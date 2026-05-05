Western Exploration Provides Doby George Development Update

Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX,OTC:WEXPF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the continued advancement of its 100%-owned Doby George gold project ("Doby George" or the "Project"), part of the broader Aura property in Elko County, Nevada. The ongoing activities outlined below will ultimately advance the Company's Mine Plan of Operations ("MPO") for submission to the U.S. Forest Service ("USFS") and continue to de-risk Doby George toward a future construction decision.
"The activities we are announcing today reflect the steady, disciplined progress we are making at Doby George," said Darcy Marud, Chief Executive Officer of Western Exploration. "Our drill contractor is in place, hydrology fieldwork has begun, we are now in dialogue with a power provider on the grid connection options and baseline biology work is advancing." Mr. Marud went on to add "Each of these workstreams is essential to moving Doby George from a positive PEA into a permitted, construction-ready project, and we look forward to delivering on additional milestones throughout 2026."
Click here to learn more from Darcy in our latest company update video.
Drilling Contract Secured for 2026 Program
The Company has entered into a drilling contract in support of the planned 2026 Doby George program. Securing the contract locks in rig availability and provides the operational platform needed to execute the holes needed for infill, step-out, geotechnical and hydrological drilling at the Project, including the installation of the monitor wells described below.
Energy Supplier on Grid Power Connection
Western has initiated discussions with the regional electric utility regarding a potential grid power connection for Doby George. The parties are working toward commencing a formal feasibility study in the third quarter of 2026 to evaluate the routing, infrastructure requirements, timing and cost of connecting the Project to the grid. A grid-tie option, if advanced, is expected to support lower long-term operating costs and a smaller environmental footprint relative to standalone power generation.
Hydrology Study Initiated; Monitor Wells to Be Completed with the Drill Program
A site-specific hydrology study at Doby George is now in progress. As part of this study, groundwater monitor wells will be installed in conjunction with the upcoming drill program, allowing the Company to efficiently sequence groundwater data collection alongside resource and geotechnical drilling. The information generated will inform mine design, water management planning and the environmental documentation required to advance the Project through permitting.
Environmental Baseline Biology Studies Underway
Baseline biology studies at Doby George commenced in February 2026 and the first round of biological studies are complete. The studies are now actively progressing in the field and will be ongoing as the Doby George project is advanced. The program - being conducted by independent qualified environmental consultants - is designed to characterize wildlife, vegetation and other ecological conditions in and around the proposed project footprint. Data collected through these studies will be directly incorporated into the environmental review materials supporting the planned MPO submission.
For more information please contact:
Darcy Marud
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (775) 329-8119
Email: dmarud@westernexploration.com
Nichole Cowles
Investor Relations
Telephone: 775-240-4172
Email: nicholecowles@westernexploration.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the significance of the results of the 2023 drill program; the accuracy of results from prior exploration activities conducted at the Aura Project; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Doby George, Wood Gulch and Gravel Creek mineral deposits; the potential to greatly expand resources within the Gravel Creek mineralized system; future drilling at the Aura Project; the significance of historic exploration activities and results; the ability to expand the existing mineral resources at the Aura Project. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Western Exploration to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in respect of the Aura Project; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Western Exploration cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Western Exploration nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Western Exploration does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements and forward-looking information made in this news release concerning Western Exploration, see the management information circular dated November 12, 2021, available electronically under Western Exploration's issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca). The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning Western Exploration reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Western Exploration disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
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