VIVEPORT, HTC's virtual reality (VR) content platform, is launching VIVE BYTES, an NFT marketplace initially focusing on Anime, Cartoon, and Games (ACG) themed NFTs. VIVE Bytes goes live mid-February with an inaugural sales event of exclusive NFTs from the Step into Cat Art Online Exhibition . Ahead of the launch, teasers and previews will be posted on VIVE Bytes social channels - Twitter Facebook and Instagram.

VIVE BYTES provides easy access to the world of NFTs, and gamification features for all users. VIVE BYTES supports both fiat and cryptocurrency payments to make NFT shopping as easy as online shopping. In addition to direct sales and NFT mystery boxes, VIVE BYTES will also introduce auction features in the future, and from launch consumers can link MetaMask wallets to their accounts.

The first wave of VIVE BYTES products will include NFTs of the famous CAT ART works created by Shu Yamamoto . The NFT for the entire " The Hisstine Chapel" ceiling painting can be claimed by joining a series of "Collect-to-Unlock" NFT Mystery Box special events. Customers who purchase CAT ART painting NFTs in the following weeks will be eligible to purchase limited-edition 3D CAT ART model NFTs.

Visitors to the Step into Cat Art Exhibition can browse the paintings in the exhibition rooms, and then seamlessly access the VIVE BYTES NFT marketplace to collect their favorite CAT ART NFTs.

Joseph Lin , general manager at VIVEPORT, said, "NFTs are changing how we think about identity and ownership, and VIVE BYTES is at the forefront of unlocking the potential of creative works and making digital works more accessible for consumers and creators. Following the launch of the world's first Cat Art online exhibition with our partners last year, we're delivering new formats of CAT ART NFTs – enabling visitors to grow and diversify their collection of digital works."

Cat fans around the world can enjoy all the seven themed exhibition rooms of the virtual "CAT ART" exhibition

The Step into Cat Art Online Exhibition has now officially opened all seven exhibition rooms to the public worldwide until May 31, 2022 . In addition to the five previously opened rooms showcasing "The Hisstine Chapel," " Mewna Lisa," and "The Kitty with The Pearl Earring ," new rooms including " Daily Life of Common Cats " and " Cat Art " are now available for visitors to access through their mobile phones, computers, or any VR device, allowing them to interact with meow paintings and other visitors at any time. On top of the seven themed rooms, the online exhibition also features several secret chambers for visitors to explore.

Tickets for the Step into Cat Art Online Exhibition are available on the official website . People who purchase a ticket can visit this exhibition an unlimited number of times on different devices using the same account, for the duration of the exhibition period.

About HTC
HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com .

About VIVEPORT
VIVEPORT is a global platform, VR subscription service, and app store operating in more than 70 countries. Customers can experience over thousands of VR apps and games while content creators have the most ways to distribute and monetize their content. VIVEPORT supports a wide range of virtual reality headsets including PC, standalone and mobile devices. VIVEPORT Infinity launched as the world's first unlimited VR subscription service in 2019. https://www.viveport.com/

VERSUSGAME LANDS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SNAPCHAT

VersusGame a mobile gaming platform that allows its current base of 20 million players to profit from their knowledge and predictions about pop culture, entertainment, and sports, today announced a new partnership with Snapchat. This strategic partnership will give VersusGame an expansive reach and access to Snapchat's audience of over 293 million daily users. Furthermore, Snapchat's users will now be able to more easily tap into the more than $17 million dollars that have already been awarded through the VersusGame platform.

GAME PLAY NETWORK TO OFFER PRIZEOUT'S PROPRIETARY PLATFORM TO ITS B SPOT PLAYERS

- Game Play Network ("GPN") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Prizeout to integrate its innovative withdrawal platform into GPN's B2C website and mobile app, b spot. The relationship between the two companies will provide more value power to b spot players by giving them a unique way to withdraw their winnings and account balances via digital gift cards issued by their favorite brands.

Dignitas Launches Rocket League Vehicle Decals Alongside Digital Bank, QNTMPAY, for First-Ever Co-Branded Team Car

Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced the launch of their official 2022 'Away Kit' vehicle decals in the popular video game Rocket League, alongside challenger banking brand QNTMPAY. This marks one of the first-ever company-branded vehicles available in Rocket League's Esports Shop, available for purchase globally January 25th, 2022 .

QNTMPAY will be the exclusive 'Away Kit' vehicle partner of Dignitas' Rocket League team, with the brand present in-game on Dignitas' Dominus, Fennec, and Octane 'Away Kit' car models. Together, the brands will bring to life this expanded partnership through exclusive merchandise collaborations, in-game experiences, and live broadcast content.

Esports Entertainment Group Granted Approval to Begin Betting Operations in New Jersey

First esports Operator To Be Granted New Jersey Transactional Waiver

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has received an Order approving a Transactional Waiver from the Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement which permits the company to begin accepting bets in the state. The Company becomes the first esports betting operator to receive a Transactional Waiver in New Jersey and plans to launch their VIE.gg betting platform following a five-day 'soft play' period which will begin this afternoon. During 'soft play', certain limitations must be applied to the online experience to ensure proper regulatory operations.

PLLAY® Labs and the Kansas City Pioneers esports franchise announce multifaceted partnership to empower gaming fans

- PLLAY® Labs, the AI-driven fintech video game wagering platform, announced a partnership with one of the fastest growing esports franchises, the Kansas City Pioneers. The two companies will bridge esports and technology to enhance fan monetization and engagement experiences across different avenues.

This multifaceted partnership, which is based on "creating, delivering and elevating cutting-edge technology, experiences and content that resonates not only with esports fans but with casual amateur gamers," will see PLLAY® and Kansas City Pioneers collaborate in numerous ways.

"Utano Princesama Shining Live" Kicks Off Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that it has been four years since the global version of the smartphone rhythm game Utano Princesama Shining Live was released. The Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration begins on Monday, January 24 . The celebration will feature special Photo Shoots, exclusive sets on sale, and more.

