Walmart and LALIGA Strike Unique Partnership to Engage Soccer's Growing, Multicultural Fanbase in the U.S.

The world's largest retailer will become Presenting Partner of ElClásico in the U.S., featuring the
globally popular rivalry between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid

  • Walmart is making history as the first-ever presenting partner of ElClásico, the world's most-watched club soccer rivalry.
  • The partnership brings ElClásico closer to American fans through large-scale viewing events, concerts, exclusive merchandise and in-store activations.

- Walmart, the world's largest retailer, and LALIGA, the most successful European soccer league, are coming together through a unique partnership that will celebrate the world's most popular sport, and connect with its passionate, multicultural and growing fanbase in the U.S.

For the first time ever, ElClásico will have a presenting partner in Walmart—a historic milestone for both the brand and LALIGA EA Sports. Through its partnership of ElClásico in the U.S., Walmart will help bring the action and experience of the beautiful game closer to American fans than ever before via large-scale viewing events, ElClásico-inspired concerts, meet-and-greets with LALIGA Legends, bespoke ElClásico content, co-branded merchandise, and retail activations. The partnership will also debut a new visual identity for ElClásico—featuring Walmart as presenting partner—that will be used across all match-related properties and executions in the U.S. and Canada .

ElClásico isn't just a soccer match. It's a cultural phenomenon. First played in 1929, the highly anticipated contest between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid is watched by 650 million people across 180+ countries. The last ElClásico, FC Barcelona's 4-3 win against Real Madrid on May 11 , was the most-watched LALIGA ElClásico on ESPN networks. The match was also the most-viewed LALIGA ElClásico on ESPN+.

Headlined by global superstars including Lamine Yamal , Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Robert Lewandowski , ElClásico is scheduled to be played the weekend of Oct. 25-26, 2025 and May 9-10, 2026 during the 2025/26 LALIGA season.

"Soccer has one of the most passionate fanbases in the world. That passion is growing rapidly here in the U.S. as we look ahead to the 2026 World Cup across North America ," said William White , Walmart chief marketing officer. "That's why we're thrilled to team up with LALIGA and ElClásico to fuel the energy, create unforgettable experiences, and give fans even more ways to celebrate the game they love."

Walmart's entry into soccer is centered on creating transformational moments in the sport's history in the U.S., and this partnership presents a historic opportunity to super-serve fans of one of the most popular and successful leagues in the world. LALIGA clubs have won a leading 34 European trophies in the 21st century while the league also boasts the most Ballon d'Or winners.

Walmart and LALIGA will kick off their multi-year partnership with a weekend full of events from Oct. 24-26 in Houston timed to the first playing of ElClásico this season.

For Walmart, this is the next phase of its commitment to celebrating the world's game and deepening connections with one of the most culturally vibrant and fastest-growing fan bases in North America . Walmart recently signed a multi-year partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) and Leagues Cup in July to make it more convenient, immersive and exciting to engage with soccer, wherever and however fans follow the game, whether it's through digital and in-real-life (IRL) experiences or upcoming merchandise collaborations.

"When we partner with a brand like Walmart, we know the opportunity to do something truly historic is unlocked, and what better platform to make that impact than through the best club soccer match in the world," said Boris Gartner , Relevent Partner & President. "ElClásico is the pinnacle of the sport, and together with Walmart we're bringing that passion, history and drama closer to fans in the U.S. than ever before."

About LALIGA North America
LALIGA North America is a joint venture between LALIGA and Relevent that serves as the exclusive representation of LALIGA in the United States , Canada and Mexico for all commercial and development activities. The venture manages the media rights and commercial agreements on behalf of LALIGA and supports its growth in the region through consumer-related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, and development of youth academies and coaches.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion , Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

