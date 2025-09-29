WesCan Energy Corp. Announces Successful Startup and Steady Production Growth at Provost Well

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - September 29, 2025 Wescan Energy Corp. ("WesCan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its recently drilled Provost well (0415-27-038-03W40) has established commercially economic production.
The well, which began production in early September, has transitioned smoothly from initial fluid recovery to consistent oil and gas output. Daily production volumes have shown a steady upward trend, marking a key milestone in the development of this asset.
In addition, WesCan successfully completed a battery turnaround in the Provost area during September, ensuring enhanced operational reliability and production handling capacity.
September 2025 Highlights (to September 24)
-
Oil production increased from 6 m³/day (~38 bop/d) at startup to over 14 m³/day (~88 bop/d) mid-month, peaking at 16.4 m³/day (~103 bop/d).
-
Gas production rose steadily, exceeding 1.0 e³m³/day (~35.3 Mcf/d) by the third week of September.
-
Water cut improved to an average of ~65% mid-month, with signs of further stabilization.
-
Operational stability achieved with consistent pump rates and strong fluid-handling capacity.
-
Corporate production now averages approximately 32.77 m³/day (~200 bop/d) of oil and 5.36 e³m³/day (~190 Mcf/d) of natural gas for a combined 232 boe/d.
WesCan's operations team effectively addressed early-stage challenges—including fluid hauling, foamy oil, and tank level controls—ensuring safe and efficient performance. The well is now delivering commercial oil volumes with improving oil cuts, strengthening the Company's production base.
"We are very encouraged by the strong start at Provost. Oil and gas rates are trending positively, and our team has done an excellent job optimizing performance in the first month," said Leo Berezan, President and CEO of Wescan Energy Corp. "This well strengthens our growth trajectory and provides further confidence in our Provost development strategy."
WesCan will continue to monitor and optimize performance at Provost and is actively advancing two additional drilling targets in the area to build on the early success of the multilateral program.
About Wescan Energy Corp.
Wescan Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the sustainable development of high-quality resource plays in Western Canada. The Company is committed to operational excellence, responsible development, and creating long-term shareholder value.
