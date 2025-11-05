Wedgemount Closes First Tranche of Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

Wedgemount Closes First Tranche of Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC November 5, 2025 TheNewswire - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) (" Wedgemount " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement financing of up to CAD$500,000 (the " Offering "), originally announced on October 27, 2025.

Under the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,150,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of CAD$0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of CAD$107,500. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one half of one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at CAD$0.12 for two years from the date of issuance.

The Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering, as well as the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, if any, are subject to a statutory hold period of approximately four months ending on March 6, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities law.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to qualified non-related parties, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, being 7% cash commission on total proceeds raised by the finder and 7% in Warrants on total Units sold by the finder. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

The Company also granted 1,550,000 stock options that are exercisable for a period of up to three years at a price of CAD$0.05 per share to various directors, officers, and consultants. The stock options fully vested at the date of grant.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp .

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resource company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of oil and gas projects in Texas, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 343-4743

info@wedgemountresources.com

www.wedgemountresources.com

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release includes, the proposed use of proceeds of the private placement. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Wedgemount Resources Corp.WDGY:CNXCNSX:WDGYGold Investing
WDGY:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Waiting for Next Leg, What's the Catalyst?

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his outlook for gold and silver as prices continue to consolidate. "At the end of this cycle, I've long predicted that we're going to get to a US$6,000 to US$8,000 (per ounce) price range, whenever that... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on a table in front of U.S. hundred dollar bills and stacked coins.

WGC: Investment Key Driver of Gold Demand in Q3 2025

Investor appetite for safe-haven assets resulted in a record quarter for gold demand in Q3 2025, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) latest report.The WGC published its Gold Demand Trends Q3 report on October 30, which clearly demonstrates that investor demand for gold is exploding as... Keep Reading...
Sarama Resources (ASX:SRR)

Sarama Resources

Keep Reading...
Gold bars, coins, and cash with financial chart and green arrows in the background.

Gold Miners Ride Record Prices to Strong Q3 Results

Global gold producers reported robust third-quarter earnings on the back of record bullion prices. The yellow metal surged to its all-time high of US$4,379.13 on October 17, 2025, coming off the back of rising geopolitical and economic tensions that reignited safe-haven demand.The metal broke... Keep Reading...
LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 7,700-metre Summer 2025 drill exploration program at the 100%-owned Ishkõday Project,... Keep Reading...
Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Drilling Confirms Discovery Status at Horse Heaven’s Golden Gate Target with Three Consecutive Holes Ending in Mineralisation, Identifying the Large Intrusion-Related Gold System Only 16km from the Stibnite Gold Project (PPTA.NAS)

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) (“Resolution” or “Company”) is pleased to report that its maiden drill program at its 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten- Silver Project (“Horse Heaven” or the “Project”), Idaho, USA (Figure 1) has delivered additional broad intervals... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Altech Batteries Ltd Service Data Confirms Exceptionally Low Failure Rate for Sodium-Nickel-Chloride Batteries

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Service Data Confirms Exceptionally Low Failure Rate for Sodium-Nickel-Chloride Batteries

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia with 6.0 Metres of 1.02% WO3 Intercept at Borralha

Copper Investing

Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA