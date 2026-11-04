Volatus Aerospace, Calian and Instrumar Sign Collaboration Agreement to Advance Smart Coating Technologies for Arctic Uncrewed Aircraft Systems

Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT | OTCQX: TAKOF | Frankfurt: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY,OTC:CLNFF) ("Calian") and Instrumar Ltd. ("Instrumar") to evaluate integrated ice detection, de-icing and Arctic-hardening technologies for uncrewed aircraft systems ("UAS").
The collaboration brings together complementary capabilities in UAS operations and integration, electrically heated de-icing technology, and integrated icing detection to evaluate technologies designed to improve aircraft performance and resilience in Arctic and cold-weather environments.
Icing and extreme weather can constrain aircraft availability and mission execution in northern environments. Addressing these challenges could expand the operational utility of UAS for defence, surveillance, infrastructure inspection and other missions where reliable cold-weather performance is essential.
"Reliable uncrewed operations in the Arctic require technology that is designed for the realities of extreme environments," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus. "By bringing together Volatus' operational and aircraft integration expertise with Calian's de-icing technology and Instrumar's icing detection capabilities, we have an opportunity to explore an integrated approach to improving UAS performance in cold-weather conditions. This collaboration brings together complementary Canadian expertise to advance technologies that could strengthen sovereign capability and support safe, reliable operations in the Arctic."
Under the MOU, Volatus will participate as the UAS industry partner, contributing expertise related to aircraft applications, operational requirements, user needs, Arctic-hardening considerations, demonstration opportunities, and potential pathways for technology evaluation and integration.
Calian will contribute technical knowledge related to its electrically heated de-icing laminate technology, which is currently used on antenna systems in Arctic environments in support of industry and Department of National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces applications. Through this collaboration, Calian will work with Volatus and Instrumar to explore how the technology could be adapted, tested and integrated into uncrewed aircraft systems for operations in the North.
"Operating in the Arctic and cold-weather environments requires technologies that are resilient, reliable and purpose-built for demanding missions," said Russ Beaudin, Vice President, Defence. "Calian developed de-icing technology to enable reliable operations of antenna systems in extreme conditions. This collaboration gives us an opportunity to explore how that proven Canadian technology, already in use, could be adapted for UAS platforms, operating in some of the harshest environments."
Instrumar will contribute expertise in integrated icing detection, including potential sensing, detection, monitoring and related technical requirements for smart-skin applications.
"You cannot protect against ice you cannot sense," said Leigh Puddester, CEO of Instrumar. "Our collective vision is an UAV that can detect and measure ice as soon as it forms, activate the protection it needs and shed what remains. Bringing those capabilities together on an uncrewed aircraft would represent an important step forward for reliable operations in Arctic and cold-weather environments. Volatus brings the aircraft and operational expertise, Calian brings the ice-protection technology, and Instrumar brings the detection capability. Together, we have an opportunity to explore an integrated system where the aircraft can sense what is happening on its surface and respond accordingly."
The MOU establishes a non-financial and non-binding framework for an initial term of one year, renewable by mutual written agreement. Specific demonstrations, testing, aircraft integration activities, funding applications, development programs or commercialization initiatives would be subject to technical feasibility, applicable approvals and regulations, and separate agreements or scopes of work where required.
About Volatus Aerospace Inc.
Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets.
About Calian
For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
About Instrumar
Instrumar is a Canadian-owned sensor company based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Instrumar has designed, certified and manufactured electromagnetic sensor systems for aerospace and the synthetic fiber industry. Its aerospace record, in partnership with Honeywell Aerospace, includes FAA AMOC certification for an aircraft de-icing monitoring system and their exclusive developer and manufacturer of aircraft emergency locator transmitters. Instrumar's ice sensor technology detects both conventional and supercooled large droplet icing, validated in National Research Council icing wind tunnels and in flight aboard the NRC's Convair 580. The company designs and manufactures our products in St. John's.
Forward-Looking Information
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For additional information, please contact:
Volatus Aerospace Inc.
Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer
+1-833-865-2887
investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com
https://volatusaerospace.com