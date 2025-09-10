Visual Drill Results from Silver Grail's Ram Property -- Golden Triangle, BC

September 10, 2025 TheNewswire - Victoria, BC — Silver Grail Resources Ltd. ("Silver Grail" or "the Company") ("SVG"-TSX-V) is pleased to provide an update on its 2025 inaugural drill program on the Company's Ram Property (Figure 1), located 7 kilometres (" km ") west of the Red Mountain deposit, in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Ram Property is jointly owned with Teuton Resources Corp.

Highlights of the 2025 Ram Property drill program include:

  • To date, 1,717 metres ( ") drilled in six completed diamond drill holes (Figure 1). Following a short break, drilling has resumed with a seventh hole that has a planned depth of 400m.

  • Two targets have been drill tested. Both are broadly outlined by previously unexplained magnetic highs which are now explained and are associated with significant mineralization.

    • Target 1 – Western magnetic anomaly (Holes 3-6 incl.; Figure 1) -- comprises a 1,000 by 800m magnetic high situated 7 km southwest of the Red Mountain gold-silver deposit. Three drill holes tested the target and intersected broad domains of hornfels, narrow porphyry dykes, and high proportions of disseminated, stringer, and vein-related magnetic pyrrhotite-pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization, sometimes with trace arsenopyrite.

    • Target 2 – Eastern, linear magnetic anomaly (Holes 1-2; 7; Figure 1) -- comprises a 1 km long by 150m wide north-south oriented magnetic high located east of Target 1. Drilling and surface mapping define the magnetic high as a multi-phase porphyritic intrusion with local moderate to strong potassium-feldspar-biotite-magnetite alteration overprinted by moderate to strong chlorite-calcite alteration and intervals with quartz-calcite-pyrite-chalcopyrite stockwork veining and blebby disseminated chalcopyrite.

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng., CEO of Silver Grail: "We are encouraged that inaugural drilling on the Ram property has yielded significant visual results from both of the chosen targets. The first three holes in Target 1 showed a surprising increase in sulfide concentrations at depth, particularly with pyrrhotite, as they approached the center of the western magnetic anomaly. Given the high proportion of pyrrhotite identified at Target 1, and the association between pyrrhotite and precious metal at the nearby Red Mountain gold deposit (Ascot Resources, 7 km northeast), and Surebet (Goliath Resources, 30 km south), we have reason to hope for associated precious metal endowment on the Ram."

Target 1 Western Magnetic Anomaly – Visual Results

Drill holes RAM25-03 – RAM25-06 were collared from a single drill pad, located between two magnetic highs (Targets 1 and 2), in an area that yielded significant gold from surface grab samples (trace to 7.01 grams per tonne ( "g/t ") gold ( "Au "), and 0.12 to 58.63 g/t silver ( "Ag ") in 25 samples, see Silver Grail News Release dated August 26, 2025), as well as copper ( "Cu ") and molybdenum.

Drillholes RAM25-03, RAM25-04, and RAM25-05 extended beyond the zone of surface sampling, beneath inaccessible ground to the west, into a strong approximately 1,000 by 800m magnetic high (Target 1; Figure 1). At the top of hole RAM25-03 veining consistent with gold bearing veins at surface was intersected. Beginning at 140m depth, where the hole approaches the magnetic high, silicified hornfels transitions from non-magnetic with disseminated pyrite to moderately to strongly magnetic with high proportions of disseminated, stringer, and vein-related magnetic pyrrhotite ± pyrite. Veining ranges in density but through the pyrrhotite bearing section (140m – end of hole at 335m) there are typically 1-3 calcite-pyrrhotite ± quartz ± pyrite ± chalcopyrite ± arsenopyrite veins per metre that range from 3 mm to > 50 cm, as well as locally dense narrow pyrrhotite stringers (Figure 2). There are also breccias with abundant sulfides in the matrix (Figure 2), and suspected strongly altered porphyry dykes with 2-5% blebby pyrrhotite. Similar pyrrhotite bearing mineralization has also been identified in drill holes RAM25-04 and RAM25-05.

A first batch of samples from Hole 3 has been sent to MSA Laboratory in Langley, BC.

Target 2 Eastern Magnetic Anomaly – Visual Results

Drill holes RAM25-01 and RAM25-02, and RAM25-07 which is currently being drilled, test an approximately 1 km long 150m wide magnetic high that is associated with a multi-phase porphyry intrusion that contains both primary and secondary magnetite (Figure 1). Prospecting and sampling in 2024 and in the current year have identified widespread Cu ± Au mineralization through the intrusion and along it‘s contact zone, as highlighted by the Malachite Zone, which was discovered in 2024 (trace to 5.78% Cu, and trace to 2.33 g/t Au in 35 samples; see Silver Grail News Release dated August 26, 2025).

Drill holes RAM25-01 and RAM25-02 collared from the same pad along the northern portion of the magnetic high and drilled beneath the anomaly in the vicinity of the Malachite Zone. Both holes intersected porphyry intrusions with local moderate to strong K-feldspar-biotite-magnetite alteration (Figure 3) overprinted by moderate to strong chlorite-calcite alteration, and intervals with associated quartz-calcite-pyrite-chalcopyrite stockwork veining (Figure 3) and blebby disseminated chalcopyrite .

Based on these visual drill results, as well as observations from surface exposures, the intrusion is interpreted to be the driver of a porphyry-copper-gold mineralization system that has potential to extend along the full length of the intrusion. Drill hole RAM25-07 has been collared approximately 620m to the south of holes RAM25-01 and RAM25-02 and comprises a broad step-out along the porphyry intrusion. It will test beneath an area where malachite and chalcopyrite are present at surface within quartz-calcite altered porphyritic intrusive rock.

URLs for Maps and Photos:

Fig. 1 -  Plan Map – 2025 Drilling Ram Property: https://teuton.com/PlanMap-RamDrilling2025

Fig. 2 – Photos Western Anomaly Core Intersections: https://teuton.com/WesternAnomalyCorePhotos

Fig. 3 – Photos Eastern Anomaly Core Intersections: https://teuton.com/EasternAnomalyCorePhotos

Qualified Person

D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the QP for Silver Grail Resources Ltd.; as President and CEO of Silver Grail he is not independent of the Company.

About Silver Grail

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company with a large portfolio of properties in the southern portion of the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.  Its legacy properties, some more than thirty years old, form large islands within the vast claim holdings of Goliath Resources in this region.

Silver Grail Website:

The all-new Silver Grail website is about to go live with exclusive drone videos, interactive features, and completely new content. Stay tuned.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

"Dino Cremonese"

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.silvergrail.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

