West High Yield (TSXV:WHY)

West High Yield: Developing a Strategic Critical Minerals High-Grade Magnesium Project with Near-Term Production


West High Yield (TSXV:WHY) focuses on critical minerals with a high-grade magnesium project nearing production. The company’s Record Ridge property will soon capitalize on the opportunity to create a new supply of magnesium outside of China and Russia. West High Yield has an experienced management team ready to bring its project to production.

The 100 percent owned Record Ridge project in British Columbia is poised to create a secure, strategic domestic supply chain to cater to North America’s magnesium demand. The company is currently awaiting permits to begin production. Once production commences, West High Yield will begin generating cash flow through the sale of ore and seek new offtake agreements.

West High Yield Project Location

The Record Ridge asset has one of the largest and highest-grade magnesium deposits in North America, and globally. The company’s resource estimate shows 43 million tonnes of ore at 24.6 percent magnesium, which implies it is a world-class asset containing 10.6 million tonnes of magnesium. In addition, West High Yield’s pre-feasibility study indicates strong economics with an after-tax NPV of 5 percent of $872 million, an internal rate of return (IRR) of 72 percent over a 172-year mine life, and payback in 1.5 years.

Company Highlights

  • West High Yield is an exploration and development mining company focusing on its advanced-stage magnesium asset nearing production.
  • The company’s flagship Record Ridge asset has the potential to strengthen the secure critical mineral on-shore North American magnesium supply chain and reduce dependence on China and Russia’s production.
  • Magnesium is used throughout several verticals, such as aerospace, clean energy and pharmaceuticals.This multiple application critical mineral continues to widen the gap between growing demand and dwindling supply creating an opportunistic tailwind for WHY Resources and the development of the Record Ridge Project.
  • Record Ridge is currently awaiting a mining permit before beginning construction.
  • West High Yield has completed a pre-feasibility study indicating robust economics that encourages the company to move forward.
  • The company prioritizes clean energy operations to reduce emissions and ensure a positive ESG rating, creating a low cost high-pedigree magnesium product and results in virtually no CO2 emissions.
  • An experienced management team leads the company toward fully realizing the potential of its assets.

This West High Yield profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

West High Yield

West High Yield


West High Yield Resources Ltd. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3332 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3332 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

Visit West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) at Booth #3332 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Marketing Consulting Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Marketing Consulting Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Equity.Guru Media Inc. ("EG") to initiate and provide marketing and consulting services pursuant to a Marketing Consulting Agreement (the "Agreement") in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For the provision of service rendered by EG under the Agreement, the Company will pay EG a fee equal to CAD$13,333 per month. The Agreement will be in effect for a period of three (3) months (the "Initial Term"), and the Company has the ability to extend the Initial Term at its sole option for further six (6) or twelve (12) month extensions thereafter. If the Company doesn't exercise its option to extend the Agreement after expiration of the Initial Term, the Agreement terminates.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant of 1,748,000 stock options (the "Options") to various directors and consultants of the Company effective February 3, 2023. The Options were granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. All of the Options vested on their date of grant. One (1) Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (each a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares") at a price of CAD$0.45 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the Option grant date. The exercise price of the Options was set as the closing trading price of the Shares on the Option grant date.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Completes 2022 Core Assay Program and Discovers New Vein-Hosted Gold to 32.5 g/t

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Completes 2022 Core Assay Program and Discovers New Vein-Hosted Gold to 32.5 g/t

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the confirmation of additional high-grade gold assays (see Tables 1 and 2) and to provide a status update from its 6,000 metre exploration drilling program initiated in 2022 at its Midnight gold claim ("Midnight") located in Rossland, British Columbia (the "2022 Drilling Program"). The Rossland Gold Camp historically produced over 2.76 million ounces of recovered gold and 3.52 million ounces of recovered silver.

HIGHLIGHTS

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU ")
[Formerly FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("FUU ")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of December 13, 2022 and December 22, 2022, that it has closed the second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of ordinary units of the Company (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 309,530 Units for gross proceeds of $130,002.60. The Units were issued at a price of $0.42 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.70, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until January 18, 2025. All securities issued in connection with the Closing are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation ending on May 19, 2023.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release of December 13, 2022, that it has closed the first tranche (the "Closing") of both of its previously announced private placement offerings (the "Offerings") of flow-through units of the Company (the "Flow-Through Units") and ordinary units of the Company (the "Ordinary Units" and together with the Flow-Through Units, the "Units"). The Flow-Through Units were issued at a price of $0.50 per Flow-Through Unit and the Ordinary Units were issued at a price of $0.42 per Ordinary Unit.

How to Invest in Magnesium

How to Invest in Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in healthcare and industrial applications, making it worthy of investor consideration.

Not to be confused with manganese, which is also crucial for the development of a healthy body, magnesium is one of three secondary plant nutrients, along with sulfur and calcium, that are found in abundance on land and in water.

Necessary for over 300 biochemical reactions, magnesium is deemed vital for healthy bones and good circulation. Magnesium oxide is produced when magnesium and oxygen combine, and is commonly used in heartburn and indigestion remedies.

Magnesium Bike Frames: A Challenge and Opportunity

Magnesium Bike Frames: A Challenge and Opportunity

As cyclists search for the strongest and lightest bike, magnesium may play a role in their quest.

Magnesium, along with titanium, carbon fiber and even scandium, has been touted as a better bike frame material than the more traditional steel and aluminum.

Though magnesium has fallen in and out of favor over the years, bike makers like VAAST still seem to be betting on its success. The American brand incorporates magnesium producer Allite’s proprietary Super Magnesium technology to offer a lighter, smoother ride at a similar cost to aluminum. VAAST’s recent market offerings include the A/1 all-road or gravel bike andthe E/1 electric urban bike.

MGX Minerals Inc

MGX Minerals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the process of exploring its mineral properties in Canada. The company is a developer of lithium, magnesium and silicon projects. Its projects comprise Driftwood Creek project; Fran Gold project; Tillicum Gold project; Canada Lithium project; and Silica Projects.

Western Magnesium Corporation

Western Magnesium Corp is focused on being the low-cost producer and high-quality magnesium metal which is a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight qualities. It focuses on plant operations and magnesium production and continues to move towards the buildout of its pilot plant facility and the development of a full-scale commercial magnesium production facility. The company operates in the exploration and development of mineral property interests.

