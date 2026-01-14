Walmart Opens New Eastvale Supercenter to Support a Growing Community with Speed, Value, and Choice

Built to serve one of the Inland Empire's fastest-growing communities, the new Supercenter offers everyday value, a wide assortment and convenient services while creating new jobs and supporting the community's continued growth.

Key Insights:

  • With the opening of Eastvale's first Walmart Supercenter, Walmart continues its long-term commitment to modernizing retail while expanding access to value, convenience, and services in local communities.
  • Designed around how customers live, work and commute today, the store delivers a modern layout, digital-first shopping experiences, flexible fulfillment options and essential services, reinforcing Walmart's long-term investment in the community.

Today, Walmart's newest Supercenter and first location in Eastvale, located at 14100 Limonite Ave., officially opened at 8 a.m., following a 7:30 a.m. ceremony recognizing the City of Eastvale, its leadership, and the store's new team of associates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114991753/en/

Walmart's New Eastvale Supercenter

"As Eastvale continues to grow, we're proud to grow with it — supporting local families, creating jobs and serving as a trusted retail destination for years to come," said Jesse Gonzales, store manager of the Eastvale Walmart Supercenter. "Eastvale's central location makes it an ideal place for us to serve residents and commuters across the Inland Empire, bringing new jobs, faster delivery, and greater access to a wide assortment of essentials families rely on every day."

More Than a Store: Creating Jobs and Growth Opportunities

The new Eastvale Walmart Supercenter represents a long-term investment in the local community, bringing approximately 300 new jobs with competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for career growth.

Walmart associates have access to education and training programs that help build skills and advance careers, including Walmart's Live Better U program, which offers company-paid skills certificates and college degrees.

Serving the Eastvale Community

The Eastvale Walmart Supercenter offers customers a broad assortment of groceries and everyday essentials at Walmart's Every Day Low Prices. It also features a state-of-the-art pharmacy offering hundreds of low-cost prescriptions through Walmart's $4 Prescription Program*, low-cost immunizations, including flu shots, and a clinical services room, along with a Vision Center and a fuel station.

Customers can shop at the Eastvale Walmart Supercenter how, where, and when they want, with features such as:

  • Fast, Flexible Shopping: Delivery in as little as an hour — including prescriptions — plus convenient pickup options.
  • Reimagined Store Layout: A modern, more open layout designed to make it easier for customers to explore and discover what Walmart has to offer, with expanded home and apparel offerings that elevate everyday living.
  • Next-Generation Experiences: Interactive digital touchpoints, QR codes and digital shelf labels that make in-store shopping easier, more efficient and more connected.

A Long-Term Commitment to Eastvale

As part of the grand opening, Walmart recognized organizations serving Eastvale and the surrounding Inland Empire through community grants supporting safety, health, youth, and family programs.

Together, these local investments and the opening of the Eastvale Walmart Supercenter — designed as part of Walmart's Store of the Future concept — reflect the company's commitment to serving Eastvale residents and supporting a strong, thriving community.

Further photos accompanying this announcement are available at: link .

*Prices for some drugs covered by the Prescription Program may be higher or vary in some states including, but not necessarily limited to, California and Minnesota.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Media Contact:
press@walmart.com

