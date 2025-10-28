Vonage Wins Commercial 5G Solution of the Year Award

Vonage fraud protection APIs recognized by Mobile Breakthrough Awards

- Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), announced today it has been named winner of the Commercial 5G Solution of the Year award in the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards. The company was recognized for its innovative portfolio of counter-fraud software solutions, Vonage Protection Suite, which leverage the power of advanced 5G Network APIs to enhance security and prevent fraud for businesses, while also elevating customer experience.

Vonage Protection Suite helps businesses protect their customers throughout the entire customer journey. Key to this is Vonage Verify with Silent Authentication, which uses mobile network data to invisibly confirm a user's identity. This provides a more secure and frictionless alternative to traditional methods like one-time passcodes, improving the user experience without compromising safety. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of 5G network APIs, such as authentication, identity verification, and location services, businesses can access new capabilities that strengthen security and offer a better customer experience.

"Vonage is honored to be recognized by the Mobile Breakthrough Awards for our commitment to driving meaningful innovation on 5G networks," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. "This award for Vonage Protection Suite underscores our dedication to transforming the immense potential of 5G into value for enterprises worldwide. By leveraging Ericsson's unmatched network leadership alongside Vonage's API expertise, we are empowering developers and enterprises to deliver safer, more seamless, and engaging digital experiences for their customers, through groundbreaking innovation."

The Mobile Breakthrough Awards, organized by market intelligence platform Tech Breakthrough, is an international competition recognizing excellence, innovation, and leadership across the global mobile, wireless, and telecommunications technology industries.

For more information about Vonage Protection Suite, visit www.vonage.com.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-wins-commercial-5g-solution-of-the-year-award-302595456.html

SOURCE Vonage

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

