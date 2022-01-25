VIVEPORT, HTC's virtual reality content platform, is launching VIVE BYTES, an NFT marketplace initially focusing on Anime, Cartoon, and Games themed NFTs. VIVE Bytes goes live mid-February with an inaugural sales event of exclusive NFTs from the Step into Cat Art Online Exhibition . Ahead of the launch, teasers and previews will be posted on VIVE Bytes social channels - Twitter Facebook and Instagram. VIVE BYTES ...

