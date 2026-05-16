Weichai Power Hong Kong International Development Co. Limited Announces Sale of Common Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Weichai Power Hong Kong International Development Co. Limited ("Weichai") announces that, through a series of transactions between May 13, 2026 and May 15, 2026, Weichai completed the disposition of an aggregate of 8,150,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Ballard Power Systems Inc. ("Ballard") for an average price of Cdn$5.65 per Common Share and a total disposition price of Cdn$46,074,159.69 (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Disposition, Weichai owned a total of 39,252,826 Common Shares.

Immediately following the completion of the Disposition, Weichai owns a total of 31,102,826 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.32% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All of the securities held by Weichai in Ballard, including the Common Shares, are being held for investment purposes. Weichai may in the future take such actions in respect of its securityholdings in Ballard as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of Ballard through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving Ballard, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Weichai may continue to hold its current positions.

A copy of the early warning report relating to the Common Shares will be available under Ballard's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting Weichai at the contact information below.

For further information, please contact:

Hu Yunyun
+00852 2295 3686
huyy@weichai.com.hk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297741

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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