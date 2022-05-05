Take part in a realm versus realm war between Slayers and Vampires - Korean game developer and publisher Wemade Connect officially launched its mobile MMORPG title, Dark Eden M on WEMIX, on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store today. The game is available globally with the exception of Korea, China and Japan . Players will take part in the war between the rival factions of Slayers and Vampires, with ...

