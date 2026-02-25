Vitesse Energy Declares $0.4375 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) ("Vitesse") today announced that its Board of Directors declared its first quarter cash dividend of $0.4375 per share on its common stock, payable March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 16, 2026.
Our distributions in 2025 qualified as a return of capital (rather than dividend treatment) for tax purposes, which defers taxes for shareholders with sufficient tax basis. Please refer to IRS Form 8937, posted on our website, for additional detail regarding the 2025 distributions. Similarly, based on currently available information, the majority of our distributions in 2026 are anticipated to be treated as a return of capital.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
"We believe we have right-sized our distribution to a sustainable level that accounts for the recent and anticipated commodity price environment and our operating expectations. The return of capital treatment enhances the value of our distributions to most shareholders. We will continue to allocate capital to optimize shareholder returns and investment opportunities while maintaining a strong balance sheet," said Bob Gerrity, Vitesse's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
ABOUT Vitesse Energy, INC.
Vitesse Energy, Inc. is focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning financial interests predominantly as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading U.S. operators.
More information about Vitesse can be found at www.vitesse-vts.com .
