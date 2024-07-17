Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 19 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Warriedar Resources
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and release the first results from diamond drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on the Deferred Assets arrangement announced to the ASX on 28 November 2022.

The Company acquired subsidiary DC Mines Pty Ltd (DC Mines) in February 20231 . DC Mines had acquired the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd (Minjar) in 2022. Under the 2022 Asset Sale Agreement between Minjar and DC Mines, completion of the acquisition of four tenements the subject of the acquisition (E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets)), was deferred pending the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent related to consents or approvals from third parties.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Description:

With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Further High-Grade Gold Success at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release the results of drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

Labyrinth Resources Limited (‘LRL’) is pleased to announce that LRL set to acquire Vivien Project and 100% of Comet Vale.
Keep reading...Show less
Rick Rule, cart in mine.

Rick Rule: Black Swan to Watch, "Berserk" Scenario for Gold, Silver

Speaking at this year's Rule Symposium, which ran from July 7 to 11, Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, shared his updated thoughts on the US economy, including whether a recession is on the horizon.

In his view, it's not guaranteed — he said investors may want to begin to expect one, but hope they end up being wrong.

When asked about how gold tends to perform in a recession, Rule said it often goes lower at first if the recession is accompanied by a liquidity squeeze. After that, it depends on how the US Federal Reserve responds.

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Nomi Prins, truck at mine site.

Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths

Dr. Nomi Prins shared her thoughts on why central banks are buying gold, uranium's role in the energy transformation and why she became a director at ASX-listed Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI).

The geopolitical macroeconomist and best-selling author emphasized that a shift toward real assets is taking place.

"We are at the cusp of I think a major, major bull cycle for real assets because of weakness in banks, because I think the (US Federal Reserve) and other central banks are less relevant with respect to monetary policy and controlling anything. And because the world is evolving very quickly (due to) artificial intelligence, data, technology, the energy transformation," she said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2024 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its second quarter 2024 results as follows:

Second Quarter 2024 Results Release:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-second-quarter-2024-results-302198643.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/16/c0408.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars ascending higher.

Barrick Reports Higher Gold and Copper Production for Q2, on Track for 2024 Targets

Major miner Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) reported preliminary Q2 production numbers on Tuesday (July 16), indicating that it remains on track to hit its output targets for the rest of the year.

The company produced 948,000 ounces of gold and 43,000 metric tons of copper during the period, with sales figures slightly higher at 956,000 ounces of gold and 42,000 metric tons of copper.

The numbers put Barrick on track to meet its 2024 guidance for both metals, which is set at 3.9 million to 4.3 million ounces of gold and 180,000 to 210,000 metric tons of copper.

Keep reading...Show less

Higher Q2 Production Puts Barrick On Track to Deliver 2024 Targets

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary Q2 production of 948 thousand ounces of gold and 43 thousand tonnes of copper, as well as preliminary Q2 sales of 956 thousand ounces of gold and 42 thousand tonnes of copper. As previously guided, Barrick's gold and copper production in 2024 is expected to progressively increase each quarter through the year with a higher weighting in the second half. The Company remains on track to achieve our full year gold and copper guidance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Warriedar Resources
