VIZSLA COPPER COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILL PROGRAM AT THE COPPERVIEW COPPER PROJECT, SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E1) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has commenced drilling at its 11,630-hectare, 100% controlled Copperview copper project (or "Copperview"), located approximately 40 km north of Princeton in south-central British Columbia. Copperview is considered prospective for porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Inaugural Copperview Drilling: The drill program will consist of over 2,000 meters and will focus on the M5 target that has been identified through geophysical surveys and has remained untested.
- Poplar Drilling Complete: Phase 2 (summer) drilling at the Poplar copper-molybdenum porphyry project in central BC is now complete with over 8,800 meters drilled across 17 drill holes along the Thira alteration corridor. Results from Phase 2 are pending. Phase 1 (spring) drilling consisted of over 11,200 meters, bringing the total drilling at Poplar for 2026 to approximately 20,000 meters.
"The launch of our inaugural drill program at Copperview will bring us to approximately 40,000 meters of total drilling across our portfolio of copper projects this year" commented Craig Parry, Chair and CEO of the Company. "This fully funded program will focus on the recently identified M5 target area, which we have been very eager to test since it was identified through systematic pre-drilling work, especially given it's proximity to Kodiak Copper's Gate Zone discovery, just to the south. With additional assay results anticipated from our recent drill programs at Poplar and our Palmer project in southeast Alaska, we look forward to continued news flow through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027."
Inaugural Drilling at Copperview
The fall 2026 drill program at the Copperview Project will consist of over 2,000 meters of core drilling focused on the recently identified and previously undrilled M5 target (see June 11th, 2025, news release, Figure 1). Drilling will evaluate a footprint of approximately 1,500 meters by 800 meters across the M5 target. The till-concealed M5 target, largely defined on the basis of ground and airborne geophysical data, comprises a broadly northwest-southeast oriented >20 mv/v chargeability-high anomaly that spans 2.5 by 1.4 kilometers (Figure 1). The core of the chargeability-high anomaly is spatially associated with a strong conductivity-high (resistivity-low) anomaly observed in ground IP data as well as the recently compiled MobileMT1 survey data (see February 19th, 2025 news release) and a marked break (magnetic-low anomaly) in north-trending regional-scale magnetic-high lineaments. The M5 target is along trend and 6.5 kilometers north of Kodiak Copper's Gate Zone discovery, which is, part of the MPD project2 (Figure 1). Porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization at the Gate Zone discovery is spatially associated with a strong chargeability-high coincident with a similar break in the regional-scale magnetic-high lineament (Figure 1).
Two diamond drill rigs have now mobilized to site and are advancing the first two drill holes of the program.
Poplar Project Phase 2 Drilling Complete
Phase 2 of the 2026 drill program at the Poplar copper-molybdenum project in central BC consisted of over 8,800 meters across 17 drill holes along the Thira alteration corridor, where the Company made its 2025 Thira discovery and has since identified the Camp Lake and Copper Pond targets. Phase 2 drilling was designed to build on encouraging results from Phase 1 (see July 16th, 2026, news release), which included 304.8 meters of 0.48% CuEq* (0.29% Cu, 0.022% Mo, 1.02 g/t Ag, and 0.05 g/t Au) including 45.0 meters of 0.58% CuEq* (0.42% Cu, 0.012% Mo, 1.29 g/t Ag, and 0.096 g/t Au) in drill hole TH26-154. Results are pending from all completed drill holes in Phase 2.
Figure 1. Map of the Copperview Project showing the location of the M5 target in relation to a regional magnetic-high lineament and Kodiak Copper's MPD Project2. The untested M5 chargeability-high anomaly (250 m depth slice) is shown with survey lines from 2024 and 2025.
About Vizsla Copper
Vizsla Copper is a critical-minerals focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in British Columbia.
All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value-accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in stable mining jurisdictions, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.
Vizsla Copper is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector.
Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).
Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper, who is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Certain scientific and technical information in this news release, including historical exploration results, is historical in nature and has been compiled from prior reports and public disclosure prepared by previous property owners and operators. Except as expressly stated, such information has not been independently verified by Vizsla Copper. Vizsla Copper considers this information relevant for geological context and exploration planning purposes, but readers should not place undue reliance on historical information. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Vizsla Copper's projects.
References
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1.
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Weicker, R. (2021), Report on geochemistry and geophysics activities 2021 on the Copperview North Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 39955, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.
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2.
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Kodiak Copper January 23nd, 2026 News Release, kodiakcoppercorp.com
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*Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) for drill hole TH26-154 uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$25.00/lb, Au US$2,500/oz and Ag US$25/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages with up to 20 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). "Forward-looking statements" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the Company's exploration plans for Copperview including the drill program; the timing, scope and results of completed drilling at Poplar; the timing and receipt of pending assay results; the interpretation of drill results, historical data and geological information; the potential for additional discoveries or resource growth; the advancement of the Company's mineral properties; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts.
Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, the absence of mineral reserves and the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates and historical estimates, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements or implied by forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.
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