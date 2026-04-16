Walmart Deepens Commitment to Alabama, Fueling Long-Term Impact and Future Statewide Investments

At A Glance
- Walmart plans to remodel 12 stores in Alabama this year, expanding its assortment of healthy foods, affordable on-trend items and enhancing the in-store and online experience
- The retailer invested $675.1 million statewide over the past five years to upgrade its stores
- Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated $47.3 million to local nonprofits including providing 24.1 million pounds of food to help fight hunger across the state
Walmart today announced continued reinvestment across Alabama, with plans in 2026 to remodel 12 stores as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience—upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. These efforts reflect Walmart's commitment to supporting economic growth and strengthening communities statewide.
Across Alabama, Walmart's new and remodeled stores bring that vision to life through expanded services like free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart's Auto Care Center, and more. The result is a more intuitive, convenient experience that helps customers shop how they want, when they want.
Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. Additionally, Walmart invested more than $675.1 million to upgrade stores throughout Alabama over the past five years.
"Walmart has been part of the communities across Alabama for generations," said Nick Berkeley, Senior Vice President, Southeast Business Unit, Walmart U.S. "By modernizing our store, we're making shopping easier, whether customers are walking the aisles, picking up an order on the go, or having essentials delivered when life gets busy. We're proud of our legacy here and look forward to helping families save time and live better every day."
Every new store or remodel brings real benefits to the community — from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. Customers will notice the difference, too, with elevated brands and products from brands like De'Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, and interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products look in their homes.
The transformed stores also feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines and other clinical services, with support from trusted pharmacists, and Vision Centers designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and adjustments.
Strengthening Alabama Communities
Walmart's impact extends well beyond its stores and into its communities. In Alabama over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated $47.3 million to local nonprofits, including providing 24.1 million pounds of food to help fight hunger. In fact, the company just kicked off its annual Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign to help address food insecurity locally. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks in that area, empowering families to thrive.
Through locally led giving, store associates also supported education, disaster response efforts, and other community-driven initiatives – working alongside trusted local organizations to help build stronger communities across the state.
Looking Ahead
As part of the phased-approach, Walmart plans to complete remodels at stores in the state throughout the year, including at the following proposed locations:
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Adamsville Walmart Supercenter
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2473 Hackworth Rd
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Brent Walmart Supercenter
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10675 Highway 5
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Brewton Walmart Supercenter
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2578 Douglas Ave
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Florence Walmart Supercenter
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3100 Hough Rd
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Jasper Walmart Supercenter
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1801 Highway 78 E
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Leeds Walmart Supercenter
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8551 Whitfield Ave
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Madison Walmart Supercenter
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8650 Madison Blvd
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Montgomery Walmart Supercenter
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851 Ann St
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Muscle Walmart Shoals Supercenter
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301 Avalon Ave
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Oxford Walmart Supercenter
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92 Plaza Ln
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Talladega Walmart Supercenter
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214 Haynes St
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Theodore Walmart Neighborhood Market
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7320 Theodore Dawes Rd
*Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.
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Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .
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