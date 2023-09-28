Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Western Potash Corp. Receives CAD$5 Million Investment from Vantage Chance Limited

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "WRX") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that Western Potash Corp. ("Western Potash"), the Company's 100% owned subsidiary, received today funds in the amount of CAD$5 million from Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage"), in accordance with the terms of the transaction detailed in the Company's news release dated August 15, 2023.

On August 15th, 2023, Western Potash signed an exchangeable debenture subscription agreement with Vantage, pursuant to which Vantage agreed to subscribe for a CAD$10 million exchangeable debenture (the "Exchangeable Debenture") issued by Western Potash. The CAD$5 million payment is part of the total payment, in the amount of CAD$10 million, required to be made by Vantage to Western Potash under the terms of the Exchangeable Debenture.

The transaction is expected to close upon receipt by Western Potash in October 2023 of the remaining balance of CAD$5 million, after which Western Potash will issue and file the Exchangeable Debenture certificate and other material documents relating to the transaction under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Xue
Chairman and CEO

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "expected", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "plan", "should", "believe" and similar expressions (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is set out herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For more information on the contents of this release please contact 306-924-9378.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Western ResourcesWRX:CAPotash Investing
WRX:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:LBI

Lions Bay Capital to Become Major Shareholder in Parkway Minerals and Davenport Resources

Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV:LBI) (“Lions Bay” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that Parkway Minerals NL (“Parkway Minerals”), an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listed fertiliser minerals company, has signed binding term sheets to acquire 97.79% of the outstanding shares in Consolidated Potash Corporation (CPC), (the “Transaction”), including 100% of the shares held by Lions Bay.

Lions Bay is currently the largest shareholder of CPC (owns 48% of the issued capital) and has also provided working capital by way of loan funds of approximately C$550,000 to CPC. Following the satisfaction of all the conditions precedent (including Parkway Minerals shareholder approval) outlined in the term sheet, at completion of the Transaction, Lions Bay will receive approximately:

Keep reading...Show less
tractor in a green field

4 Kinds of Potash for the Fertilizer Market (Updated 2023)

Potash is a potassium-bearing nutrient essential for growing healthy, high-yield crops, and there are four kinds that market participants should have on their radar.

These minerals are found in large evaporite deposits from ancient lakes and sea beds, or in rock formations. The top potash-producing countries include Canada, China and Russia.

For those looking to invest in the potash market, it is important to understand the various deposit compositions and the different uses for each type. Here the Investing News Network provides an overview of the four kinds of potash — these varieties are sylvite, polyhalite, langbeinite and carnallite, with the first three being the largest market segments.

Keep reading...Show less

Western Potash Corp. Announces Signing of Subscription Agreement with Vantage Chance Limited for Exchangeable Debenture

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "WRX") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce today that Western Potash Corp. ("Western Potash"), the Company's 100% owned subsidiary, has signed an exchangeable debenture subscription agreement with Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage"), pursuant to which Vantage will subscribe for a CAD$10 million exchangeable debenture (the "Exchangeable Debenture") issued by Western Potash (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Exchangeable Debenture, within one year from the date of final operational completion date of Milestone Phase 1 Project, Vantage may choose to exercise an option to assign all or a portion of the outstanding principal amount, together with any accrued and unpaid interest (the "Exchangeable Amount"), to the Company, in exchange for such number of the Company's common shares (the "Exchange Shares") equal to the Exchangeable Amount divided by the Exchange Price then in effect, subject to a maximum number of 40,868,047 Exchange Shares (representing 10% of the total issued and outstanding WRX common shares on a non-diluted basis on the issue date) being issuable to Vantage. The Exchange Price is a price per common share of the Company equal to the 5-day volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company immediately preceding the date that the exchange occurs. To the extent that the 40,868,047 Exchange Shares are insufficient to satisfy the entire Exchangeable Amount based on the then Exchange Price, any remaining Exchangeable Amount will be paid by Western Potash in cash.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
field of crops

Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Verde Agritech Up 28 Percent on Carbon Credit News

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed down last Friday (July 28) at 20,520.71.

The index's biggest decline came on Thursday (July 27), when it sank as low as 20,387.89. On Wednesday (July 26), the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates by a quarter point, sending them to their highest level in 22 years.

Gold rose above US$1,970 per ounce following the news, but was hovering around US$1,955 by the time markets closed on Friday. Silver also fell sharply on Friday and ended the five day trading period at about US$24.25 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES NON BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES NON BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE ) (OTCQB: SGPTF ) (" Sage Potash " or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,687,500 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.32 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
tractor in field

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Verde Agritech Takes the Lead, Rising Over 25 Percent

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened higher last Friday (June 30) at 20,095.58.

The index trended upward last week and was on track for a weekly gain of more than 2 percent. The technology and banking sectors had positive momentum during the five day period, while in the commodities space the gold price was back in the US$1,900 per ounce range on Friday; its sister metal silver was hovering around US$22.70 per ounce.

Gold's fundamentals remain strong, and according to Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co., central bank buying and de-dollarization are two key trends that are set to drive the yellow metal higher moving forward.

Keep reading...Show less
Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of a U.S. subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp. ("Sage Lithium"). Due to multi-commodity brines with high Li-K-Br analyses reported from historic oil and gas wells in the area, the Company is encouraged to explore additional potential revenue sources known to occur within the Paradox Basin. The primary objective of Sage Lithium will be to conduct testing for lithium and other soluble saline minerals within the existing brine hosting strata covered by Sage Potash's private mineral lease portfolio. Sage Lithium will be operating in conjunction with its parent company, Sage Potash which is in the process of applying for Class V Authorization by rule to drill two exploration wells that are planned to function as an initial pilot production well and a brine disposal well. Concurrently, Sage Lithium will sample, test, and analyse strata that are amenable to brine extraction for lithium, bromine and other soluble saline minerals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×