Gaming Investing News
Vuzix® Corporation , a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality technology and products, today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming. The agreement between Vuzix and Verizon will focus on the technology advancement and ...

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming.

The agreement between Vuzix and Verizon will focus on the technology advancement and commercialization aspects of delivering immersive augmented reality training experiences powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service and edge compute platform and Vuzix Shield™ smart glasses, a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. This agreement between Vuzix and Verizon will leverage a proof-of-concept program that was completed earlier this year, which demonstrated the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing platform to run applications at the edge of the network using Vuzix smart glasses to deliver improved response time, longer battery life and increased computing capacity.

"By leveraging Verizon's 5G Edge and ultra-light weight AR smart glasses from Vuzix, we are delivering immersive technology in the field of sports training and fan experience," said Brian Mecum , Vice President of Device Technology at Verizon.

"5G and edge compute are important elements to ultimately deliver low latency and optimal performance of powerful smart glasses-based applications. We're excited to further our relationship with Verizon to leverage Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network and our award winning Vuzix Shield smart glasses to deliver new cutting-edge augmented reality experiences to sports and games," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 243 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY , Oxford, UK , and Tokyo , Japan.  For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship with Verizon and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor , Director of Investor Relations,
Vuzix Corporation
ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com
Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-announces-agreement-with-verizon-to-deliver-augmented-reality-with-5g-and-mobile-edge-compute-301450907.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

Atlantic Partners with Unified

Atlantic Inc. is proud to announce our new partnership with Unified as their official gaming furniture sponsor. "We are looking forward to working with the great team at Unified on many levels. Several new gaming products are in development for next year as we continue to add to our Dardashti and Atlantic gaming furniture brands," remarked Leo Dardashti Atlantic President and CEO.

"Unified welcomes Atlantic Inc. as its new gaming furniture partner, joining in our passion to provide a multi-tiered platform for players all across North America through an umbrella of products, software and services," said Jordan Trabue , Unified Chief Revenue Officer.

Keep reading... Show less

Nobility the Esports Token Announces Listing with Crypto Exchange Bitrue!

Nobility Token ($NBL) is now listed on Bitrue with full support of their tokenomics! For those that aren't familiar, Bitrue is one of the world's leading digital asset management platforms for many tokens including Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Ripple ($XRP) and well over a hundred more. Bitrue launched in 2018 and has solidified itself as one of the best diversified financial services platforms, as a result Bitrue is currently sitting in the top 20 digital currency exchanges in the world by daily volume and can also claim that it became the world's first hybrid exchange when it introduced the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi) products to existing Centralized Finance (CeFi) products in the summer of 2020.

Keep reading... Show less

Metaverse Explained: The Ultimate Cheat Sheet To Crypto Gaming Concepts

The metaverse started out as a word that belonged strictly to the sci-fi world, referring to a virtual universe commonly accessed by VR technology. Now, however, things have changed considerably, and the metaverse has become a common term.

Keep reading... Show less
Top NASDAQ Gaming Stocks

Top NASDAQ Gaming Stocks

Click here to read the previous top NASDAQ gaming stocks article.

The gaming sector has demonstrated remarkable growth over the past few years, and its momentum has brought some NASDAQ-listed gaming stocks along for the ride.

The global gaming market was worth US$173.7 billion in 2020, according to Mordor Intelligence, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.64 percent from 2021 to 2026, reaching a value of US$314.4 billion.

Driving this trend will be factors like continued time at home due to COVID-19, and emerging technologies like cloud gaming, which allows users to stream games without the need for specific gaming hardware. Immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality are also anticipated to push the market to new heights.

Keep reading... Show less

Victoria based Kixeye Studios acquires mobile strategy game Rise of Firstborn

KIXEYE Studios, a Stillfront Group AB studio, has entered into an agreement to acquire the game Rise of Firstborn name recently changed from Iron Throne: The Firstborn a popular mobile turn-based strategy game developed and published by Netmarble Corporation. The acquisition is structured as an asset acquisition and the game will be operated by Kixeye, headquartered in Victoria BC .

Rise of Firstborn , which was released globally in May 2018 , is a mobile strategy game that combines hero role-playing-game (RPG) elements with real-time player-versus-player (PVP).

Keep reading... Show less

EKSA Launches Air Joy Plus Ultralight Nintendo Switch Headset

- EKSA is certain to continue to dominate the field with their newly released E3Z Air Joy Plus Ultralight Nintendo Switch™ Headset . Already considered a must-have for Mobile and Switch Gaming. Once again, EKSA presents a product with advanced features:

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×