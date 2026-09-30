Visible Gold Names Carl Caumartin as Director

Visible Gold Mines Inc. ("Visible Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) (FRANKFURT: 3V41 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carl Caumartin, P.Eng, MBA, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Caumartin succeeds Joël Gagné, who has resigned from the Board.
Mr. Caumartin is a mining executive and consultant with more than 35 years of international experience in exploration, resource and reserve optimization, project evaluation and management, feasibility studies, and open-pit and underground operations, primarily in precious and base metals. He holds a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering from Queen's University and an international MBA from the University of Sherbrooke and E.S.S.C. Angers, France. Raised in the Abitibi region, he has worked on exploration projects and mining operations across Canada and internationally, including North and Latin America, Europe, Australasia, and Africa.
In November 2021, Mr. Caumartin joined Winsome Resources as Vice President Exploration and General Manager, where he played a key role in the Adina lithium discovery in northern Quebec within 10 months of the company's listing, followed by a positive PEA approximately one year later. As Winsome's General and Country Manager in Canada, he also helped lead a multidisciplinary team focused on advancing the company's Canadian operations and building respectful, sustainable relationships with First Nations communities and other stakeholders.
Martin Dallaire, Chairman of Visible Gold commented: "On behalf of the Board, we are very pleased to welcome Carl to Visible Gold as we continue to expand our portfolio of district-scale gold projects in Québec. His extensive technical expertise, proven leadership and deep understanding of mineral exploration will be valuable additions to our Board as we advance our exploration and development activities and pursue the next stage of the Company's growth. We would also like to thank Joël for his contributions to Visible Gold over the years and wish him every success in his future endeavours."
Subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted Mr. Caumartin 100,000 stock options pursuant to its stock option plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.165 per common share for a period of 10 years from the date of grant and vests immediately.
About Visible Gold Mines Inc.
Visible Gold Mines (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Québec.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Visible Gold Mines, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Visible Gold Mines' control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Risks" and "Risk Factors" in Visible Gold Mines' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Visible Gold Mines does not intend, nor does Visible Gold Mines undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
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For further information, please contact:
Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (819) 762-0107
Email: jmlacoste@visiblegoldmines.com
Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com