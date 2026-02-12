Walmart To Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2026

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT) announced it will release its fourth quarter earnings results at 6 a.m. CST and hold a live conference call with the investment community at 7 a.m. CST on Thursday, February 19, 2026. John Furner, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

Links to access earnings information:

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.Walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/Walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/Walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/Walmart.

Investor Relations Contacts
Steph Wissink
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@walmart.com

Kary Brunner
Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Media Relations Contact
Jennifer Rodriguez
Vice President, Walmart Inc. Communications
Press@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

WMT
