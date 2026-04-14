Walmart Joins U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Taking Major Step to Advance Sustainable Cotton Sourcing

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol announced today that Walmart, a global retail powerhouse, has joined the program. Walmart's membership marks an important moment for the retail industry, significantly scaling the impact of sustainable cotton sourcing and reinforcing the company's focus on regeneration and transparency in its supply chain.

As a member of the Trust Protocol, Walmart will gain access to aggregated, verifiable data on sustainability practices from U.S. cotton growers and have the ability to track the movement of U.S. Cotton and Protocol Cotton through its supply chain. This aligns with Walmart's ambition to source more sustainable cotton and its broader ambition to help more sustainably manage, protect and/or restore at least 50 million acres of land and 1 million square miles of ocean by 2030.

"At Walmart, we are committed to providing our customers with quality products that are not only affordable but also produced in a way that is responsible and sustainable," said Jerome Del Porto, Head of Corporate Sustainability at Walmart. "Joining the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is another step in our journey to continue driving meaningful change within our own supply chain and the industry at large."

Established in 2020, the Trust Protocol is the voluntary, science-based sustainability program and traceability platform for U.S. cotton that provides quantifiable and verifiable goals and measurement. The program collects field-level data across six key sustainability metrics—land use, soil health, water management, greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, and fiber quality—which is aggregated, then verified by an independent third party. By underpinning U.S. cotton's sustainability progress with sophisticated data collection and offering full supply chain transparency through its traceability platform, the Trust Protocol provides brands and retailers like Walmart the critical assurances they need to be confident they are sourcing more sustainably grown cotton. Other members include Amazon, Macy's Inc., Levi's, and URBN.

"We welcome Walmart to the Trust Protocol, recognizing the reach and influence their membership will extend in advancing sustainable cotton sourcing practices," said Gary Adams, President of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. "This collaboration directly strengthens our mission to drive continuous improvement and foster greater transparency in the supply chain."

About the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol 

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is the voluntary sustainability program for U.S. cotton growers and a traceability platform for all U.S. Cotton. It brings quantifiable and verifiable goals and measurements to the issue of responsible cotton production and drives continuous improvement in six key sustainability areas: land use efficiency, water use efficiency, energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, soil conservation, and soil carbon. The Trust Protocol underpins and verifies sustainability progress through sophisticated data collection and independent third-party verification. 

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

For more information, visit: TrustUSCotton.org

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SOURCE U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol

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