Gold Price Breaks Through US$2,000 for Second Time in a Week

Base MetalsInvesting News

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces a strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") to further advance the Company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mitsubishi Materials has agreed to acquire that number of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") that will represent approximately 5.0% of Western's issued and outstanding Shares, on an undiluted basis, following completion of the investment, at a price of C$2.63 per Share.

The exact number of Shares to be issued, and proceeds to be received, by the Company will depend on whether Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") elects to exercise its pre-existing right to participate on a pro rata basis in equity financings by the Company to maintain its current ownership interest, which based on public filings is approximately 7.84%.

Assuming Rio Tinto elects to exercise its participation right in full, then it is expected that 8,091,390 Shares will be issued to Mitsubishi Materials for aggregate gross proceeds of C$21.3 million and 878,809 Shares will be issued to Rio Tinto for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2.3 million .

"We are pleased to welcome Mitsubishi Materials as a strategic investor in the Company," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "The investment by Mitsubishi Materials is a strong endorsement of the Casino Project. We look forward to working with Mitsubishi Materials to advance Casino."

Western remains the sole owner of the Casino Project and will continue to be the operator. The Company will use the proceeds of the strategic investment to advance the project and to fund specific areas of study, developed with input from Mitsubishi Materials, with the aim of progressing to a development phase for the Casino Project.

In connection with the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials, the Company and Mitsubishi Materials will enter into an investor rights agreement whereby, subject to certain conditions, Mitsubishi Materials will have certain rights until the earlier of (a) its ownership falling below 3.0%, and (b) the date that is 24 months following completion of the investment (the "Expiry Date"), including:

  • the right to appoint one member to a Casino Project Technical and Sustainability Committee
  • the right to appoint the greater of one director of the Company or 17% of the number of directors (rounding to the nearest whole number), if Mitsubishi Materials' ownership increases to at least 12.5%

In addition, until the Expiry Date, Mitsubishi Materials will have a right to participate in future equity issuances to maintain its ownership in the Company and, in the event its ownership increases to 8.0%, will be provided with a one-time "demand registration right" and "piggy-back registration rights."

Under the investor rights agreement, for a period of 24 months, Mitsubishi Materials will agree:

  • not to sell, transfer, offer or otherwise dispose of any Shares without first notifying the Company
  • to abstain from voting or vote any Shares in favor of each director nominated by the board of directors of the Company for election by shareholders
  • not to acquire any securities of the Company, subject to certain exceptions

Mitsubishi Materials will have the right of first negotiation, until the later of (a) its ownership falling below 3.0%, and (b) the date that is 24 months following completion of the investment, to offtake at least its proportionate share of minerals produced from the Casino Project.

The Company and Mitsubishi Materials will negotiate in good faith new rights and restrictions attaching to its share ownership on the earlier of (a) 18 months following completion of the investment, and (b) Mitsubishi Materials' ownership reaching 12.5% or greater.

The closing of the strategic investment is expected to occur on or about April 14, 2023 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are acting as financial advisors to Western Copper and Gold.

Western will host a conference call on March 24, 2023 at 8:00 am (Pacific Time) for senior management to discuss this investment by Mitsubishi Materials.

Canada/USA:

1-800-319-4610

International Callers:

1-604-638-5340

Conference ID:

10021576



Replay of the conference call is available at 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010, access code 0022.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, founded in 1871, is a Japan -based company principally engaged in the processing and manufacturing of non-ferrous metals and products. The group operates businesses in over 30 countries across the world and employs around 23,000 people. Its extensive scope of operations ranges from mining, smelting/refining and recycling, to high-performance processed products, providing solutions for a sustainable society. For more information, visit www.mmc.co.jp .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to whether Rio Tinto will exercise its pre-existing right to participate on a pro rata basis in equity financings of the Company, the expected number of Shares to be issued and proceeds to be raised, the anticipated use of proceeds, the rights to be provided to Mitsubishi Materials and the restrictions imposed on  Mitsubishi Materials pursuant to the investor rights agreement, and the expected closing date for the strategic investment . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-strategic-investment-by-mitsubishi-materials-corporation-301780708.html

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c4489.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and GoldTSX:WRNBase Metals Investing
WRN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the SEC on March 23, 2023 . The Form 40-F includes Western's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The Form 40-F is available for viewing and retrieval through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

The Company has also filed its AIF, audited consolidated financial statements, and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the appropriate Canadian regulatory bodies. These filings are available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The filings described above are also available on the Company's website: westerncopperandgold.com/investors/forms . Western will also provide a copy of the filings to any shareholder, without charge, upon request. Requests may be made by email, telephone, or regular mail.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c4875.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the results of an updated study on the potential economic impact of the development of its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino" or the "Project") on the Yukon and Canada recently completed by MNP LLP (the "Report").

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Report incorporates the results from the Casino Feasibility Study dated August 8, 2022 .

The Report highlights the impressive cumulative economic effect that developing Casino will have on the Yukon and Canada during the project's construction, operation, closure, and reclamation. The Casino project is estimated to contribute $44.3 billion to Canada's Gross Domestic Product ("GDP"), create 132,280 full-time equivalent positions ("FTE"), and generate $12.8 billion in wages and salaries over the entire life of the Project. Note that the use of FTEs is a method to account for partial employment or employment for different durations and 1.0 FTE is equivalent to a full-time job for one year of employment.

The Report estimates the GDP generated in Yukon by the construction of Casino at $1.7 billion . The construction phase is estimated to contribute $3.6 billion to Canada's economy while generating 25,580 FTEs resulting in $2.1 billion in wages and salaries across Canada .

During each of its 27 years of operation, the Casino Project is expected to contribute $1.3 billion to Yukon's economy. Operation of the mine is estimated to contribute $1.5 billion to Canada's GDP annually while creating 3,880 FTEs and generating $391 million in wages and salaries across Canada .

The Casino Project is also expected to generate $11.2 billion in taxes and royalties to various governments during the life of mine.

"The Casino Project is one of the most significant critical minerals projects in Canada and in addition to providing much needed minerals to assist the energy transition will provide great economic benefit to the Yukon and Canada ," said Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO of Western. "Additionally, the Casino project will provide additional benefits such as training, education, and infrastructure enhancements, which will benefit the Yukon over the longer term. Importantly, we can do this while developing the Casino Project in a way that reflects Yukoners environmental and socio-cultural values."

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-golds-casino-project-to-have-significant-impact-on-yukons-economy-301737226.html

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c5106.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES METALLURGICAL AND DRILL PROGRAM RESULTS FOR CASINO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES METALLURGICAL AND DRILL PROGRAM RESULTS FOR CASINO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces results from a metallurgical program (the "Metallurgical Program") and a drill program (the "Drill Program") executed in 2022 for its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino").

Western Copper And Gold Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Metallurgical and Drill Programs were developed in collaboration with Rio Tinto as outlined in the Investor Rights Agreement and Subscription Agreement entered as part of an investment by Rio Tinto Canada in Western (see news release dated May 17, 2021 ).  Results from the Programs were reviewed by a joint team consisting of Rio Tinto and Western personnel and consultants.

"Metallurgical results from the recent testing support and in some cases improve upon the metallurgical recoveries used in the Feasibility Study", said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO, "and the drill results continue to build out our geological understanding of the deposit."

Metallurgical Program

Test work consisted of detailed mineralogy, heap leach testing, comminution testing, flotation testing and detailed analysis of flotation concentrates.  Sample selection and composite sample generation followed the expected mining plan, as outlined in the 2022 feasibility study (the "Feasibility Study", see news release dated August 9, 2022 ).  Heap leach test work within the Metallurgical Program was completed at SGS Mineral Services of Burnaby, B.C. , while all other test work was completed at ALS Metallurgy of Kamloops, B.C.

The Metallurgical Program primarily used drill core composites of material representing both potential mill and heap leach feed taken from the 2021 diamond drilling program (see news release dated March 24, 2022 ).  Seven drill holes were used to create 21 metallurgical composites for testing.  These holes intersected all significant lithologic zones of the Casino deposit, ranging from a copper depleted leached cap ("CAP") zone near surface, through a supergene zone ("SUP") of low to moderate copper mineral oxidation and secondary sulphide mineralization, to unweathered hypogene ("HYP") material at depth.

The heap leach test work included samples that were taken in 2020 from near surface ( 0.5 m or greater below the overburden-bedrock interface) using an excavator and separated into lithologic composites representing Dawson Range Batholith ("WR"), Patton Porphyry ("PP") and Intrusive Breccia ("IX") mineralization and assay rejects.

Grinding and Flotation Test Work

Test Samples

Table 1 shows drill holes DDH21-6 and DDH21-7, indicating composite intervals generated, as well as sample grades and lithologies.  The HYP and SUP zones represent approximately 70 and 30 percent of the planned mill feed respectively.

Table 1:  Flotation composite sample characterization of selected test samples.

Composite

Hole

From
(m)

To
(m)

Lithology

Cu

(%)

CuOx*

(%)

Mo
(%)

Au
(g/t)

7

DDH21-6

161.1

241.1

SUP

0.30

14.6

0.023

0.42

8

DDH21-6

241.1

324.6

SUP

0.18

6.7

0.025

0.30

9

DDH21-7

51.7

143.7

HYP

0.53

1.1

0.026

0.66

10

DDH21-7

143.7

257.7

HYP

0.48

0.9

0.032

0.60

11

DDH21-7

257.7

326.1

HYP

0.22

1.4

0.030

0.26

*Oxide copper is shown as percentage of total copper contained in the feed sample.

Comminution Test Results

Comminution test work expanded the database of results available to support the project.  There were no significant new comminution results that altered the expected grinding characteristics of the Casino materials from previous test work.  Sag Media Competency testing and JKTech Drop Weight tests were completed and used in grinding simulations, indicating a SAG mill power requirement of 7.6 to 10.6 kWh/t.  Bond Ball mill work index results ranged from 11.0 to 16.1 kWh/t, which is considered as "soft to average" hardness in terms of ball milling energy requirements.

Flotation Test Results

The Casino Project proposes using flotation to produce saleable copper-gold and molybdenum concentrates using an industry standard process flowsheet. Gold values are expected to be recovered within a copper concentrate and be payable under typical copper concentrate smelting terms.  Table 2 shows metallurgical recoveries obtained for SUP and HYP composites using locked cycle testing and reflecting the selected samples shown in Table 1.

Table 2:  Summary of locked cycle flotation results for selected samples.

Composite

No.

Copper Concentrate Grade

Metal Recoveries


Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Au (%)

Mo (%)

7

26.5

35.7

75.7

66.9

81.9

8

26.3

39.6

80.0

59.6

55.8

9

28.0

29.5

91.7

82.8

76.5

10

30.1

25.9

91.9

67.6

77.4

11

29.5

29.5

90.9

67.6

84.1

The results in Table 2 show the impact of weathering and oxidation of copper minerals on the copper recovery for composites 7 and 8 and is typical of Casino material.  HYP materials demonstrate consistently high copper recoveries and very good quality copper concentrates.  Copper concentrate quality does not appear to be significantly impacted when processing SUP weathered materials, and minor reductions in copper content appear to be offset by increases in gold grades produced from these weathered zones.  For the SUP samples that contain a component of copper as copper oxide minerals, the expected reduction in overall copper recovery in flotation is approximately equal to the copper oxide content.  Gold recovery to copper concentrates is not expected to be significantly impacted when processing SUP materials in the Casino flotation plant.

Copper Concentrate Quality

The flotation concentrates produced from the Casino project continue to demonstrate very good grades in terms of copper and gold, as well as low levels of potential penalty elements.  Shown below is a summary table of the concentrates produced from the recent test work from selected samples, including key penalty elements relevant to smelter terms.

Table 3:  Casino concentrate analysis – key elements for smelter terms.

Composite

No.

Copper Concentrate

Grades

Smelter Sensitive Elements


Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

S (%)

As (%)

Sb (%)

Hg (g/t)

F (%)

7

26.5

35.7

30.5

0.148

0.108

1.19

na

8

26.3

39.6

31.8

0.086

na

0.49

na

9

28.0

29.5

33.4

0.011

0.005

0.03

0.013

10

30.1

25.9

32.8

0.158

0.076

0.36

0.016

11

29.5

29.5

31.2

0.406

0.168

0.81

0.025

Heap Leach Test Work

Test Samples

Gold recovery by heap leaching is planned from the oxidized, upper zones of the Casino Deposit.  This near surface material is typically depleted in copper and has retained the gold values originally contained in the deposit.  Column leaching of crushed samples was used to determine an expected gold recovery and to obtain key metallurgical parameters related to heap leaching. For the column leach tests, three composite samples from the 2021 drill program and three excavated samples were used as outlined below in Table 4.

Table 4:  Composite and excavated samples used in column tests

Sample

Hole

From
(m)

To
(m)

Cu
(%)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Comp 1

DDH21-04

29.8

108.9

0.05

0.52

3.4

Comp 12

DDH21-02

5.2

99.2

0.40

4.0

Comp 14

DDH21-03

4.1

88.7

0.16

1.4

IX Comp

excavated

-

-

0.05

0.46

4.2

PP Comp

excavated

-

-

0.06

0.35

2.1

WR Comp

excavated

-

-

0.02

0.44

1.8

Crusher Work Index and Bond Abrasion Test Results

Crusher Work Index testing was completed to better understand the crushing energy requirements of preparing heap leach feed.  The crusher work indices covered a wide range, from 3.7 to 12.0 kWh/t with an average value of 8.5 kWh/t and fell in the very soft to moderately hard range of hardness.  The bond abrasion indices also varied widely from 0.027 to 0.417 g with an average value of 0.247 g and fell in the very mild to moderately abrasive range of abrasiveness.

Column Test Results

Column testing was carried out in 20-foot high by 4-inch diameter PVC columns irrigated at 10 L/h/m 2 with a solution containing 1.0 g/L NaCN and 300 mg/L Cu to approximate the buildup of copper in the expected operating circuit, at a pH between 11 and 11.5 for 96 days.  The samples were crushed to 100 percent passing ¾ inch which is consistent with the design criteria from the Feasibility Study.

Table 5: Gold and silver recovery and cyanide and lime consumption for column tests after rinsing.

Sample

Gold Recovery (%)

Silver Recovery
(%)

NaCN Consumption

(kg/t)

Lime Consumption

(kg/t)

Comp 1

82.7

19.1

1.47

3.36

Comp 12

83.8

7.4

1.48

4.57

Comp 14

78.0

15.1

1.55

3.58

IX Comp

85.8

21.8

1.37

3.36

PP Comp

88.3

25.2

1.87

3.50

WR Comp

85.1

24.9

1.23

3.70

Gold recoveries for the 6 samples tested ranged from 78.0 to 88.3 percent, which compares favorably to the 80 percent gold recovery used in the Feasibility Study and suggests that some of the material designated for the heap leach pad may produce gold recoveries in excess of what is carried in the Feasibility Study. Lime and cyanide consumption are also consistent with previous testing.

Drill Program

The Drill Program included a diamond drill hole (DDH22-01) targeting a deep-seated magnetotelluric ("MT") geophysical anomaly indicating potential for a conical mineralized zone directly southeast of the Casino Deposit core zone.  Additionally, 23 short diamond drill holes totaling 853.71 m , and 9 combined sonic/diamond drill holes totaling 364.43 m , were completed on various targets for geotechnical and water-monitoring purposes.  The program also included 34,387 m of drill core scanning utilizing the GeologicAI scanning device built by Enersoft Inc.

DDH22-01 was collared along the Casino deposit's southeastern limit (UTM NAD 83, Zone 7V coordinates: 611160E, 6958125N, elev. 1,236 m ) and drilled at an azimuth of 170° and dip of -80° to a depth of 1,008 m.  Downhole measurements were made at regular intervals to verify that the hole was on target and successfully intersected the projected MT feature.  The top of the anomaly was encountered at approximately 800 m total depth.

The lithology of the entire drill hole was dominated by Dawson Range granodioritic intrusive rocks, crosscut by only a few dykes, interpreted as members of the younger Patton Porphyry intrusion.  Intrusive Breccias, the principal host rock of the Casino deposit, were not intersected.  Phyllic and argillic alteration was logged at shallow depths along the deposit margin, and propylitic alteration dominated within and directly overlying the anomaly.  Elevated copper, gold, and silver values were exclusively hosted by thin pyritiferous structural zones throughout the drill hole.  The top of the sulphide zone was encountered at approximately 100 m depth; the percentage of sulphides decreased with depth, apart from those hosted by the thin structures.  Select intervals are shown in Table 6.

Table 6: Select Intervals of DDH22-01.

Interval

From (m)

Interval

To (m)

Width 1

(m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (%)

Mo (g/t)

950.20

953.20

3.00

4.85

10.1

0.85

1.1

989.20

992.20

3.00

1.76

2.9

0.43

0.5

992.20

995.20

3.00

2.92

7.0

0.91

1.1

1 Widths are core length, not true width of mineralized intersection

Qualified Persons

The metallurgical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosures for Minerals Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101") and supervised, reviewed, and verified by Jeffrey B. Austin , P.Eng., President of International Metallurgical and Environmental Inc., a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

The geological information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosures for Minerals Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101") and supervised, reviewed, and verified by Carl Schulze , P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

QA/QC protocol for DDH22-01, including assurance of chain of custody, has been implemented. Core samples are evenly cut by rock saw, then prepared and analyzed by ALS Geochemistry. Prepared samples are initially run using a four-acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-AES analysis. Additional assaying for total copper and molybdenum is run using a four-acid digestion – AES or AAS method to a 0.001% detection limit. Gold assays are run using 30-gram samples by fire assay with an AA finish to a 0.005 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.  Check samples are also included and are sent to a secondary lab to test the primary labs' methods/procedures.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c8618.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF RIO TINTO'S RIGHTS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF RIO TINTO'S RIGHTS

Rights associated with the Investor Rights Agreement have been Extended

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN); (NYSE American: WRN) announces that Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") has exercised its right to extend certain rights under the investor rights agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Rio Tinto dated May 28, 2021 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CASINO ASSESSMENT PROCESS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CASINO ASSESSMENT PROCESS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation ("Casino") has been informed by the Executive Committee of the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") that it is necessary to revise the Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Guidelines (the "Guidelines"), which were issued June 20, 2016 following the Casino Copper-Gold Project's (the "Project") referral to a Panel of the Board (the "Panel Review").

Wester Copper and Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The need to revise the Guidelines is the result of discussions between the Company and YESAB on how to address changes in assessment methods, environmental best practices, and enhancements to the Project that have occurred since the issuance of the original Guidelines in 2016. The revision process will commence immediately and is not expected to have a material impact on overall permitting timelines.

The Guidelines are an important component of the Panel Review process and outline the structure and scope of the Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Casino will submit to describe the potential effects of the Project, showing stakeholders how the Project can be developed in a socially and environmentally responsible way.

Revising the Guidelines ensures that the Panel Review process reflects leading industry best practices. The revision process includes a public comment period that provides Casino with an opportunity to engage the broader public in addition to Federal, Territorial and First Nation governments.

"The Company is committed to ensuring that review of the Casino Project occurs in a robust manner using the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment and this review will achieve that without material impact to overall timelines." stated Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/31/c9769.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Announces Correction to News Release Dated March 22, 2023

Fabled Copper Announces Correction to News Release Dated March 22, 2023

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) advises that the location of the VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property, referred to in its news release dated March 22, 2023 (the "News Release") was incorrect

The VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property are not located in the James Bay Lithium District and are not less than 4 kilometers to the west of Patriot Battery Metals (PMET.V) Corvette lithium project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Green River Gold Corp. (CSX: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,600,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $252,000.00 (the "Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.07, with each Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.12 per Warrant Share, subject to the acceleration provisions set out below.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Inclusion in New Sprott Asset Management Nickel Miners ETF

FPX Nickel Announces Inclusion in New Sprott Asset Management Nickel Miners ETF

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the newly launched Sprott Asset Management LP Nickel Miners ETF (" NIKL "), a U.S.-listed ETF focused on nickel companies that are providing a critical mineral necessary for the clean energy transition.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very pleased to have met the requirements for inclusion in the new Sprott Nickel Miners ETF, representing validation of our success in advancing our PFS-stage Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia ," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "Inclusion in this new nickel ETF has the potential to attract additional institutional investment into FPX and increase liquidity, as the ETF is expected to be an important benchmark for investors focused on nickel."

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territory of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en First Nation, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of our agreements with the Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c5433.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Provides Shareholder Update

Aranjin Resources Provides Shareholder Update

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") provides a shareholder update on its Mongolian projects.

The Company had a relatively quiet fourth quarter in 2022 as it considered plans for an active drilling campaign in 2023 and it has been speaking to existing shareholders and strategic investors concerning potential capital solutions for the upcoming year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Enters into Agreements to Acquire Three Blocks of Lithium Claims in Quebec

Fabled Copper Enters into Agreements to Acquire Three Blocks of Lithium Claims in Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two separate letters of intent, and one purchase agreement, all dated March 21, 2023 (the "Agreements") to acquire three separate lithium claim blocks located in Quebec

OHM Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel To Close Previously Announced C$5 Million Private Placement

Power Nickel To Close Previously Announced C$5 Million Private Placement

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has received commitments to over subscribe the previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $5,000,000

"Despite Challenging market conditions our Offering was extremely well received and we are pleased to advise that we will over subscribe the financing. Nisk has been such a great project to work on and our advances at Nisk are recognized by the investment community. We would like to thank both old and new shareholders for their support." Commented Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Orefinders Plans to Update TSXV Listing Status to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Brisbane Mining Conference

Star Minerals Corporate Presentation March 2023

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Provides Corporate Update

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Update

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

rare earth investing

Makuutu Project: Stage 1 DFS Clarification

Lithium Investing

Preferred Lithium Extraction Process For Mcdermitt Project

×