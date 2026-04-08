Wedgemount Resources Announces Engagement of Machai Capital & Grant of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - April 8, 2026, Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the Company has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. dated April 7, 2026 (the "Machai"), pursuant to which Machai will lead the Company's marketing, advertising, and public awareness activities and deploy a comprehensive digital media marketing program including multi-platform digital campaigns, social media amplification, and targeted investor communications.
Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company to create in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing and executing the services through search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing. The services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Machai has been engaged by the Company for a three-month period commencing immediately. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will pay Machai C$300,000 plus GST out of its general working capital account. The Company also announces that it has approved the grant of stock options (each, an "Option") to purchase 900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, "Common Share") to Machai, exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and applicable regulatory policies. The Options are exercisable for a three-year term expiring on April 7, 2029, at a price of $0.07 per Option. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options, will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on August 8, 2026.
Machai and its principle Suneal Sandhu, currently own 3,098,000 common shares.
In addition, the Company also announces it has approved the grant of 1,550,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to consultants to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (each, "Common Share"). The Options are exercisable for a three-year term expiring on April 7, 2029, at a price of $0.07 per Option. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options, will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on August 8, 2026.
The Option grants are subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange and vest in periods ranging from grant date to the 12-month anniversary of grant.
About Wedgemount Resources Corp.
Wedgemount Resources is a junior oil & gas company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of oil and gas projects in Texas, USA.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mark Vanry, President and CEO
For more information, please contact the Company at:
Telephone: (604) 343-4743
Reader Advisory
This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release include Machai leading the Company's marketing, advertising and public awareness campaigns. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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