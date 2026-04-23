Walmart Releases 2026 Annual Report and Proxy Statement

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) issued its 2026 Annual Report and filed its Proxy Statement today in preparation for the company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

2026 Annual Report Highlights

In his first letter to shareholders and associates as Walmart President and Chief Executive Officer, John Furner expressed confidence in the business model that delivered results, and highlighted investments in associates and AI-powered solutions to better serve customers and members. Furner also showed appreciation for the company's 2.1 million associates who are contributing to Walmart as it leads the new era of retail through a people-led, tech-powered approach.

"While my title is new, my history with this company is anything but. It has been an incredible journey, and it has been exciting to have a front row seat as Walmart has evolved from a regional retailer to a people-led, tech-powered global leader," said John Furner, President & CEO, Walmart Inc.

Furner underscored the business results of FY26, which included revenue growth of 5.1% in constant currency 1 , and profit growth of 5.4% on an adjusted basis 1 , performance that was driven by outsized growth in eCommerce, which grew 24%, globally. There was also broad-based growth across all segments, with Walmart U.S., Sam's Club U.S., and Walmart International all contributing to top-line expansion.

"Walmart is a special company. Our business model is getting stronger, our associates continue to come up with great ideas, and we have a strong culture and values. The consistency of our results reflects strong execution in our core business, digital innovation, re-imagining how we accelerate delivery speed, and business mix," said Furner.

2026 Proxy Statement Highlights

Chairman of the Board, Greg Penner, shared a message noting the company executed its strategy in a rapidly evolving retail environment and approaches AI-driven transformation in a disciplined way – grounded in Walmart's values and focused on growth.

"Like any investment – whether in AI, automation, or our store and club expansion and remodel programs – we view capital deployment through the lens of return on investment, and I'm pleased with the discipline we have. This will ensure that we can scale newer, tech-powered businesses alongside our core retail operations to drive growth at a lower marginal cost," said Greg Penner, Chairman, Walmart Board of Directors.

This year's proxy materials seek shareholders' votes on 11 director nominees, three other company proposals and four shareholder proposals. As planned, Tim Flynn will retire from the Board following the upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Bob Moritz, if elected, will assume the role of Audit Committee Chair.

"Tim has been a highly valued director since joining the Board in 2012 and an exemplary chair of our Audit Committee. We thank him sincerely for his dedicated leadership, deep financial acumen, and years of thoughtful oversight," said Randall Stephenson, Lead Independent Director, Walmart Board of Directors.

2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Proposal Voting

The company's 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2026, can attend the meeting online. The live audio webcast of the meeting will begin on June 4, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. CDT.

Shareholders who held shares as of the close of business on the record date of April 10, 2026, will be able to vote their shares before the meeting in the following ways:

  • Online at www.proxyvote.com
  • Calling 1-800-690-6903
  • Mailing a completed proxy card or voting instruction form
  • On their mobile device by scanning the QR code on the proxy card, notice of internet availability or voting instruction form

Shareholders may also vote while logged in and participating in the 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WMT2026 .

Resources:

1 Constant currency revenue and adjusted operating income (profit) are non-GAAP measures. See our Q4 FY26 earnings release furnished with the SEC on February 19, 2026 for additional information regarding non-GAAP measures.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.Walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/Walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at x.com/Walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/Walmart.

Media Relations Contact
Walmart Press Office
press@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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