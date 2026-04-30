WEBINAR INVITATION: Novo Resources Corp. Executive Co-Chairman to discuss the March Quarter Activities and Outlook

WEBINAR INVITATION: Novo Resources Corp. Executive Co-Chairman to discuss the March Quarter Activities and Outlook

Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO & NVOO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a Webinar Presentation by Executive Co-Chairman Mike Spreadborough covering a discussion on the Company's March 2026 Quarterly Activities and Outlook.

The link to the Webinar is included below. The Webinar will also be recorded and made available on the Company's website following the event.

When: Perth, 1 May 2026 – 9:00am
  Sydney/Melbourne, 1 May 2026 – 11:00am
  Vancouver, 30 April 2026 – 6:00pm
  Toronto, 30 April 2026 – 9:00pm
   
Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kvLbdvx3SpKB-suDtDVKKw
   

Following the presentation and discussion there will be opportunity for Q&A

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
info@novoresources.com		 North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		 Media:
Peter Tyler
+61 412 036 231
peter@nwrcommunication.com.au		  


Authorised for release by Board of Directors.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 4,160 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo's key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics to Northern Star's 13.6 Moz Hemi Project#. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher at the Teichman Project in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the Manhattan Corp. Limited Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. This project demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo's strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. This high-grade gold project compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.

High Quality Multi-district Exploration Portfolio

#Refer to De Grey's ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo's Becher Project

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25a8f8bf-2715-4f12-94f6-aa62ab8c1677


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