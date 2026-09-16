West Red Lake Gold Advances Hub & Spoke Madsen Strategy with 1.5 meters @ 16.16 g/t gold assay from Starratt-Olsen Mine

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, September 16, 2026 TheNewswire Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of West Red Lake Gold. On September 10, 2026, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) announced assay results from the first 5 holes of the 12-hole surface drilling program at the historic, past-producing Starratt-Olsen Mine, located approximately 1.1 kilometres southwest of the Madsen Mine in Ontario, Canada.
West Red Lake Gold is pursuing a hub-and-spoke growth strategy. The Madsen mill and infrastructure are intended to serve as a central processing hub for multiple past-producing, high-grade deposits across the Red Lake District, which could eventually include the Starratt-Olsen Mine.
This multi-asset approach is designed to provide greater operational flexibility, expand margins, extend mine life, and support a larger production profile over time.
As WRLG begins accessing the higher-grade non-remnant mining areas at Madsen, the company's Q2, 2026 financial and operating results reported that Q2 gold production increased 51% over Q1 to 8,576 ounces, while gold sales increased 34% to 8,260 ounces.
September 10, 2026 Starratt Drilling Highlights:
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Hole WRL26-054 intersected 1.5 metres (m) @ 16.16 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, from 121.15m to 122.65m; including 0.85m @ 24.60 g/t gold, from 121.15m to 122.00m.
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Hole WRL26-055 intersected 4.5m @ 5.16 g/t gold, from 114.0m to 118.5m; including 1.5m @ 10.94 g/t gold from 116.5m to 118.0m.
"The results received from this first pass of modern drilling at the past-producing Starratt-Olsen Mine are highly encouraging," stated Will Robinson, VP of Exploration, "We have successfully demonstrated that Madsen-style mineralization of notable grades and thickness remains proximal to the historically mined areas.
With Madsen in production, Fork advancing toward inclusion in the 2027 production profile with ramp development, and Rowan in the permitting stage and being evaluated alongside Madsen in a proposed combined Pre-Feasibility Study, Starratt represents another opportunity to assess the potential of this broader mineralized system to the southwest along the Madsen structural trend."
"This initial program was designed to test the upper portions of the Starratt system from surface," added Robinson. "Our team sees significant potential to continue exploring the main Starratt ore shoot at depth. Gold grades in excess of 10 g/t Au from numerous underground drilling and chip samples collected near the shaft bottom at Starratt suggest this system continues down-plunge.
This high-grade panel is further reinforced by a 2016-era drillhole that returned 2m at 27.3 g/t Au and 3m at 104.1 g/t Au with numerous occurrences of visible gold. The exploration team is already looking into ways we could potentially access this area from the Madsen 16 Level exploration drive, which was advanced towards Starratt at 800m depth during the late 1930s and gets within 200m of the main down-plunge extension."
The Starratt-Olsen Gold Mines claims were first staked in 1926. The original claims lapsed and were re-staked by David Olsen in 1934 and by Robert Starratt and William Cook in 1935.
Starratt-Olsen Gold Mines went into production in September 1948, operated for eight years and produced 163,990 ounces of gold. Using air drills and sticks of dynamite to blast the tunnels, the miners shovelled the ore by hand into small steel carts before hauling to surface via shaft hoisting.
"Like many of the mines in the Red Lake district, Starratt-Olsen Gold Mines established a small town near the mine site for employees and their families. Over the last 60 years, the town's population has waned, but Starratt-Olsen remains one of the six main communities that make up the Municipality of Red Lake," reports the Red Lake Museum website.
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Source circa 1949: https://www.redlakemuseum.com/starratt-olsen-mine.html
The WRLG summer drill program at Starratt consisted of 4,100m of oriented HQ diameter diamond drilling in twelve (12) holes.
Targeted areas focused on up-and-down-plunge extensions to previously mined panels at Starratt – investigating for unmined portions of previously defined mineralization and testing for new sub-parallel lenses.
This program marked the first focused drill-testing effort in the main areas of historic mining at Starratt since mining ceased in the 1950s.
Starratt is the second-largest historical gold producer at the Madsen property, with ~164,000 oz of gold produced between 1948 and 1956 at an average grade of 6.17 grams per tonne of gold (1).
(1) Website: Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. "MDI52K13NW00011 – Ontario Geological Survey." Geology Ontario. Accessed August 15, 2024. http://www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/mdi/data/records/MDI52K13NW00011.html
Another of WRLG's key spokes is the satellite Rowan Project, located within trucking distance of the Madsen mill. On June 9, 2026, WRLG announced an updated 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Rowan Project, as well as a maiden MRE for the nearby Mount Jamie deposit, located 2 kilometres from Rowan.
Rowan Indicated gold ounces increased by 70% to 335,058 ounces @13.04 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, compared to 196,747 ounces @12.78 g/t gold in the 2025 MRE (See news release dated June 9, 2026 and July 22, 2026).
Rowan Inferred gold ounces increased by 52% to 179,029 oz grading 15.31 g/t Au, compared to 421,181 tonnes containing 118,155 oz grading 8.73 g/t Au in the 2025 MRE.
Minimal exploration expenditure of C$3.5 million, combined with low drilling of 6,300 metres, represented a modest discovery cost of approximately C$17.60/oz gold.
The technical information presented in this release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project.
Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com
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