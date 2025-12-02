Walmart Supercharges Holiday Traditions with Biggest, Fastest Black Friday and Cyber Monday Yet

Shoppers nationwide turned to the retailer for unbeatable deals on electronics to fashion and lightning-fast delivery in as soon as 10 minutes.
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Walmart once again set the pace for how America shops — faster, smarter and more conveniently than ever. From early-morning scrolls to same-day deliveries, millions of customers turned to the retailer to kick off the holiday season, saving in stores, online and through the app across thousands of top products.
"We curated an incredible assortment of the most sought-after gifts — from Barbie to Vizio to Apple — at the best prices of the season," said Latriece Watkins, Chief Merchant, Walmart US. "And thanks to our coast-to-coast Fast Delivery network, we delivered holiday magic to millions of doorsteps, with our fastest delivery completed in just 10 minutes. We love making the holidays bright, easy, and affordable for families everywhere."
Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Results
- Lightning-Fast Black Friday Delivery: Powered by 4,600 stores across the country, Walmart's unrivaled same-day delivery network serves 95% of the U.S. population — meaning customers nationwide received their Black Friday packages within hours of ordering. The company delivered 57% more orders from stores on Black Friday this year than last year , with 44% more orders delivered in under 3 hours. The fastest delivery on Black Friday arrived in just 10 minutes — a Shark Steam & Scrub Mop to a customer in West Valley City, Utah.
- America's Black Friday Trends: Customers flocked to the retailer's physical and digital aisles to shop for themselves and check off their gifting list. The nation's top Black Friday buy? Apple Airpods Gen 4, with the 65" Vizio 4k Smart TV and 55" Hisense 4K TV close behind. Along with these items, top sellers in other categories included men's Wrangler denim, tires, and Pokémon cards.
- Marketplace Momentum: Shoppers seeking one-of-a-kind items not found in stores raced to the Walmart app — where sellers small and large offered delightful deals across categories. Walmart Marketplace set a new single-day conversion record with PlayStation 5s and Labubus flying off the virtual shelves.
AI-Powered Holiday Shopping
Sparky, Walmart's Gen AI-powered assistant, made this Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season smarter and more personal than ever. Customers used the tool to compare products, plan their parties, and get gift inspiration tailored to their preferences. A few of the top conversations with Sparky were about Walmart+ memberships, gift cards, and TVs.
Nearly 10 million shoppers used the Walmart app in stores to discover available items, navigate aisles, compare prices, and check their lists (twice) — making the in-person shopping experience easier and more seamless than ever. When customers use the app while shopping in stores, they spend 25% more on average than on trips when they don't use the app.
The Holiday Rush Isn't Over
Many Cyber Monday deals have been extended through December 7, giving customers even more time to save on top holiday items. Throughout the month of December, Walmart has exclusive deals on last-minute gifts and essentials for every holiday moment — with convenient same-day pickup and delivery options to help customers celebrate more and stress less all season long.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202141989/en/
Media Contact:
Press@walmart.com
(800) 331-0085
https://corporate.walmart.com/news/contact-media-relations