Visionary Announces Closing of Private Placement of $1.22M to Advance Wyoming Nickel Sulfide Exploration

Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ,OTC:VIZNF) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval of the previously announced private placement (the "Placement") with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), to advance nickel exploration on Visionary's 40 square kilometer land package in the Granite Mountains of Central Wyoming.

Pursuant to the Placement, Teck has subscribed for 17,392,193 common shares of Visionary (the "Shares") at $0.07 per share, providing $1,217,454 in gross proceeds, representing 9.9% of Visionary's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. These proceeds will be used to fund initial exploration activities. The Shares are subject to a four-month statutory hold period from the date of issuance.

No finder's fees, commissions or other compensation were paid in connection with the Placement.

About Visionary Metals Corp.

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and focused on making new base metals discoveries in Central Wyoming. Visionary's mission is to explore responsibly and develop resources in a manner that is beneficial to all stakeholders.

For further information, please contact:
Wes Adams, CEO
Visionary Metals Corp.

407-325 Howe Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1Z7
Tel: (303) 809-4668
Email: wadams@visionarymetalscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267675

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Visionary Metals

Visionary Metals

Overview

Visionary Gold Corp (TSXV:VIZ) is a new Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on precious metals discovery and development. The company is currently operating in the historically productive Lewiston gold district of Fremont County, Wyoming, a district that has a strong gold mining history but has never been explored using modern techniques.

Visionary has a first-mover advantage having recently staked and acquired projects within the historic Miner’s Delight District. The Company’s focus is on the Wolf Gold Project where the company has worked tirelessly characterizing high-grade orogenic gold mineralization around a past producing mine and identifying new drill targets along a prolific regional shear zone.

