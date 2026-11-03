VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES 2026 FIELD SEASON AT THE PALMER PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E1) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2026 exploration field season at the Palmer copper-zinc-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project ("Palmer" or the "Project") in Southeast Alaska. The Company completed 10,005 meters of diamond drilling using two drill rigs.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 2026 Drilling: A total of 10,005 meters were completed across 25 drill holes, which included drilling at the Palmer and AG deposits and exploration drilling at five additional prospects, two of which had not previously been drill tested.
- Results Released and Pending: Assay results from five drill holes have been reported from the high-grade South Wall Zone 1 and the AG Deposit. Results from the remaining 20 drill holes are pending and will be reported as they become available following technical verification.
- Next Steps: Drill results will support geological interpretation and a planned update to the Palmer Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1 2027.
Craig Parry, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Vizsla Copper, stated:
"The 2026 season has delivered meaningful progress at Palmer, highlighted by the high-grade copper mineralization at South Wall Zone 1 and the silver-rich AG Deposit. With assays from an additional 20 drill holes still pending, we have a substantial pipeline of results ahead that will help guide the next phase of exploration and development at Palmer. We look forward to integrating the season's results into our planned resource update in early 2027 and continuing to advance Palmer as an important North American critical minerals project."
Peter Mercer, Senior Vice President, Alaska, commented:
"The 2026 drill program has continued to reinforce our confidence in the mineral potential of Palmer. With assays from 20 drill holes pending and drilling completed at five additional prospects, we look forward to gaining further insight into the broader mineralized system and its potential to expand upon the known deposits. We are also proud that approximately 70% of our seasonal workforce came from Haines and 90% from Alaska, reflecting the important role local communities play in our operations. I want to thank our employees, contractors and consultants for their commitment and hard work throughout the 2026 field season. Our work continues through the winter as we review the results, update geological models and prepare for 2027."
2026 Palmer Exploration Program
The 2026 exploration program at the Palmer project included infill drilling at both the Palmer and AG deposits, together with exploration drilling at five additional prospects. Drill results from five holes have been announced, including drilling at the South Wall Zone 1 deposit (see news releases dated September 3, 2026, and October 1, 2026), which included a high-grade intersection of 49.2 meters grading 4.7% copper equivalent (3.05% Cu, 4.85% Zn, 21.88 g/t Ag, 0.33 g/t Au), in drill hole CMR26-199. Drilling at the AG deposit included a silver-rich intersection of 21.2 meters grading 307.5 grams per tonne silver equivalent (116.9 g/t Ag, 4.79% Zn, 0.14% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au) in drill hole CMR26-215 (see news release dated October 7, 2026). For full drill intercepts, metal-equivalent grade calculations and assumptions and related technical disclosures, refer to the Company's previously issued Zone 1 and AG assay news releases.
Assay results from the remaining 20 drill holes are pending and will be reported as they become available following completion of quality assurance and quality control procedures and technical verification. The Company intends to incorporate the results into its geological models in support of a planned Mineral Resource Estimate update in Q1 2027.
The 2026 field season also included drone-based photogrammetry surveys, glaciological studies, wetland and raptor surveys, hydrogeological monitoring and improvements to field accommodations and infrastructure. The Company thanks its employees and field contractors, including More Core, Tamarack Geological Services and Coastal Helicopters, for their contributions to the program.
Figure 1: Diamond drilling at the Palmer Project, Southeast Alaska, during the 2026 field season.
State Exploration Authorization Update
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has published a public notice following a request by Constantine for a five-year extension to the existing authorization under APMA #5690. The request would extend the authorization from December 31, 2028, to December 31, 2033, allowing additional time to complete activities previously approved in January 2025 on state mining claims. No new activities are requested as part of the extension, which does not apply to federal claim areas. The public notice is available at https://notice.alaska.gov/225633.
Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Mercer, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Alaska for Vizsla Copper, who is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY
Craig Parry, Chair & Chief Executive Officer
For more information, please contact info@vizslacopper.com, visit our website at www.vizslacopper.com or call (604) 364-2215.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Vizsla Copper
Vizsla Copper is a critical-minerals focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in British Columbia.
All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value-accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in stable mining jurisdictions, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.
Vizsla Copper is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector.
Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information").
Forward-looking information includes statements that relate to future events or future performance and is often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "believe", "potential", "may", "will", "should", "could" or similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements regarding the receipt, verification and timing of release of pending assay results; the planned Q1 2027 Mineral Resource Estimate update; future geological interpretation and exploration plans; and the requested extension of APMA #5690.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that outstanding assays will be received and validated in a timely manner; geological interpretations and resource modelling can be completed as planned; necessary regulatory authorizations will be maintained or obtained; and general business and economic conditions and metal prices will remain consistent with the Company's expectations.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation: laboratory delays or unexpected assay or quality-control results; uncertainties inherent in the interpretation of exploration data and the estimation of mineral resources; uncertainties relating to the availability and timing of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for cooperation of government agencies and local communities; fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; and the other risk factors identified in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.
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