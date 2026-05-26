Wesdome Reports Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO,OTC:WDOFF) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces the results of its 2026 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A replay of the Meeting will be available on the Company's website.
A total of 94,952,110 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 64.00% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:
Election of Directors
The following eight individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders:
|Name of Nominee
| Votes
For
| %
For
| Votes
Withheld / Abstain
| %
Withheld / Abstain
|Anthea Bath
|79,295,092
|99.82
|144,414
|0.18
|Edward Dowling
|76,925,967
|96.84
|2,513,539
|3.16
|Louise Grondin
|76,630,266
|96.46
|2,809,240
|3.54
|Jacqueline Ricci
|77,010,836
|96.94
|2,428,670
|3.06
|Brian Skanderbeg
|76,772,133
|96.64
|2,667,373
|3.36
|Faheem Tejani
|79,206,016
|99.71
|233,490
|0.29
|Edie Thome
|78,126,832
|98.35
|1,312,674
|1.65
|Bill Washington
|78,089,498
|98.30
|1,350,008
|1.70
Appointment of Auditor
Based on proxies received and votes cast during the Meeting, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as independent auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration:
| Votes
For
| %
For
| Votes
Withheld / Abstain
| %
Withheld / Abstain
|Appointment of Auditor
|89,086,326
|93.82
|5,865,782
|6.18
Equity Incentive Plan
Based on proxies received and votes cast by ballot during the Meeting, the ordinary resolution accepting the Company's equity incentive plan disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2026 was approved as follows:
| Votes
For
| %
For
| Votes
Against
| %
Against
|Equity Incentive Plan
|74,652,991
|93.97
|4,786,514
|6.03
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Based on proxies received and votes cast by ballot during the Meeting, the advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2026 was approved as follows:
| Votes
For
| %
For
| Votes
Against
| %
Against
|Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|76,543,473
|96.35
|2,896,033
|3.65
The Report of Voting Results has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Wesdome
Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets - the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier Canadian gold producer.
For More Information
|Raj Gill
SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: +1.416.360.3743
Email: invest@wesdome.com
|Trish Moran
VP, Investor Relations
Phone: +1.416.564.4290
Email: trish.moran@wesdome.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298892