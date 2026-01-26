WestKam Gold Corp. Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $500,000

WestKam Gold Corp. (TSXV:WKG,OTC:WKGFF) (the "Company" or "WestKam") announces that further to its news release of January 23, 2026, it has received overwhelming interest above the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of up to $300,000.  Accordingly, the Company is increasing this offering such that it now proposes to sell up to 7,142,857 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit to raise total gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").  Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.  Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of three years. The proceeds received from the sale of the Units will be used to pay outstanding trade payables, legal fees, audit fees, transfer agent fees and for general working capital. 

The Units are being offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation.  The Company may pay a finder's fee to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies.  All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance.  Completion of the Offering and the payment of any finders' fees in relation thereto remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

About WestKam

WestKam Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing mineral properties, with strong potential to host significant resources, in Western Canada. We are looking for additional projects that are in an established mining district with highly prospective geology that could host significant resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Peter Laipnieks"
Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO

Contacts:
WestKam Gold Corp.
Suite 900, 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC  V6C 3P1

Investor Relations: (250) 216.5671
Email:  westkam007@gmail.com
westkamgoldcorp.com  

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon.  The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

westkam-gold-corpwkg-cctsxv-wkggold-investing
WKG:CC
The Conversation (0)

WestKam Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
American Eagle Gold

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to report one of the strongest drill results to date at its 100% owned NAK Project, highlighting a very wide, near-surface, high-grade interval that demonstrates continuous mineralization from surface to depth... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV:NFG)

New Found Gold

Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL)

One Bullion: Advancing District-scale Gold Assets Across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts

Keep Reading...
One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL)

One Bullion Limited

Keep Reading...
Transition Metals (TSXV:XTM)

Transition Metals Provides Corporate Update and 2026 Outlook

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition" or "the Company") is pleased to report on key accomplishments in 2025 and outline its plans and value catalysts for 2026. Against the backdrop of improved market sentiment and broader commodity strengths, Transition's diversified, Canada-focused... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

Related News

base-metals-investing

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

base-metals-investing

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Mobilizes Core Drill Rig to Santa Fe

energy-investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

base-metals-investing

Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

base-metals-investing

CORRECTION - Domestic Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services and provides further details on the engagement of Michael Pound

manganese-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Euro Manganese Gains 134 Percent