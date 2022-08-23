GamingInvesting News

  • Starting today (23rd), "Divine Dragon's Blessing", hunting and attendance events will be held
  • Expanding communication with users through MIR4 official community events
  • Introducing new servers for only NFT characters to enter to provide a pleasant playing environment

- Wemade's masterpiece MMORPG MIR4 will hold events to celebrate the 1st anniversary of its global service.

Wemade Holds the 1st Anniversary Event of MIR4 Global Service!

The "Divine Dragon's Blessing" event runs for one month starting today (23rd), and all users who have failed in combining items such as Dragon Materials, Spirit Stones, and Skill Tomes will be given an opportunity to try again.

Participants in the attendance event can receive up to two tickets. Users can choose one highest-grade item boxes from the items that they have failed in combining and try again.

A hunting event will be held for two weeks. Users can hunt monsters and collect exchange items "Cintamani Stones," which can be exchanged for "Mir's Gold Coffer" through NPCs located in each region.

When participants acquire "Mir's Gold Coffer", they will receive Epic Dragon Materials, Epic grade accessories, various Summon Tickets, and a challenge box, which contains Legendary Spirit Treasures and Magic Stones.

From September 6 (Tue), users who participate in the attendance event for two weeks will receive a "Rapid Growth Support Box" every day, which can be used to increase the level-up speed.

Many events will be available in the official community of MIR4. "Master of Customization" event allows participants to create any image they want using the in-game customization feature. A contest will be held for the top 4 images, but rewards will be given to all users who vote.

A surprise event will offer generous rewards according to the cumulative number of participations. Players must simply take a screenshot of the 1st Anniversary announcement that will be randomly displayed for 3 days.

MIR4 now has six new servers that only Character NFTs can enter. These new servers will create a more pleasant playing environment for users and increase the value of Character NFTs.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-holds-the-1st-anniversary-event-of-mir4-global-service-301610465.html

SOURCE Wemade

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Luduson G Inc. Issued Letter to Shareholders Covering New Business Initiatives on Post Pandemic Growth Plan

Luduson G Inc. (OTC:LDSN) issued letter to shareholders today covering new business initiatives on post pandemic growth plan:

Letter to our shareholders

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Influence Mobile Named #6 Best Workplace in Washington by Puget Sound Business Journal

Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced Puget Sound Business Journal has honored the company on its annual list of ' Washington's Best Workplaces ' for the second consecutive year. The ranking is based on an independent survey of employees, who cited a high level of trust in leadership along with a fun and collaborative working culture as primary reasons why Influence Mobile is a great place to work. Influence Mobile ranked #6 among companies with less than 50 employees.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Puget Sound Business Journal for the incredible team and culture we've built at Influence Mobile," said Daniel Todd , founder and CEO of Influence Mobile. "Helping our employees grow, be happy and thrive continues to be one of our core objectives, and this award helps validate all of the work we've put into fostering a supportive and rewarding work environment."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bright Star Studios Appoints Leadership Team as It Prepares The Studio for Next Stage of Global Growth

CEO and Founder Mark Laursen appoints Bright Star industry powerhouses: Co-Founder Joris Huijbregts named Chief Development Officer. Mo Fadl joins as Chief Publishing Officer, Amber Sutera (Vice President of Marketing) and Christophe Celard (Vice President of Operations) among other significant leadership additions across Player Experience and Business Development.

The new leadership additions bring diverse experience across gaming, entertainment and tech, as the global gaming studio prepares for significant growth.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RAID: Shadow Legends Fan-favorite Deathknight Finally Becomes a Legendary Champion

Ultimate Deathknight is Available to All Players From August 25th Through October 27

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, announces that fan-favorite character Deathknight makes his long-awaited debut as a Legendary Champion in acclaimed mobile collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends . Ultimate Deathknight will be free for all players during a two-month loyalty in-game event from August 25 through October 27, 2022 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

7Seas Entertainment Limited, launches the Gamer Shorts Mobile Application

Gamer Shorts is a first-of-its-kind mobile application in the world and the ultimate go-to destination for all gamers, with selected news, analyst perspectives, views on new investments, and innovations. The app, created by Hyderabad -based 7Seas Entertainment Limited (BSE: 7SEASL), already has 25 short and easy mobile games in place. Each swipe in the app caters to short games, and news in short format in a unique manner.

7Seas Entertainment Limited logo

Quick games in a variety of genres, such as racing, puzzles, and arcade sports, are available to players. Games in this app particularly are designed to be played quickly and casually while also being enjoyable.

"These games typically do not necessitate a high level of game comprehension. They can be played by simply clicking the game and starting it right away. The Gamer Shorts app, which contains over 25 such simple games, is now available on the Play Store. The company will soon make the app available to Apple customers. Another significant advantage of these small games is that they are lightweight for Android and iOS, soon another 25 such short games will be added to the app," according to Mr. L Maruti Sanker , Managing Director, 7Seas Entertainment Limited.

The app's diverse content mix includes hardware, PC, esports, metaverse, NFT, and mobile device reviews, and articles. Short news consumption has grown in popularity in recent years due to its ease of use and ability to be shared on social media. Gamer Shorts fills a void in the gaming industry by providing quick and brief gaming news as it happens.

Sensor Tower data points out that casual games account for 80% of all mobile game downloads and 35% of In-App Purchases. The data also says that Word-games produce at least twice as much money when ad monetization is taken into account, and just Hypercasual games are predicted to bring in $3.4 billion in ad-monetization revenue.

About 7Seas Entertainment Limited:
7Seas Entertainment Limited (formerly 7Seas Technologies Limited), currently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE –7Seas scrip code 540874), is an independent, IP-based game development company. The company has many award winning games in its portfolio with an unmatched, wide spectrum of genres.

Media Contact:
L. Maruti Sanker , Managing Director
+91 40 495 33 636
info@7seasent.com

For more information, please visit our website www.7seasent.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881133/Gamer_Shorts.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881132/7Seas_Entertainment_Ltd_logo.jpg

Gamer Shorts Mobile Application

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7seas-entertainment-limited-launches-the-gamer-shorts-mobile-application-301608749.html

SOURCE 7Seas Entertainment Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/18/c1581.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wizards of the Coast Reveals Exciting Lineup for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering

Showcase highlights partnerships, innovations to iconic roleplaying, card collecting games

Wizards of the Coast a gaming division of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), today announced a lineup of innovative releases for later this year and beyond during their direct-to-fan virtual event, Wizards Presents. These initiatives enhance Hasbro's $2.1 billion games portfolio for players of all ages, which include iconic fantasy brands Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×