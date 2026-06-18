Vonage Brings Agentic Communications to Millions of Developers with Vonage API Power for Kiro

World's first CPaaS offering native to the Kiro agentic IDE gives Amazon's builder ecosystem instant access to Vonage Communications and Network APIs

Vonage , a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced the availability of the Vonage API Power for Kiro, a new featured partner power in the AWS Kiro agentic Integrated Development Environment (IDE). This integration marks the first CPaaS solution to be offered natively 1 within the Kiro Power IDE, enabling millions of developers in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) builder ecosystem to leverage Vonage's powerful Communications and Network APIs directly from within their development environment.

A leading agentic coding service, Kiro helps developers build and deploy software using their LLMs of choice, and Kiro powers bring specific, contextual guidance from third-party tools directly into the development environment. The new Vonage API Power for Kiro underscores Vonage's focus as developer-first platform in the age of agentic AI, leveraging its existing MCP Servers - including the Vonage Documentation MCP Server and the Vonage API MCP Server - to provide developers with fast and accurate agentic access to Vonage's management and configuration APIs that power their communications APIs video, voice, and messaging and build against Vonage's network APIs for verification and authentication. What once took months or years to build and deploy is now made possible in as little as hours.

Accelerating Developer Velocity at Scale

The Vonage API Power for Kiro is available now as a featured partner power in the Kiro IDE. Installed with a single click from kiro.dev, it activates automatically, removing the friction that has historically slowed developer onboarding and integration. This translates directly to faster time to live, quicker revenue recognition, and a simplified path to embedding next-generation communications, including fraud prevention and verification capabilities into their own solutions.

Developers and builders using Vonage API Power for Kiro can now:

  • Build and configure applications that can utilize Vonage Network APIs for advanced use cases including Silent Authentication, SIM Swap detection, and Identity Insights
  • Receive context-aware, in-IDE guidance powered by Vonage's Documentation MCP Server, without ever leaving their workflow and eliminating the need to leave the development environment to search for documentation
  • Build production-ready, secure, and engaging customer experiences faster than ever before

"As a developer-first company, our developer community of 1.8+ million are at the center of everything we build at Vonage, and the Kiro power represents a meaningful leap forward in how they can build with our growing portfolio of API products and solutions," said Alex Barnett, VP of Developer Ecosystem and Experience, Vonage. "By bringing Vonage's Communications and Network APIs natively into the Kiro agentic IDE, we're removing the barriers that slow developers down - from onboarding to production. This is what it means to be a truly developer-first platform in the age of agentic AI."

"The integration of application development and management directly into agentic development environments like Kiro represents a significant shift in how enterprises will build and deploy communications-enabled applications," said Courtney Munroe, Founder, Apex Research, Inc. "Vonage is simplifying and streamlining the developer workflow. By reducing time-to-value, it is lowering the barrier to embedding advanced communications and network intelligence into production applications."

The Vonage API Power for Kiro is available now as a featured partner power in the Kiro IDE. Developers can install it with a single click from https://kiro.dev/powers .

For more information about Vonage's developer ecosystem and its portfolio of Communications and Network APIs, visit developer.vonage.com .

_______________________________

1 Based on a review of publicly available records as of June 5, 2026. This assessment is based on publicly available information only and may not reflect integrations that have not yet been publicly announced.

Vonage Solutions Available in AWS Marketplace

The Kiro Power announcement builds on Vonage's deepening collaboration with AWS. Vonage enterprise solutions are available today in AWS Marketplace in both the US and EMEA, spanning Communications APIs, Network APIs, and Contact Center. The catalog includes eight solutions - among them AI Voice Agents built on Vonage Voice API and Amazon Nova Sonic, the Vonage Protection Suite, Vonage Verify, Vonage Branded Calling, Vonage RCS Messaging, and Vonage Contact Center - giving enterprises and developers a streamlined path to procure, integrate, and deploy Vonage's full portfolio directly within the AWS ecosystem.

Showcasing Innovation at AWS Summit New York City

Vonage delivered a lightning talk and demo at AWS Summit New York City on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, titled Stop Fraud Before It Starts with Vonage + AWS , highlighting how Vonage's mobile network intelligence coupled with AWS, can silently verify identity at the network level and deliver trusted communications in real time - without adding friction for legitimate customers.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud. The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Press Contact: press@vonage.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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