ambitious sustainability goals into the renewal of our credit facility demonstrates that we are committed and accountable to creating value for all of our stakeholders, including our shareholders, mining partners and our neighbours. It is the right thing to do, and we hope to see more of our peers in the streaming and mining industry do the same."

The renewed revolving credit facility is aligned with Wheaton's sustainability strategy, which includes a commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. More information on Wheaton's sustainability targets are included in the company's annual Sustainability Report .

Under the renewed revolving credit facility, the interest rate paid on drawn amounts and standby fees will be adjusted based upon Wheaton's performance in three sustainability-related areas:

  • Wheaton's attributable emissions from third-party mining partners operations covered by science-based emissions targets
  • Diversity at the Wheaton group's board and management levels
  • Wheaton's S&P ESG score

Wheaton has also extended the maturity date of the renewed revolving credit facility by one year to July 18, 2027 . The Company currently has no amounts drawn under the revolving credit facility.

The Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal acted as Joint Bookrunners and Co-Lead Arrangers of the revolving credit facility. Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada acted as Co-Lead Sustainability Structuring Agents and Coordinators, and The Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce acted as Co-Sustainability Agents. Bank of America, The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Export Development Canada acted as lenders.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton and, in some instances, the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's precious metals purchase agreement ("PMPA") counterparties. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to Wheaton's climate change and environmental commitments, Wheaton's sustainability-linked commitments and targets and the interest rates and fees payable under the revolving credit facility. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks associated with the ability to achieve climate change and environmental commitments at Wheaton and at the Mining Operations, risks associated with the ability to achieve sustainability linked commitments and targets and the risks associated with interest rate adjustments and fees under the revolving credit facility and other risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and in Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 6-K filed March 10, 2022 both available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , as well as the risks set out in Wheaton's management's discussions and analysis for the period ended December 31, 2021 available on SEDAR and EDGAR (together, the "Disclosure"). Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation): that Wheaton will be able to achieve climate change and environmental commitments and that Wheaton will be able to achieve its sustainability-linked commitments and targets and such other assumptions and factors as set out in the Disclosure. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Wheaton. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. The forward-looking statements included herein are for the purpose of providing readers with information to assist them in understanding Wheaton's expected financial and operational performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, reflects Wheaton's management's current beliefs based on current information and will not be updated except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Although Wheaton has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward‑looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-signs-us2-billion-sustainability-linked-revolving-credit-facility-301588557.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/18/c9719.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wheaton Precious MetalsWPM:CAGold Investing
WPM:CA
TSXV:MGM

Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

Keep reading...Show less

Reko Diq Alliance Between Pakistan and Barrick Set to Create Long-Term Value

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said after their meeting here today that they shared a clear vision of the national strategic importance of the Reko Diq copper-gold project and were committed to developing it as a world-class mine that would create value for the country and its people through multiple generations.

Reko Diq is one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. An agreement in principle reached between the government of Pakistan, the provincial government of Balochistan and Barrick earlier this year provides for the reconstitution and restart of the project, which has been on hold since 2011. It will be operated by Barrick and owned 50% by Barrick, 25% by the Balochistan Provincial Government and 25% by Pakistani state-owned enterprises.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Announces $352.5 Million Financing Package with G Mining Ventures on the Tocantinzinho Gold Project

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada " or the "Company") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Franco-Nevada ( Barbados ) Corporation (" FNB "), has acquired a gold stream with reference to production from the Tocantinzinho project located in Pará State, Brazil for $250 million (the " Stream "). Additionally, Franco-Nevada, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has agreed to provide G Mining Ventures Corp. (" G Mining Ventures ") with a $75 million secured term loan (the " Term Loan ") and to subscribe for $27.5 million of G Mining Ventures' common shares (" Common Shares ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gatos Silver Inc.

Gatos Silver Inc.

Gatos Silver, Inc. is a U.S.-based silver company focused on high-grade, large silver deposits in geopolitically stable jurisdictions. The company's flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

three gold bars sit on top of the stocks section of the newspaper

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: GobiMin Soars 300 Percent on Property Sale

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) continued to trend lower last week, slipping 32 points over the five day period to reach 584.32 on Friday (July 15) morning.

Now firmly planted in bear market territory, Canada’s junior index has contracted by 355.92 points, or 37.84 percent, since January, weighed down by both soaring inflation and rising interest rates. The latest hike from the Bank of Canada pushed interest rates up a full percentage point, the highest increase since 1998.

On the other side of the border, the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 100 basis points later this month. The anticipated jump would be to combat swelling inflation, which grew to 9.1 percent in June.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars with red stock chart

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Takes a Beating, Experts Talk Lithium at Industry Event

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Our weekly update is back after a brief hiatus, and much has changed for gold since our last update.

The yellow metal has taken a major tumble in the first two weeks of July, dropping from about US$1,810 per ounce at the beginning of the month to just below the US$1,710 level at the time of this writing on Friday (July 15).

While ongoing issues like rampant inflation and global market turmoil are generally positive for the precious metal, gold seems to be responding more to factors like tighter monetary policy and a strong US dollar.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Exploration Update: Arkun-Beau-Jumbo

Significant progress has been made over the past months across a number of Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) portfolio of early-stage exploration projects for a range of critical and battery metals in the emerging mineral province of south west Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×