Walmart To Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2025

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced it will hold a live conference call with the investment community at 7 a.m. CST on Thursday, November 20, 2025, to discuss the company's third quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2026. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.
The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting corporate.walmart.com/news/events and selecting the third quarter earnings release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website .
The company will release its third quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CST November 20, 2025.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.Walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .
