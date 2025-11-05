Wedgemount Closes First Tranche of Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC November 5, 2025 TheNewswire - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) (" Wedgemount " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement financing of up to CAD$500,000 (the " Offering "), originally announced on October 27, 2025.
Under the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,150,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of CAD$0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of CAD$107,500. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one half of one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at CAD$0.12 for two years from the date of issuance.
The Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering, as well as the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, if any, are subject to a statutory hold period of approximately four months ending on March 6, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities law.
In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to qualified non-related parties, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, being 7% cash commission on total proceeds raised by the finder and 7% in Warrants on total Units sold by the finder. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.
The Company also granted 1,550,000 stock options that are exercisable for a period of up to three years at a price of CAD$0.05 per share to various directors, officers, and consultants. The stock options fully vested at the date of grant.
About Wedgemount Resources Corp .
Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resource company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of oil and gas projects in Texas, USA.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mark Vanry, President and CEO
For more information, please contact the Company at:
Telephone: (604) 343-4743
Reader Advisory
This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release includes, the proposed use of proceeds of the private placement. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
