Vista Gold Corp. Files Technical Reports for the Mt Todd Gold Project 15 ktpd Feasibility Study

Vista Gold Corp. Files Technical Reports for the Mt Todd Gold Project 15 ktpd Feasibility Study

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) today announced that it has filed the feasibility study technical reports for its Mt Todd gold project (the "Project") located in Northern Territory, Australia (the "Feasibility Study"). A technical report summary was prepared in accordance with Item 1300 of Regulation S-K ("S-K 1300") under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov (the "S-K 1300 Report"). A companion technical report for Canadian purposes was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca (the "NI 43-101 Report").

Vista previously announced the results of the Feasibility Study and the updated mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates in its news release dated July 29, 2025, which confirm strong economics for the Project based on the re-sized 15 ktpd operation.

Mt Todd Technical Report Filings

The S-K 1300 Report was filed on September 11, 2025 and is titled "S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary – Mt Todd Gold Project – 15 ktpd Feasibility Study – Northern Territory, Australia" with an effective date of July 29, 2025. The NI 43-101 Report was filed on September 11, 2025 and is titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report – Mt Todd Gold Project – 15 ktpd Feasibility Study – Northern Territory, Australia" and dated September 11, 2025 (with an effective date of July 29, 2025). The S-K 1300 Report and the NI 43-101 Report are available on Vista's website at www.vistagold.com .

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maria Vallejo, P.Eng., FAusIMM, Vista's Director of Projects and Technical Services, a QP as defined by S-K 1300 and NI 43-101. The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting activities on the Project.

About Vista Gold Corp.

Vista holds the Mt Todd gold project, a leading development-stage gold deposit located in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. The Project offers strong project economics, significant initial production, expansion potential, development optionality, exploration upside, advanced local infrastructure, and broad community support.

For further information about Vista or the Mt Todd gold project, please contact Pamela Solly, Vice President of Investor Relations, at (720) 981-1185 or visit the Company's website at www.vistagold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and completion of additional studies related to the Mt Todd gold project, project economics, initial production, expansion potential, development optionality, exploration upside, advanced local infrastructure, and broad community support. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including the Company's belief that the results of the Feasibility Study and the updated mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates confirm strong economics for the Project based on the re-sized 15 ktpd operation; the Company's belief that Mt Todd is a leading development-stage gold deposit located in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia; and the Company's belief that the Project offers strong project economics, significant initial production, expansion potential, development optionality, exploration upside, advanced local infrastructure, and broad community support are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this news release include the following: the Company's forecasts and expected cash flows; the Company's projected capital, operating costs, royalties, and taxes; the Company's expectations regarding mining and metallurgical recoveries; mine life and production rates; laws or regulations impacting mine development or mining activities will remain consistent; the Company's approved business plans, mineral resources and reserves estimates and results of preliminary economic assessments; preliminary feasibility studies, and feasibility studies on its projects, if any; the Company's experience with regulators; political and social support of the mining industry in Australia; the Company's experience and knowledge of the Australian mining industry and expectations of economic conditions, the price of gold, and other economic factors. When used in this news release, the words "optimistic," "potential," "indicate," "expect," "intend," "hopes," "believe," "may," "will," "if," "anticipate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainty of mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates, uncertainty as to the Company's future costs and its ability to raise capital; risks relating to cost increases; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment, supplies or services; risks relating to fluctuations in the gold price; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; potential effects on the Company's operations of environmental regulations in the countries in which it operates; risks due to legal proceedings; risks relating to political and economic instability in which it operates; uncertainty as to the results of bulk metallurgical test work; and uncertainty as to completion of critical milestones for Mt Todd; as well as those factors discussed under the headings "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed in February 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Pamela Solly
Vice President of Investor Relations
(720) 981-1185

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Vista Gold CorpVGZNYSE:VGZGold Investing
VGZ
The Conversation (0)
Vista Gold Corp

Vista Gold Corp

Vista Gold Corp is a gold mining company. It is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. The company's project includes the Mt Todd gold project and Guadalupe de los Reyes gold or silver project. Its flagship project, Mt Todd gold project is located approximately 56 kilometers by road northwest of Katherine, Australia and approximately 290 kilometers southeast of Darwin.

Gold nuggets beside text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 4 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Zenith Minerals Strikes Gold at Red Mountain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

Companies focused on a mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including ones searching for gold, rutile, graphite, lithium and oil.

Significant news, including broad mineralisation discoveries and new acquisitions, drove the top performers this week, which you can learn more about in the list below.

Looking at the bigger picture, Australian lithium stocks took a hit this week following the announcement of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology's (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) reported production restart at its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Yichun. Lithium prices and mining companies had previously been lifted in mid-August after the mine was suspended.

Keep reading...Show less
Hands holding eco-themed puzzle pieces with green symbols.

ESG Headwinds Threaten to Shake Global Gold Industry: Report

Gold miners are under intensifying scrutiny over their environmental and social footprints as progress in cutting emissions was overshadowed by worsening sustainability risks in 2024.

The findings of the latest Gold ESG Focus 2025 review highlight a sector struggling to reconcile profitability with the global shift toward climate accountability and responsible resource use.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign on a stone wall.

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is preparing to withdraw from the Toronto Stock Exchange later this month, the latest in a string of moves to streamline operations and rein in costs following its US$15 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

The Denver-based miner said Wednesday it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX, effective at the close of trading on September 24.

Keep reading...Show less
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He also shares his thoughts on the broader US economy.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies.

A BRICS currency was a topic at the 2024 BRICS Summit that took place October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia. At the summit, the BRICS nations continued their discussions of creating a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as an alternative to the US dollar.

At the 2024 BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on stage holding what appeared as a prototype of a possible BRICS banknote. However, he seemed to back away from previous aggressive calls for de-dollarization, stating the goal of the BRICS member nations is not to move away from the US dollar-dominated SWIFT platform, but rather to deter the "weaponization" of the US dollar by developing alternative systems for using local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and with trading partners.

"We are not refusing, not fighting the dollar, but if they don't let us work with it, what can we do? We then have to look for other alternatives, which is happening," he stated.

The potential BRICS currency would allow these nations to assert their economic independence while competing with the existing international financial system. The current system is dominated by the US dollar, which accounts for about 90 percent of all currency trading. Until recently, nearly 100 percent of oil trading was conducted in US dollars; however, in 2023, one-fifth of oil trades were reportedly made using non-US dollar currencies.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

×