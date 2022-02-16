Western Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has signed a subscription agreement today with Vantage Chance Limited in which Vantage has committed to make a strategic equity investment of C$80,000,000 in Western Potash Holdings Corp. a newly formed company which, upon completion of a reorganization will own 100% of Western Potash Corp. and its Milestone Potash Project. Vantage is a private investment ...

WRX:CA