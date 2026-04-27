Webinar Invitation to Shareholders - Quarterly Update

Webinar Invitation to Shareholders - Quarterly Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Webinar Invitation to Shareholders - Quarterly Update

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MMI:AU
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Metro Mining

Metro Mining

Pure-play low-cost producer of high-grade Australian bauxite Keep Reading...
Share Consolidation

Share Consolidation

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Share ConsolidationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Results of Meeting

Results of Meeting

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Results of MeetingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General MeetingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Financial Results

2025 Financial Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Financial ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Appendix 4EDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Simon Wensley, CEO and managing director of Metro Mining.

Metro Mining Outlines Production Ramp Up and Growth Plans at Bauxite Mine

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTCPL:MMILF) is well positioned to benefit from growing global bauxite demand as it focuses on maximising production from its 7 million tonne expansion and maintaining flexibility in its customer portfolio, according to CEO and Managing Director... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Simon Wensley, CEO and managing director of Metro Mining.

Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Says

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTC Pink:MMILF) is positioning for significant growth as global demand for aluminum continues to surge. CEO Simon Wensley noted that the company has aggressively scaled production, growing from 2 million tonnes annually in 2021 to a consistent... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass over IPO text on charts with pen and calculator.

Glencore Bets on China’s Aluminum Boom with Chuangxin Listing Investment

Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) is reportedly set to take a major position in the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of Chuangxin Industries Holdings as aluminum prices climb to multi-year highs.According to a Bloomberg report, people familiar with the matter said Glencore will... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto sign with industrial backdrop and tanks under a clear blue sky.

Rio Tinto Considering Asset Swap to Restructure Chinalco Stake

Mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) is considering an asset-for-equity swap to cut Chinalco’s stake in the company, according to local media reports.The companies penned a deal in 2008 under which state-owned Chinalco would hold a 15 percent interest in Rio Tinto. According to... Keep Reading...

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