Viva Gold Accelerates Permitting Program at Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)
Second BLM baseline review completed; Company to initiate the formal NEPA Mining Plan of Operations review in 2027; pre-feasibility study nears fourth quarter completion
VANCOUVER, BC August 17, 2026 TheNewswire Viva Gold Corp (TSXV: VAU,OTC:VAUCF; OTCQB: VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to advise that it has taken steps to accelerate the mine permitting program at its 100% owned Tonopah Gold Project ("Tonopah," or the "Project"). Tonopah is located on the prolific Walker Lane Mineral Trend in western Nevada, approximately a 30-minute drive south of Kinross Gold's Round Mountain Mine.
Highlights:
• Viva held its second environmental baseline study review meeting with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") on August 6, 2026, advancing the federal permitting process for Tonopah.
• Advised the BLM of its intention to commence the formal NEPA Mining Plan of Operations ("MPoO") review process in 2027 – a key step toward a construction and development decision.
• Pre-feasibility study ("PFS") remains on track for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026 and will define the operational basis for the MPoO.
• Expanding the project's groundwater monitoring network with additional monitoring wells and vibrating wire piezometers ("VWP's") ahead of aquifer pump-down testing and hydrologic groundwater modelling – a major remaining baseline study.
• Planning follow-up drilling at the new Midway Hills gold discovery in the western portion of the project.
Viva is currently in the mine planning stage of its previously announced PFS for Tonopah, which is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026. On a parallel track, Viva held its second baseline study review meeting with the BLM on August 6, 2026. This meeting included representatives from Viva, it's environmental study consultants, and BLM representatives from the Tonopah Field Office and Battle Mountain District Office. During the meeting the Company advised the BLM of its intention to commence the formal MPoO review process in 2027 as defined under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The PFS study will be used to provide operational footprints, facility descriptions, volumes, locations and magnitude of disturbances which will be combined with completed and ongoing environmental baseline study results to generate a MPoO for Tonopah. The MPoO is submitted to the BLM to initiate the required NEPA process for mine permitting. The BLM will determine whether an Environmental Assessment, or an Environmental Impact Statement will provide the necessary level of environmental review for mine operations on Federal lands.
"The NEPA process is a well codified process that brings together all environmental and operational impact studies required for Federal mine permit review together under one umbrella. Viva has now taken the required steps to put Tonopah solidly on track for moving into and completing this process. Successfully permitting a gold project in Nevada is one of the most significant value-creating and de-risking milestones a developer can achieve, and clearing this path is an important catalyst for Viva and its shareholders. Besides working on the MPoO and baseline study work, Viva is also planning follow-up drilling at its new Midway Hills gold discovery in the western portion of the project," stated James Hesketh, President & CEO.
In 2021, Viva held its first baseline study review meeting with the BLM. As a result of that meeting the BLM completed a Baseline Needs Assessment Form (BNAF) that outlined required baseline environmental studies for the project. The BNAF detailed a list of over 30 baseline studies on all topics including ground water and air pollution impacts, wildlife and cultural resource studies, and studies on a host of other required topics. A number of the required studies were deemed not required for this site or are substantially complete. Since that time Viva has completed and submitted other studies as required under the BNAF that have been accepted or are waiting for acceptance by the BLM. This is an ongoing process.
A major remaining required baseline study for Tonopah is hydrologic groundwater modelling to determine groundwater impacts of the proposed mine as detailed in the PFS. In preparation for this modelling, Viva has conducted groundwater sampling on a quarterly or biannual basis over the last seven years. Both Viva and its predecessors at Tonopah have invested in installing hydrologic study infrastructure in the project location including the installation of 22 groundwater monitoring wells and 12 VWP's for continuous measurement of groundwater levels. Aquifer pump-down and water reinfiltration tests have also been performed using this infrastructure for data collection. Over the next few months, Viva will complete the installation of four additional downstream monitoring wells, additional VWP's, and one more pump test well needed to conduct aquifer pump-down testing. In addition, the Company is waiting for final permit approval to conduct aquifer pump-down testing, and additional reinfiltration studies for potential excess water disposal on the project. This work will provide key information required in the NEPA review process.
Qualified Person
James Hesketh, MMSA-QP, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. Mr. Hesketh is not independent of the Company; he is an Officer and Director.
About Viva Gold Corp:
Viva Gold's 100%-owned Tonopah Gold Project is located within a large land position in established gold-mining country on the prolific Walker Lane Structural Trend in western Nevada, approximately a 30-minute drive south of Kinross Gold's Round Mountain Mine. Viva has defined a high-confidence gold mineral resource and has demonstrated the potential for an economically viable open-pit, heap leach/mill gold project through its 2025 preliminary economic assessment (PEA). PFS has been initiated on the project with a final report due in fourth quarter of 2026. Viva Gold is committed to advancing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, consistent with management's core values.
Viva Gold is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year mining industry veteran who has led the development and construction of eight mines globally. The Board and management team include experienced mining professionals with expertise in exploration, project development, construction, and mine operations.
Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (VAU), the OTCQB (VAUCF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (7PB). Viva currently has approximately 172 million shares outstanding. The Company is advancing its Tonopah Gold Project in mining-friendly Nevada with the support of institutional shareholders. More information is available on https://www.sedar.com and at www.vivagoldcorp.com.
For further information please contact:
James Hesketh, President & CEO
(720) 291-1775
Graham Farrell, Investor Relations
(416) 842-9003
graham.farrell@vivagoldcorp.com
Forward-Looking Information :
This news release contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including but not limited to drilling operations and estimates of gold mineral resource at the Tonopah Gold Project. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy, inflationary pressures, pandemics, and issues and delays related to permitting activities; the price of gold; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the potential for achieving targeted drill results, the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with drilling and mining operations; and the ability of Viva to fund its capital requirements. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada available at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to read these materials. Viva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.
Cautionary Note to Investors --- Investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this news release are or will be economically or legally mineable. United States investors are cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The mineral reserve and mineral resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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