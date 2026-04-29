Walmart Opens Third Owned and Operated Milk Processing Facility in Robinson, Texas, Creating More Than 400 New Jobs

The plant opening marks a major step in Walmart's mission to deliver high-quality, affordable milk to customers and create an end-to-end supply chain.

Walmart today celebrated the grand opening of its third owned and operated milk processing facility in Robinson, Texas — a major milestone that will create more than 400 new jobs, strengthen Walmart's end-to-end supply chain for affordable, high-quality milk, and advance the company's long-standing commitment to U.S. manufacturing and local sourcing. The more than 300,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility represents more than a $350 million investment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429944713/en/

Enhancing Supply Chain Resiliency

Sourcing milk directly from local dairy farmers, the Robinson facility will process and bottle a variety of milk options — including gallon, half-gallon, whole, 2%, 1%, skim, and 1% chocolate milk — for Walmart's Great Value and Sam's Club Member's Mark brands. The new operation will supply more than 650 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across the South Central U.S., helping ensure customers and members have consistent access to high-quality, affordable milk.

"The opening of our new facility in Robinson, Texas, will help us deliver more of what our customers want — fresh, affordable food and quality they can trust," said John Laney, Executive Vice President, Food, Walmart U.S. "It will bolster our capacity to meet the demand for high-quality milk, make our supply chain more resilient, while increasing freshness by reducing the time from dairy farm to shelf, bringing more consistency, more transparency and more value to our customers. We're excited about what this means for Walmart customers, regional farmers, and the Robinson community."

Investing in U.S. Manufacturing and Local Sourcing

This milestone reinforces Walmart's commitment to building a more transparent and efficient supply chain for dairy products, helping Walmart meet customer demand for high-quality, affordable milk across the South Central U.S.

It follows the company's investment in its first milk processing facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and its second milk processing facility in Valdosta, Georgia, which opened last year. In addition, Walmart has two case-ready beef facilities in Thomasville, Georgia, and Olathe, Kansas. These efforts also support Walmart's commitment to U.S. manufacturing and its pledge to invest $350 billion in products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S. by 2031.

In FY2025, more than two‑thirds of Walmart U.S.'s total product spend was on items made, grown or assembled in the United States.

Supporting the Robinson Community

To mark the opening, Walmart awarded several local grants to community organizations:

  • $5,000 grant to Stewards of the Wild
  • $5,000 grant to Texas State Technical College's WorkSITE program
  • $5,000 grant to Robinson High School
  • $5,000 grant to the Robinson Food Pantry
  • $5,000 grant to the Waco Caritas Food Bank

Over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated $204 million to local nonprofits across Texas, including providing 100 million pounds of food to help fight hunger.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

press@walmart.com

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