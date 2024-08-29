Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

RAD Increases Ownership in Radiopharm Ventures to 75%

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Mine Permit Update, Corporate Update, and Private Placement Offering

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Mine Permit Update, Corporate Update, and Private Placement Offering

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated August 15, 2024, it met with Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (the "EMLI") on August 26, 2024 (the "EMLI Meeting") to continue discussions regarding the permit process for carrying out the extraction and production of critical minerals (the "RRIMM Project") at its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine (the "RRIMM") at a reduced throughput. The Company also confirms the commencement of a private placement offering (the "Offering").

Mine Permit Update

The EMLI Meeting focused on exploring the available options for the Company following the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (the "EAO") decision as detailed in the Company's news release dated August 15, 2024. During the EMLI Meeting, West High Yield reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing a reduced volume mining permit at this stage. The EMLI Meeting participants provided valuable insights into the options available to the Company, and outlined the next steps necessary for the Company to move forward with the RRIMM Project. The EMLI has scheduled a follow-up meeting on September 4, 2024 for the British Columbia Mine Development Review Committee to review the comments that have been closed off to date and to determine the next steps in the RRIMM permit process.

The Company is confidently advancing towards the finalization of its British Columbia Mines Act permit application to receive the requisite permit for the RRIMM Project (the "Permit"). As detailed to EMLI at the EMLI Meeting, the Company's commitment to transparency remains unwavering as it prepares the RRIMM Project in compliance with the environmental thresholds set by the EAO. With the Permit process at its advanced stage, the Company is confident it will secure the Permit soon. Once the Permit is received, the Company plans to initiate the RRIMM Project development and operation, while also evaluating options for expansion beyond current thresholds, amending the Permit as applicable, and reassessing EAO requirements accordingly.

While West High Yield has identified several concerns regarding the EAO's decisions and management of this process, as noted in the Company's news release dated August 15, 2024, its legal team is actively reviewing its options. Notwithstanding this, West High Yield's primary objective remains clear: securing this Permit and launching the RRIMM Project, and the Company's board, management and consultants are fully committed and resolute in achieving these critical milestones.

Corporate Updates

The Company has ongoing communication with its interested customers who are anxious to see the Permit be awarded. This includes but is not limited to, APG Galaxy Trade and Technology LLC, a Hawaii limited liability company, whom the Company signed a letter of intent with on December 6, 2021 (see the Company's news release dated December 7, 2021), which was subsequently amended on August 17, 2022, to process and extract from the RRIMM the critical minerals available using a commercially green process enhanced by the Company.

In addition, the Company's engagement with ACS Moschner & Co GmbH ("ACS") (see the Company's news release dated October 26, 2023) is also progressing in a positive manner. The Company is in discussion with potential value-added strategic partners and investors introduced by ACS and pursuant to the Company's engagement of ACS to consult on its behalf.

Offering

As also announced, the Company has initiated the Offering, which will be a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 3,750,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$750,000.00.

Each Unit issued under the Offering will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.30, will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for a period of twelve (12) months from each full Warrant's date of issuance. The Warrants will not be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange").

The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Offering to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws consisting of: (i) a cash commission of up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and (ii) common share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") of up to 6% of the number of full Warrants issued under the Offering. The Finder's Warrant will have identical terms to the Warrants.

The Offering will be completed pursuant to certain exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period from their date of issue in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. None of the Units will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to conclude its permitting process, covering essential operations, general working capital purposes and expenses, and for supporting the Company's planned drilling program for the water monitoring holes at its Record Ridge magnesium deposit, as required by the EMLI. The Offering is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the acceptance and approval of the TSXV.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report (titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada") prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. on April 18, 2013 in accordance with NI 43-101 and which can be found on the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Rick Walker, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., the Company Geologist is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221503

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High YieldWHY:CATSXV:WHYCritical Metals Investing
WHY:CA
West High Yield
Sign up to get your FREE

West High Yield Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
West High Yield

West High Yield


Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is announces that, further to its news releases dated July 9, 2024 and August 9, 2024, it is closing its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Company confirms that it issued a total of 435,076 Units for total gross proceeds of $143,575.05 under the Offering. Each Unit consisted of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.45, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for eighteen (18) months from each Offering closing date. The Company's news release of August 9, 2024 incorrectly noted that each Unit consisted of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Warrant, and shall be considered corrected by the information contained in this news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Outlines Next Steps for the Record Ridge Magnesium Project Mine Permit

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Outlines Next Steps for the Record Ridge Magnesium Project Mine Permit

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the next steps in the mining permit process for the Company's Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine project (the "Project").

The Company received notification from the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (the "EAO") that it has now determined the Project is subject to environmental assessment thresholds applicable to mineral mines rather than industrial mineral projects. This occurred despite the Project having been advancing in the regulatory process, with the knowledge of EAO, for years on the understanding and assumption that was not the case.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osoyoos Indian Band Limited Partnership Signs Letter of Intent to Construct and Operate Record Ridge Mine

Osoyoos Indian Band Limited Partnership Signs Letter of Intent to Construct and Operate Record Ridge Mine

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("WHY Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Skemxist Solutions ("SKM") (an Osoyoos Indian Band ("OIB") limited partnership with the Sutherland Group of Companies ("SGC")). The LOI contemplates the provision of road construction, site preparation, mining operations and various support services to the Company for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM") near Rossland, British Columbia.

The RRIMM project contains critical minerals essential to the development of Canada's green economy and achievement of its climate change goals. It is projected to produce up to 200,000 tonnes of magnesium ore per annum over an initial two-year period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 26, 2024, March 14, 2024, April 10, 2024 and April 18, 2024, it has closed the final tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the trading symbol "W0H". The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in Canada and the FSE in Germany, aligned with the Company's strategy of introducing European investors and manufacturers to the advanced stage development of its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine that contains 10.6 million tonnes of magnesium and 16 million tonnes of silica.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and CEO of West High Yield, commented: "We expect the FSE listing will assist in increasing trading liquidity and also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe. The listing on the FSE, in addition to the Canadian TSXV, will heighten exposure of the Company in this major marketplace with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium to Present Webinar on High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium to Present Webinar on High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced details of a webinar to highlight First Helium's plans to test key exploration targets at the Company's 100% owned Worsley property in Northern Alberta during the fourth quarter of 2024. Based on a thorough evaluation of recently acquired proprietary 3D seismic data, the Company has identified a significant anomaly in the Leduc Formation which it believes to be prospective for oil.

"Our geoscience team, led by Marc Junghans, worked up the Leduc oil and Blueridge natural gas opportunities. Marc is a relatively new addition to our team but has been involved with numerous start-up oil and gas companies, including Compton Petroleum, where he was instrumental in growing the company from 1,500 boe/d to over 33,000 boe/d in his role as VP Exploration. If successful, these operations will set the stage for immediate cash flow for the Company, coupled with the accelerated development of oil and helium enriched natural gas at Worsley, executed alone or with larger partners," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "We look forward to presenting these exciting opportunities to showcase the multi-commodity nature of our Worsley asset, and I encourage all current shareholders and other interested parties to join us for the webinar", added Mr. Bereznicki.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Wins Two Technology Excellence Awards for Innovation and Sustainability

Aclara Wins Two Technology Excellence Awards for Innovation and Sustainability

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is proud to announce that it has received two notable awards from the 2024 Mining Technology Excellence Awards. Aclara received accolades in both the "Innovation" and "Environmental Sustainability" categories, accepting recognition for its groundbreaking technology for environmentally responsible extraction of heavy rare earth elements (HREEs

The Mining Technology Excellence Awards is one of the most widely recognized programmes in the industry, powered by GlobalData's business intelligence, celebrating the leading achievements and innovations within the mining industry. The awards programme highlights companies and individuals who are driving meaningful progress and transformation in the sector.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Acquires RadTran LLC as A Further Step Toward Addressing the Global Industry Need For Medical Radioisotopes in Emerging Cancer Treatments

Energy Fuels Acquires RadTran LLC as A Further Step Toward Addressing the Global Industry Need For Medical Radioisotopes in Emerging Cancer Treatments

Acquisition intended to enhance Energy Fuels' current capabilities and support announced plans for medical isotope development .

 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels "), an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements (" REE ") production for the energy transition, today announces the August 16, 2024 acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of RadTran LLC (" RadTran "), a private company specializing in the separation of critical radioisotopes, to further Energy Fuels' plans for development and production of medical isotopes used in cancer treatments. RadTran's expertise includes separation of radium-226 (" Ra-226 ") and radium-228 (" Ra-228 ") from uranium and thorium process streams. This strategic acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Energy Fuels' planned capabilities to address the global shortage of these essential isotopes used in emerging targeted alpha therapies (" TAT ") for cancer treatment.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Penco Module Advances to the Next Stage of Its Permitting Process

The Penco Module Advances to the Next Stage of Its Permitting Process

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to inform that the evaluation process of the Penco Module's Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") continues and has moved to the next stage as none of the government agencies that participate in the evaluation process requested, within the applicable legal date, the anticipated termination of the procedure, as happened in 2023

In the coming days, the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") will formally issue the consolidated report with the observations ("ICSARA") received from the different agencies. The number of observations received has decreased significantly compared to the previous EIA filed by the Company. The Company is committed to working with the SEA throughout the assessment and review process.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Signs MoU With the State of Goiás and the Municipality of Nova Roma To Accelerate the Implementation of the Carina Module

Aclara Signs MoU With the State of Goiás and the Municipality of Nova Roma To Accelerate the Implementation of the Carina Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with the State of Goiás and the Municipality of Nova Roma, recognizing the strategic nature of the Carina Module ("Project"), emphasizing its alignment with the best interests of the State and Nova Roma. This strategic relationship aims to accelerate the analysis and evaluation of the permitting process and supports the execution, implementation, and operation of the Project, reinforcing its relevance to social and economic development of Nova Roma and the State of Goiás, and further positioning Brazil as a key player in the sustainable supply of critical minerals

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Announces 77% Increase in Inferred Mineral Resources at Carina Module in Goias, Brazil

Aclara Announces 77% Increase in Inferred Mineral Resources at Carina Module in Goias, Brazil

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") of the Carina Module, Aclara's ion adsorption clay project located in Goiás, Brazil, (the "Carina Module"), which reflects an inferred mineral resource of 298 Mt, an increase from the previously reported inferred mineral resource statement of 168Mt on December 12, 2023 (the "2023 Resource Statement

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

West High Yield
Sign up to get your FREE

West High Yield Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

Energy Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T2 2024

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Announces Initiation of Airborne MobileMT Geophysical Survey and Expanded Claims Holdings at the High-Grade Copper-Silver Epworth Project, Nunavut, Canada

×