Wescan Goldfields Inc. Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Darren Slugoski, P.Geo. as Senior Technical Advisor, Ahead of 2026 Drill Program

 Wescan Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: WGF,OTC:WEGOF) (the "Company" or "Wescan") announces the appointment of Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., as Senior Technical Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Slugoski is a professional geologist with over 15 years of mineral exploration and production experience, the majority of which has been focused on Saskatchewan, including extensive work within the La Ronge Gold Belt and the Athabasca Basin uranium district. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan and is a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS).

Mr. Slugoski began his career with Wescan, contributing to exploration programs at the Jojay and Jasper gold projects within the La Ronge domain. He later served as Mine Geologist with Golden Band Resources Inc., working on the Komis, Golden Heart, and Decade deposits, where he was responsible for grade control, geological modeling, reconciliation, and resource expansion drilling within active mining operations.

Mr. Slugoski subsequently advanced to Chief Geologist with MAS Gold Corp. (now Trident Resources), where he led exploration and resource advancement programs at the North Lake, Preview SW, Greywacke, and Contact Lake deposits. His work focused on resource development, expansion drilling strategies, structural corridor interpretation, and technical data integration across multiple deposits within the La Ronge Gold Belt. At Contact Lake, he supported the transition of the asset from Saskatchewan Government ownership into public company control, assisting with historical data compilation and technical positioning of the project for renewed exploration.

Through his experience spanning grassroots exploration, resource delineation, production-stage geology, and senior technical leadership, Mr. Slugoski has developed a comprehensive understanding of gold mineralization systems in northern Saskatchewan. He currently serves as Vice President, Exploration for Stallion Uranium Corp., where he leads uranium exploration initiatives within the Athabasca Basin.

Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., commented: "The La Ronge Gold Belt is one of Saskatchewan's most prospective gold districts, with significant opportunities remaining for discovery and resource growth. I am pleased to be joining Wescan in an advisory role and look forward to contributing to the Company's exploration strategy as it prepares for its upcoming exploration programs."

W. Connor MacNeill, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wescan, commented:
"We are very excited to welcome Darren to Wescan in this advisory capacity. Darren has worked on the majority of the gold projects within the La Ronge Gold Belt and brings a deep technical understanding of the geology, structural controls, and historical datasets across the region. His firsthand experience ranging from grassroots exploration to production-stage operations provides Wescan with valuable insight as we continue to advance our projects. We look forward to working closely with him as we move into our next phase of exploration."

About Wescan Goldfields Inc.
Wescan Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of gold projects in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "scheduled", "to be", "will be" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's corporate strategy; and the vesting and expiry terms of the Company's stock options. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties (known and unknown), including those described in the publicly filed documents of the Company (available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca). Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon the forward-looking statements contained in this News Release and such forward-looking statements should not be interpreted or regarded as guarantees of future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws in force in Canada. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

