Wesdome Reports Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Wesdome Reports Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO,OTC:WDOFF) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces the results of its 2026 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A replay of the Meeting will be available on the Company's website.

A total of 94,952,110 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 64.00% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

Election of Directors

The following eight individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of Nominee Votes
For 		%
For 		Votes
Withheld / Abstain 		%
Withheld / Abstain
Anthea Bath 79,295,092 99.82 144,414 0.18
Edward Dowling 76,925,967 96.84 2,513,539 3.16
Louise Grondin 76,630,266 96.46 2,809,240 3.54
Jacqueline Ricci 77,010,836 96.94 2,428,670 3.06
Brian Skanderbeg 76,772,133 96.64 2,667,373 3.36
Faheem Tejani 79,206,016 99.71 233,490 0.29
Edie Thome 78,126,832 98.35 1,312,674 1.65
Bill Washington 78,089,498 98.30 1,350,008 1.70

 

Appointment of Auditor

Based on proxies received and votes cast during the Meeting, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as independent auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration:


 Votes
For 		%
For 		Votes
Withheld / Abstain 		%
Withheld / Abstain
Appointment of Auditor 89,086,326 93.82 5,865,782 6.18

 

Equity Incentive Plan

Based on proxies received and votes cast by ballot during the Meeting, the ordinary resolution accepting the Company's equity incentive plan disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2026 was approved as follows:


 Votes
For 		%
For 		Votes
Against 		%
Against
Equity Incentive Plan 74,652,991 93.97 4,786,514 6.03

 

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Based on proxies received and votes cast by ballot during the Meeting, the advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2026 was approved as follows:


 Votes
For 		%
For 		Votes
Against 		%
Against
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 76,543,473 96.35 2,896,033 3.65

 

The Report of Voting Results has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets - the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier Canadian gold producer.

For More Information

Raj Gill 
SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations 
Phone: +1.416.360.3743 
Email: invest@wesdome.com
Trish Moran
VP, Investor Relations
Phone: +1.416.564.4290
Email: trish.moran@wesdome.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298892

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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