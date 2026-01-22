Vonage Network APIs Pave the Way for Freenow by Lyft to Advance Urban Mobility Innovation

Freenow adopts Vonage APIs to access network capabilities, strengthening fraud prevention through faster, verified connections with drivers for millions of riders

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, and Freenow by Lyft, a leading taxi and multi-mobility app in Europe, have expanded their partnership with the launch of Vonage Silent Authentication API for customers based in the U.S. Vonage Network APIs enable Freenow by Lyft to tap into real-time network data and insights, helping prevent fraud through seamless user verification, ensuring reliable, efficient, and secure interactions for its customers and drivers.

Network intelligence is becoming a critical layer of defense in the transportation space as fraud threats become more sophisticated and targeted. Enterprises worldwide lost 7.7% of their annual revenue on average due to fraud over the past year, representing an estimated $534 billion in losses.¹ With scam/authorization fraud, synthetic identity fraud, and account takeover as the leading cause of business loss, the need for advanced security measures continues to grow.

"Launching Vonage Silent Authentication API for the U.S. customers marks a transformative milestone for Freenow by Lyft, the European taxi app serving nine markets and over 180 cities," said Tim Ossenfort, EVP Technology & Data at Freenow by Lyft. "Vonage's technology is revolutionizing how we approach user verification, offering a frictionless and faster process while enhancing security. With Vonage, we're able to deliver the seamless, secure, and efficient mobility experience our customers rely on."

Freenow uses Vonage Network APIs to enable SIM swap detection and silent authentication capabilities to invisibly verify user identities and prevent account takeovers in real time. These features provide an extra layer of security without interrupting the booking or payment process, ensuring customers can travel safely and with confidence.

Niklas Heuveldop, CEO of Vonage and Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform at Ericsson said, "We're proud to partner with Freenow by Lyft, enabling them to leverage advanced network capabilities to help prevent fraud through a more secure and seamless verification process. Network powered solutions by Vonage are transforming the mobility industry globally, redefining the rider and driver experience at scale."

1 H2 2025 Update to the Top Fraud Trends Report , Transunion.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ericssonericnasdaq-ericemerging-tech-investing
ERIC
The Conversation (0)
Acquisition Of The Northern Shield Platinum Group Metals-Copper-Nickel Critical Minerals Project In The Ring Of Fire, Northern Ontario

Acquisition Of The Northern Shield Platinum Group Metals-Copper-Nickel Critical Minerals Project In The Ring Of Fire, Northern Ontario

(TheNewswire) January 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockport, Ontario–New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired via staking the Northern Shield Property within the Ring of Fire, a new platinum group metals... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Closes First Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering Including $2.355 Million Investment from Insiders

Apollo Silver Closes First Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering Including $2.355 Million Investment from Insiders

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and has issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 units (the... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION: Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

RETRANSMISSION: Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on December 24, 2025. 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company beneficially owned by... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on December 24, 2025. 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company beneficially owned by... Keep Reading...
New Age Metals Provides A 2026 Go Forward Plan And A Summary 2025 Chairmans Message

New Age Metals Provides A 2026 Go Forward Plan And A Summary 2025 Chairmans Message

(TheNewswire) January 7th, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockport, Ontario– New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a summary 2025 Chairmans Message and Go-Forward Plan for 2026. In this press release, NAM is also to update shareholders on... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated January 12, 2026, with CX1... Keep Reading...
Closeup of an illuminated circuit board, featuring chips and pathways.

Tech Weekly: CES Announcements Reignite Memory Shortage Concerns

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
$7M Placement to Accelerate International Expansion

$7M Placement to Accelerate International Expansion

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced $7M Placement to Accelerate International ExpansionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense Strategy

Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense Strategy

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense StrategyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract WinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Viking Acquires Extensive Historical Data for Linka Project

Acquisition Of The Northern Shield Platinum Group Metals-Copper-Nickel Critical Minerals Project In The Ring Of Fire, Northern Ontario

Apollo Silver Closes First Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering Including $2.355 Million Investment from Insiders

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

Related News

tungsten-investing

Viking Acquires Extensive Historical Data for Linka Project

silver-investing

Steve Penny: Silver's Big Move Still to Come, Watch This Price Trigger

gold-investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Soaring Over US$4,800

vanadium-investing

Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends for Vanadium in 2026

silver-investing

3 Biggest US Silver Miners in 2026

critical-metals-investing

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

precious-metals-investing

Rua Gold Announces $25 Million Financing