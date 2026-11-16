(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC November 16, 2026 TheNewswire - Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture: VAU; OTCQB: VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,450,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the "Plan").
The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.185 per common share of the Company for a period of three years from the date of grant. The Options will vest in accordance with the vesting schedules established by the Company's Board of Directors, subject to the terms of the Plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The grant of the Options is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.
About Viva Gold Corp
Viva's 100% owned Tonopah gold project sits in the middle of gold mining country about a half hour drive south of the Round Mountain mine owned by Kinross Gold and represents a major land position on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Western Nevada. Viva has developed a high confidence level gold mineral resource and has demonstrated the potential for an economically viable open pit, heap leach/mill gold project through rigorous PEA study. The Company has commenced additional drilling to further upgrade and expand gold mineral resources on the property. In addition, Viva has commenced a pre-feasibility study for Tonopah to include new drill results. Viva is committed to developing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible fashion. These values are aligned with management's core values and permeate throughout our decision-making process.
Viva is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year veteran in the mining space who has led the development and construction of eight other mines around the world throughout his career. James has surrounded himself with equally experienced mining professionals both on the management team and the board.
Viva trades on the TSX Venture exchange "VAU", on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva currently has ~172 million shares outstanding and boasts a best-in-class management team and board with decades of gold exploration and production experience. The Company is advancing its high-grade Tonopah Gold Project in mining friendly Nevada with the support of several institutional shareholders. More information can be found on https://www.Sedar.Com and please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.
For further information please contact:
James Hesketh, President & CEO
(720) 291-1775
Graham Farrell, Investor Relations
(416) 842-9003
graham.farrell@vivagoldcorp.com
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