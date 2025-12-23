Volt Carbon Technologies Announces $175,000 Placement

Volt Carbon Technologies Announces $175,000 Placement

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT,OTC:TORVF) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$175,000 (the "Offering").

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/278957_voltcarbon_200.jpg

The Offering will consist of up to 5,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$175,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued as part of the Offering shall be subject to a four-month and one day hold period. No finder's fees, commissions, agent options, or other compensation are anticipated in connection with the private placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to support intellectual property development initiatives, advance battery and mobile mineral separation technologies, and for general working capital.

Closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company anticipates closing the Offering within approximately 30 business days. No Insiders intend to participate in the Offering and no new control persons will be created by the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.
V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.
CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Information Contact :
Email: info@voltcarbontech.com
Tel: (519-763-1197)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) the intention to complete the Offering; (ii) the use of the proceeds of the Offering to support intellectual property development initiatives, advance battery and mineral separation technologies, and for working capital; (iii) the approval by the TSX Venture Exchange of the Offering; (iv) the anticipated closing of the Offering within approximately 30 business days; and (v) no Insiders intend to participate in the Offering.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278957

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Volt Carbon TechnologiesVCT:CCTSXV:VCTBattery Metals Investing
VCT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.1 M

Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.1 M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("BRW" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with aggregate gross proceeds... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has completed an agreement with Snow Lake Resources Ltd. dba Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake") to sell its remaining 49% interest in 37 mineral claims in south-eastern... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Announces Stock Option Grants

Nevada Sunrise Announces Stock Option Grants

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has granted a total of 3,250,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of... Keep Reading...
High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego EastDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has engaged Barwicki Investor Relations to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.Founded by Andrew Barwicki in 2006, New York-based... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, December 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce assay results from the drilling program at the Tungstonia Tailings deposit, which is part of the company's 100% owned... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.1 M

Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

Related News

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Precious Metals Outlook

Precious Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Outlook: World Edition

Base Metals Investing

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Energy Investing

Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

Uranium Investing

Ben Finegold: Uranium in 2026 — Price Outlook, Plus Stocks, Supply and Demand