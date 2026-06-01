Western Gold Announces Appointment of John Thomson to Board of Directors; Grant of Options

Western Gold Announces Appointment of John Thomson to Board of Directors; Grant of Options

Western Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: WGLD,OTC:WGELF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that John Thomson has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective May 29, 2026, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

"We are delighted to welcome John to the board. He was an integral part of the team that built Kirkland Lake Gold, and, as a born-and-bred Scotsman, he is perfectly positioned to support the Western Gold team," commented Harry Dobson, Chairman.

Mr. Thomson was the former CFO of Kirkland Lake Gold during its important years of strategic exploration investment and growth. He lives in Scotland and is therefore well placed to support the Company's operations through his local network and relationships.

In addition, the Company announces the grant of incentive stock options to Mr. Thomson to acquire a total of 500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.335 per share. The options vest immediately. The options expire five years from the date of grant. The grant of the stock options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Western Gold Exploration

The Company is a mineral exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of gold, silver and critical minerals in Scotland.

In November 2025, WGLD formed the Glen Lyon Joint Venture with Acrux Gold Limited to explore for gold, silver, and critical minerals as part of the Caledonian Gold Project in central Scotland. The JV has applied for two Crown Estates Mines Royal Option Agreements (exploration licences) across the Tyndrum Mineral District, specifically the Orchy and Lyon licence areas, which form the Caledonian Gold Project. The Company also operates at the Lorne Project, which includes both Lagalochan and Ardlochan prospects, and are located in the highly prospective Lorne Porphyry District of the wider Caledonian belt.

For further information, please contact:

Ross McLellan, CEO
Phone: +44 7779 161441
Email: info@westerngoldexploration.com
Website: www.westerngoldexploration.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to timing and receipt of the Crown Estates Mines Royal Option Agreements (exploration licences) applied for by the JV, timing and completion of any drilling and work programs on the properties of the Company and the proposed properties of the JV, estimates of mineralisation from drilling and sampling, geological information projected from drilling and sample results, potential for minerals and/or mineral resources, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company and the JV with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company and the JV that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for each of the period ended March 31, 2026 and the year ended December 31, 2025 available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299600

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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